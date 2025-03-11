2025 Election Questionnaire: Victoria Koeune, Village of Wonder Lake Trustee

Name:

Victoria Koeune

What office are you seeking?

Village of Wonder Lake Trustee

What is your political party?

Wonder Lake 1st

What is your current age?

57

Occupation and employer:

I am a Real Estate Broker with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Starck In McHenry.

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

I have not held any political office in the past.

City:

I live in the Village of Wonder Lake.

Campaign Website:

Candidate did not respond.

Education:

I studied business administration and real estate at McHenry County Community College.

Community Involvement:

I belong to Heartland Realtor Organization, Illinois Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors. In the past, I have been on the public relations committee at our local real estate board. I have been involved with the Wonder Lake Chamber of Commerce as well as volunteering for many local festivities.

Marital status/Immediate family:

I am happily married, and we have 8 adult children.

Questions:

Many of the new housing developments planned or recently built throughout the McHenry County area have been multi-family rather than single-family, and many are rentals rather than owner-occupied. What are your views on this trend? Do you support this type of development? Why or why not?

While I do believe this housing may be necessary in the future with increases in population this can and will put pressure on schools, roads, and emergency services. Careful planning must be done to ensure these services keep pace. Some residents may feel that multi-family developments alter the suburban or rural character of the area. I believe thoughtful design and planning are essential to ensure these developments blend well with our existing neighborhoods.

A recent study commissioned by the McHenry County Board found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support any form of subsidized housing to address that need? Is there enough affordable housing in the community and, if not, how would you attempt to address that?

I do not support the expansion of sub-market workforce housing in the Wonder Lake due to lack of infrastructure.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Yes, I believe it is the duty of any police officer to act if they are aware of illegal activity. I do realize that currently the Illinois Trust Act prohibits local law enforcement from detaining individuals based solely on their immigration status. However, I believe that local police should cooperate with US Immigrations & Customs Enforcement, when necessary, in the investigations of crimes. Our resident’s safety should come first.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

My top three priorities are: Keeping our residents safe by supporting our public service departments, encouraging residents to speak up with real concerns in their neighborhoods. By creating trust between residents and Police we all become safer. We have grown rapidly, and the water issues are concerning to all. Being transparent & honest with the residents is very important to me as we proceed with the necessary improvements to infrastructure. The Village annexed Hancock last year and I would like to see it through in a financially responsible manner by maximizing our existing budget and grants to avoid more taxes &/or outrageous expenses to the residents.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

Candidate did not respond.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

Candidate did not respond.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

The city council or in this case the village board and village President should solicit, support and encourage new business and entrepreneurs. This can be done by:

Creating Business-Friendly Policies: The village board can reduce bureaucratic barriers by streamlining permits and licensing processes, making it easier for entrepreneurs to start and expand their businesses.

Investing in Infrastructure: By improving transportation, utilities, and digital connectivity, city councils can create an environment where businesses thrive and attract new investments.

Offering Incentives: Tax breaks, grants, or low-interest loans can encourage businesses to establish themselves in the area, particularly in underserved or revitalization zones.

Promoting Workforce Development: Partnering with local educational institutions to offer job training and skill-building programs ensures that businesses have access to a skilled and ready workforce.

Supporting Small Businesses: Providing resources like mentorship programs, business incubators, or marketing support can help small businesses grow and remain competitive.

Fostering a Thriving Community: Initiatives like hosting events, beautifying public spaces, or supporting cultural programs can draw visitors and create a vibrant atmosphere that benefits local businesses.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

I would love to see a traffic light at the intersection of Route 120 and Stonewater Parkway. This is directly across from a school and at times is very congested causing long wait times for all that pass that way. There have been a few bad accidents, and we shouldn’t have to experience loss of life before IDOT agrees to address the issue. They should also have another way in and out of that subdivision in case of fire or other emergencies. The residents deserve better & I will commit to fight for this. We need to ensure that the Wonder Lake Police Department & public works department have the resources needed to handle the projected population.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

We will treat each and every person with respect and dignity. We will not discriminate against anyone. We will care for all of our residents equally. I am a licensed person in the State of Illinois, this is required of me.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Transparency is key in good governing. It builds trust with constituents. Completing a Statement of Economic Interest, which requires officials to disclose financial interests, business relationships and other potential conflicts that could influence their decision making should be filled out annually.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I will be available by phone and email.