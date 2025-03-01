2025 Election Questionnaire: Keith Von Allmen, Johnsburg Village Trustee

Name:

Keith Von Allmen

What office are you seeking?

Village of Johnsburg Trustee

What is your political party?

Independant

What is your current age?

51

Occupation and employer:

Chief Investigator at McHenry County State’s Attorney Office

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

no elected offices

City:

Johnsburg

Campaign Website:

citizensforaunitedjohnsburg.org/

Education:

Bachelor of General Studies / Criminal Justice (Columbia College)

Community Involvement:

I am deeply committed to serving our community in various ways. As an active St. John the Baptist Church member, I serve as a lector and teach youth religious education to 10-12-year-olds. I also participate in Exodus 90, a fraternal program focused on discipline and personal growth.

Beyond my church involvement, I have dedicated my career to public service. As the former Johnsburg Police Chief and now the Chief Investigator at the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office, I have worked to enhance public safety and strengthen our community by implementing numerous community-oriented policing programs. Additionally, I served on the executive board for the Child Advocacy Center of McHenry County until my appointment to the State’s Attorney’s Office, where I now serve on the Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Giving back has always been my priority, and I will continue to do so as a Village Trustee.

Marital status/Immediate family:

Yes, I am married to my wife, Laura, and we have a blended family with four children: my son, Logan (24), my daughter, Helaina (18), and my step-sons, Heli and Bodhi.

Questions:

Should the village continue the lawsuit against the Pistakee Yacht Club? If not, how would you seek to resolve the dispute? Should the village have a plan in place if the club chooses to close because of the lawsuit?

The Village should always weigh the cost, impact, and long-term benefits of litigation. While I understand the reasons behind the lawsuit, my priority is fiscal responsibility and working toward solutions that benefit both the community and local entities.

If elected, I would advocate for a practical resolution that prioritizes dialogue over prolonged legal battles. I believe open communication and negotiation can often lead to solutions that satisfy both the Village and the Pistakee Yacht Club while avoiding any more unnecessary legal expenses.

If the club chooses to close due to the lawsuit, the Village must be proactive in planning for the property’s future use. The Pistakee Yacht Club is not just an entity; it is a beloved local attraction and a piece of our community’s history. Its youth sailing school has provided generations of children with a unique opportunity to learn discipline, responsibility, and respect for the water. This program is more than just recreation—it is a gift to our children and a tradition that enriches our village.

Rather than reacting to a closure, the Village should have a clear plan in place to either support the club’s continued operation under fair conditions or ensure that any future use preserves the site’s historical value and continues serving our youth in a meaningful way.

Ultimately, my goal is to protect taxpayer dollars, support local entities, and ensure that any resolution serves the long-term well-being of our community while preserving the traditions that make our village special.

Many of the new housing developments planned or recently built throughout the McHenry County area have been multi-family rather than single-family, and many are rentals rather than owner-occupied. What are your views on this trend? Do you support this type of development? Why or why not?

As a property owner with rental homes, I understand the value of providing diverse housing options, including rentals for young professionals, families in transition, and retirees looking to downsize. However, large-scale multi-family developments must be thoughtfully planned to ensure they do not create unintended challenges for the community.

One major concern with high-density, apartment-style living is the need for accessible local resources nearby. These developments should be located in areas where residents have convenient access to essential services—such as grocery stores, schools, healthcare facilities, and public transportation. Without proper planning, these communities can place additional strain on existing infrastructure, emergency services, and roadways, creating challenges for both new and existing residents.

Another factor to consider is the long-term population trends. If the population begins to decline, as has been the case in certain areas of Illinois, we risk having a surplus of housing units with fewer people to occupy them. This could lead to lower property values, an increase in vacant units, and challenges in maintaining the overall economic health of the community. Growth should be sustainable and in line with actual population trends rather than driven solely by development interests.

A balanced approach to development is necessary—one that encourages responsible growth, protects property values, and ensures that new housing complements the needs of the community. Any expansion of multi-family housing should be carefully evaluated to make sure adequate local resources and infrastructure are in place to support both new and existing residents while also considering the long-term viability of these developments.

