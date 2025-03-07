2025 Election Questionnaire: Maria Krause, Crystal Lake District 47 Board of Education

Name:

Maria Krause

What office are you seeking?

Crystal Lake D47 School Board

What is your political party?

Democratic

What is your current age?

62

Occupation and employer:

Sr Project Manager, Sedgwick

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

None

City:

Crystal Lake

Campaign Website:

No

Education:

40 years experience in commercial and personal lines insurance operations

Six Sigma Green Belt

McHenry County Election Judge

Marital status/Immediate family:

Yes. 2 children

Questions:

What are your views of recent teacher union contract negotiations, both the process and the outcome?

Issues citing competitive pay, affordable health insurance, retirement contributions, and student and staff safety were all addressed and agreed upon, however issues stemming from the use of outside staffing continue to be an issue. Additionally, more clarity and transparency on district funding and expenditure is needed.

Are you satisfied with how math is taught in the district?

From student feedback, those who have enjoyed and succeeded in good grades throughout elementary school have expressed concern over the curriculum in middle school.

How can the district improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores?

More emphasis on engaging students with literature they can relate to. That will promote engagement and discussion in the classroom. It is one thing to read a book, it is another to engage in discussion with your peers on its content.

If you have children, do they or did they attend public school and was that for all of their K-12 school years?

Yes, yes.

What do you see as the school district’s role in deciding what materials should be available in the library and in curricula?

Age appropriate, however we should continue to provide factual historic material. We should also provide material that helps to showcase the diversity of this world’s people, both in culture and in individual perspectives. Our children have access to so much on social media today that it is our job to assist in providing them with facts and promoting the value of what makes each of us an important member of society.

Most of local residents’ property taxes go to their school districts. Are taxes paid to your school district too high? What would you do to protect the interests of taxpayers?

I believe the fact that unjust inflated property values are having a negative impact on most of us in this county. Many of us choose to live here based on the quality of our schools and are willing to sacrifice for that. However, more needs to be done to gain additional state funding and we need to continue to look for opportunities to better communicate budgets and expenses.

Most of the COVID relief money from the federal government is coming to an end. What spending adjustments does your school district need to make to address that?

COVID has caused devastating consequences for human beings throughout the world, however it also should stand as an educational event in that we need to continue to set aside funding that affords our students, teachers, bus drivers, and others with the appropriate tools and funding necessary to continue to provide our children with reduced interruption to their educational needs. We cannot solely rely on federal and state financial intervention in the future.

Should Title IX cover sexual orientation or gender identity? What are your views on the use of locker rooms and bathrooms by transgender students and their participating in sports?

I feel that it is important to communicate the school’s policy on sex-based discrimination and harassment. To provide training for staff on how to respond to complaints, have a documented reporting process for incidents which includes how to investigate complaints promptly and fairly and to ensure equal access to education and athletics for all genders.Some districts in the U.S. are considering Inclusive restrooms which are, non-gender-segregated multi-user spaces with public circulation providing a mix of individual, private rooms that contain sinks/showers and lavatories. Each is separated fully enclosed stalls, like the restrooms most people have at home.

What is your stance on ICE agents accessing school grounds, and what policies would you advocate for regarding their presence on school property?

D47 has recently announced their policy and procedure which appears to address this topic. Our schools should continue to be a safe place for our children. Immigration issues should be addressed outside of school property.

What are the top three issues that the school district is facing right now?

We need better clarity and transparency for public understanding of funding and expenses.

Overall retention of staff.

School physical boundaries.

What is your position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours?

Allowing students to carry these personal devices is likely an important consideration for the parents who have chosen to provide them, they should not be a distraction in the classroom. Obtaining an education is the primary purpose of the school environment, but just as important is the learned experience of person-to-person social interaction that our children need.

Do you think cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies or specific educational purposes? If so, how would these exceptions be defined?

I believe many parents have provided these devices so that their children can utilize them in emergency situations. Specific to educational purposes, I would leave that to the teachers to decide.

What steps would you take to address concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones?

I believe that this is a very important issue. We have all witnessed bullying in our lifetimes, either personally being bullied or witnessing it being done to others. Schools should teach children about cyberbullying and how to identify red flags for potential abuse. They should also train staff on how they should respond when learning about a case of harassment or bullying. Parents should also be informed of any such activity.

Should students be able to use AI in schoolwork?

Being someone who works with some aspects of AI, my initial reaction is no, however I do think that they should be aware of the current use of AI in our world, the possible benefits and the possible downsides of such tools.

What is your plan for making district financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, publicly available and easy to understand?

It is my hope that once I fully understand the information, I can assist in making recommendations and gaining consensus on the content and presentation to the public. While this information is currently publicly available, it is difficult to fully comprehend.

How would you involve parents and community members in the decision-making process for curriculum or policy changes?

By meeting with parent representatives, surveys, and discussions with students, teachers, and parents.

What is your position on banning books in school libraries or classrooms, and how do you define the criteria for such decisions?

I believe most school librarians have the skills and the desire to provide age-appropriate material. I do feel that factual history is important as material that showcases individual human experiences and perspectives is important, including but not limited to multi-cultural information.

How would you balance maintaining appropriate class sizes with the current teacher staffing levels?

Currently D47 schools range from a 10.5 to 15:1 student-teacher ratio. The state average is 17:1. So we are doing a good job in that area. I would like to see how the boundary recommendations better align with the 10/15 ratio if at all.

Do you believe the district is allocating enough resources toward hiring and supporting teachers, and if not, what changes would you make?

Being new to the district’s practices, it is hard for me to comment on how well we are doing at allocating resources toward hiring and supporting teachers. However, I do feel that constant communication with the teachers and their union representatives is important in maintaining a good working relationship and reducing turnover or shortages.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I will commit to attending school board meetings and responding promptly to the issues presented in that setting or to me directly.