A recent study commissioned by the McHenry County Board found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support any form of subsidized housing to address that need? Is there enough affordable housing in the community and, if not, how would you attempt to address that?

Workforce housing should be market-driven and strategically placed near available jobs rather than relying on taxpayer-funded subsidies. Development without sufficient jobs nearby strains infrastructure, increases congestion, and creates inefficiencies.

The best approach is responsible growth that encourages private investment while preserving community character. Zoning policies should support reasonable development, and public-private partnerships can help create affordability without excessive government involvement.

Maintaining existing housing quality, promoting homeownership, and supporting responsible landlords will help meet workforce housing needs without compromising property values or overloading the rental market. A balanced, thoughtful strategy ensures sustainable, long-term housing options for McHenry County.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Local law enforcement should always prioritize public safety and the enforcement of laws that protect our communities. If an individual is involved in criminal activity, cooperation with federal agencies, including ICE, is appropriate and necessary to ensure that dangerous offenders are removed from our communities.

However, local police departments should not be burdened with the responsibility of enforcing federal immigration laws at the expense of their primary duties—protecting residents and responding to crimes. Law enforcement needs community trust to be effective, and requiring officers to focus on immigration enforcement could discourage victims and witnesses from reporting crimes or cooperating in investigations.

The best approach is a balanced one—ensuring that serious offenders do not remain in our communities while also allowing local law enforcement to focus on their core mission: keeping our residents safe.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

Public Safety and Community Policing

A safe community is the foundation for a thriving village. With my background in law enforcement, I understand the importance of proactive policing and strong relationships between officers and residents. I will work to ensure that our police and emergency services have the resources, training, and support they need to keep our village safe. I will also advocate for community-oriented policing strategies that promote transparency, engagement, and trust between law enforcement and residents.

Tax Reduction

Lowering the tax burden on residents and businesses is important for maintaining a strong and thriving community. I will work to explore opportunities for financial efficiency, ensure responsible budgeting, and look for ways to ease the tax load without compromising essential services. By prioritizing smart financial planning and identifying cost-saving measures, we can make our village a more affordable place to live and do business.

Fostering Intergovernmental Relationships to Save Money

Collaboration between local, county, and state governments can lead to significant cost savings and improved services for our residents. I will work to strengthen partnerships with other governmental agencies to explore shared services, bulk purchasing agreements, and cooperative efforts that reduce redundancy and cut costs. Working together allows us to maximize resources and minimize expenses while still delivering essential services efficiently.

By focusing on public safety, tax reduction, and intergovernmental cooperation, I will work to strengthen our village and ensure a prosperous future for residents and businesses alike.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

Balancing economic development with environmental sustainability requires a practical approach that supports growth while preserving our community’s natural resources.

Economic development should be well-planned, incorporating green infrastructure, energy-efficient building practices, and responsible land use without overburdening businesses. Parks and green spaces are critical to our community, enhancing property values and providing recreational opportunities. I support protecting and maintaining these spaces while ensuring that new developments include thoughtful green space planning.

By working with businesses, residents, and local organizations, we can promote smart growth that supports both economic expansion and environmental stewardship, ensuring a thriving community for future generations.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

With a public bus route already serving our community, I support efforts to ensure it remains reliable, well-maintained, and accessible for commuters, seniors, and individuals without personal vehicles.

Additionally, I fully support the senior bussing program operated through McHenry Township, which provides an essential service for older residents who rely on it for transportation to medical appointments, shopping, and other needs. Preserving and improving this program is important for maintaining mobility and independence for our senior community.

Beyond transit, road maintenance, drainage improvements, and traffic safety measures should remain a priority. Enhancing pedestrian access, crosswalks, and bike-friendly infrastructure can also make our village more walkable and connected.

By working with county and state agencies, we can secure funding for infrastructure upgrades while keeping costs manageable for taxpayers. Thoughtful planning will ensure that transportation and infrastructure improvements serve the needs of both residents and businesses.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

The village board plays a crucial role in fostering a business-friendly environment that encourages economic growth while maintaining the character of our community. Local businesses are the tapestry that weaves a community together, providing jobs, services, and a strong tax base that supports essential public services.

We need to encourage and support local entrepreneurs in any way possible. This includes reducing unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles, streamlining permitting processes, and maintaining fair and predictable regulations. Additionally, investing in infrastructure, public safety, and beautification efforts can create an inviting atmosphere for businesses to thrive.

Collaboration is key—working with business owners, the local Johnsburg Business Association, and area economic development groups can help identify challenges and opportunities. The board should also attract new businesses that fit community needs without straining infrastructure or disrupting existing ones.

By fostering a pro-business environment and making smart, strategic decisions, the village board can help ensure long-term economic stability and prosperity for both businesses and residents.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Public safety is the foundation of a strong and thriving community. My top concerns include crime prevention, traffic safety, and ensuring our police department has the resources needed to protect residents effectively.

Crime Prevention and Community Policing

Proactive policing and strong relationships between law enforcement and residents are key to preventing crime. I support community-oriented policing strategies that encourage visibility, engagement, and trust between officers and the public. Strengthening partnerships with local organizations, businesses, and schools can also help address issues before they escalate.

Traffic Safety and Infrastructure Improvements

Safe roadways and pedestrian areas are critical for protecting residents. I would support traffic enforcement efforts, better street lighting, and infrastructure improvements that reduce speeding, enhance pedestrian safety, and improve road conditions. Ensuring that school zones and high-traffic areas are well-monitored can further reduce accidents and keep our streets safe.

Police Recruitment, Retention, and Community Trust

A stable, well-staffed police department is essential for maintaining strong relationships within the community. Retaining experienced officers allows them to build trust with residents, understand the unique needs of our village, and engage more effectively in proactive policing. Frequent turnover disrupts these connections and weakens community policing efforts. Competitive pay, professional development opportunities, and a strong workplace culture are essential to keeping qualified officers in our village long-term. Additionally, I support investing in training, technology, and equipment to maximize efficiency and effectiveness in policing efforts.

By focusing on crime prevention, traffic safety, and strong police recruitment and retention, we can ensure our village remains a safe and welcoming place for residents and businesses alike.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

Making sure all residents feel valued and heard is essential to a strong community. Our village thrives when people are engaged, informed, and have a voice in local decisions.

Open communication and transparency are key. I support efforts to keep residents involved through public meetings, advisory boards, and easy access to village information. When people can participate, we build a stronger sense of community.

Public safety also plays an important role. Strong relationships between law enforcement and residents help build trust and ensure that everyone feels secure.

Supporting local businesses, parks, and community programs that serve a wide range of residents helps bring people together and enhances our quality of life.

By focusing on engagement, fairness, and accessibility, we can make sure our village remains a welcoming place where everyone has the opportunity to be part of its success.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Illinois already has laws requiring government officials to disclose potential conflicts of interest. The Illinois Governmental Ethics Act mandates that public officials file Statements of Economic Interests, disclosing financial ties, business relationships, and other potential conflicts. Additionally, local government officials must recuse themselves from votes or decisions where they have a direct financial interest.

That being said, compliance and enforcement are key. I support ensuring that these disclosures are transparent, accessible to the public, and consistently enforced to maintain trust in local government. If elected, I would advocate for clear communication of these requirements, regular ethics training for officials, and independent oversight to ensure accountability.

Public trust is built on transparency, and following existing laws while promoting openness and accountability will help ensure that government decisions remain fair and in the best interest of the community.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

Being accessible to residents is essential for effective leadership, and throughout my entire career, I have always maintained an open-door policy. I will continue that approach by attending village meetings, HOA meetings, and business association meetings to hear directly from homeowners and business owners about their concerns. I will also hold open forums, respond to emails/phone calls, and use online platforms and social media to keep residents informed and provide an easy way to connect. Engaging with the community at local events, business gatherings, and around town helps build strong relationships and ensures I stay connected to the issues that matter most. My goal is to be approachable, listen to concerns, and make sure every resident feels heard and represented.