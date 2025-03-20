March 20, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsElection 2025SportsNewslettereNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Daily Chronicle’s Voter Guide for April 2025 election

Learn more about the candidates and races up this election

By Emily K. Coleman
New voting booths are ready on the first day of early voting Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the polling place in the DeKalb County Legislative Center in Sycamore. Any registered voter in DeKalb County may choose to vote early, in person or through the mail, ahead of the June 28 primary election.

FILE – Voting booths await voters at the polling place in the DeKalb County Legislative Center in Sycamore. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

This spring, DeKalb County voters get to decide who will make the important decisions regarding their communities, schools, townships, fire departments, parks and libraries.

Early voting has started with voting to conclude on Election Day, April 1.

To vote by mail, go to dekalbcountyclerkil.gov/voting-by-mail/ where applications for vote-by-mail ballots can be found. The last day for the county clerk’s office to accept applications is Thursday, March 27.

Early voting has started at the DeKalb County Sycamore campus’s Legislative Center in the Gathertorium, 200 N. Main St.

Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Friday, March 21, and then everyday from Saturday, March 22 through Monday, March 31. On Wednesday, March 19, early voting will close at noon for County Board meeting.

Early voting is also available 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. everyday through Friday, March 28, at the Kingston Friendship Center, 120 Main St. in Kingston; DeKalb Township Building, 2323 S. Fourth St. in DeKalb; Northern Illinois University’s Holmes Student Center in the Gallery Lounge; and the Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St. in Sandwich.

Below are all competitive races in DeKalb counties with candidate questionnaires and coverage as available. This voter guide will be updated if additional candidates submit their questionnaires and more coverage completed.

Table of Contents

Municipalities

  • City of DeKalb
  • City of Sandwich
  • City of Sycamore
  • Town of Cortland
  • Village of Lee
  • Village of Shabbona
  • Village of Waterman

    Townships

  • Afton Township
  • DeKalb Township
  • Kingston Township
  • Sandwich Township
  • South Grove Township
  • Squaw Grove Township

    Park Districts

  • DeKalb Park District
  • Franklin Township Park District
  • Sycamore Park District

    Library Districts

  • Earlville Public Library
  • Sandwich Public Library
  • Somonauk Public Library

    School Districts

  • Rochelle Township High School District 212
  • Paw Paw School District 271
  • Community School District 300
  • Central School District 301
  • Kaneland School District 302
  • Genoa-Kingston School District 424
  • Sycamore School District 427
  • DeKalb School District 428
  • Sandwich School District 430

    Fire Protection Districts

  • Sandwich Fire Protection District

    Referendums

  • Sycamore School District 427 geographic restrictions
  • South Grove Township retirement property tax
  • South Grove Township limiting tax rate
  • Kaneland School District 302 building bonds
  • Shabbona Fire Protection District property tax limiting rate
  • Establish Flewellin Memorial Library District

    • MUNICIPALITIES

    City of DeKalb

    Mayor

    Linh Nguyen: Candidate questionnaire

    Kouame M. Sanan: Candidate questionnaire

    John B. Walker: Candidate questionnaire

    Cohen Barnes (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Our coverage: “DeKalb mayoral candidates lay out priorities ahead of April election”

    “What is DeKalb’s ‘most neglected problem?’ Here’s what mayoral candidates say”

    “Should DeKalb enact a local grocery tax? Mayoral candidates weigh in”

    “DeKalb mayoral candidate voices concerns over new bus routes”

    “DeKalb mayor candidates weigh in on taxes, business growth”

    “DeKalb mayoral candidates weigh in on taxes, business growth, role of city committees at forum”

    “Listen to DeKalb election candidate pitches: League of Women Voters, WNIJ Radio release audio clips for prospective voters”

    Video: “DeKalb mayoral candidates forum with Daily Chronicle”

    Audio and transcript: “DeKalb mayor candidates address top ideas for the city”

    Listen to our podcast for an interview with Walker or read the transcript.

    Clerk

    Lynn Fazekas: Candidate questionnaire

    Steve Kapitan

    Bradley Hoey: Candidate questionnaire

    All candidates are running write-in campaigns.

    Our coverage: “2 former clerks, 1 newcomer seek election to DeKalb’s long-suffering City Clerk’s Office”

    Alderperson Ward 2

    Barbara Larson (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Michael Embrey: Candidate questionnaire

    Video: “DeKalb City Council Ward 2 candidates talk top issues”

    Alderperson Ward 4

    Justin Carlson: Candidate questionnaire

    City of Sandwich

    Mayor

    Colton Otto: Candidate questionnaire

    Rick Whitecotton

    Todd K. Latham (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Alderperson Ward 1

    Matt Chunn

    Phyllis Wallington

    Alderperson Ward 2

    Genelle Inman

    Rebecca Johnson (write-in) (incumbent)

    Our coverage: “Alderwoman running write-in campaign after being bumped off Sandwich ballot”

    Alderperson Ward 4

    Donald Danko (write-in)

    Rebecca Nelson (write-in)

    City of Sycamore

    Alderperson Ward 4

    Robert W. Dancey: Candidate questionnaire

    Virginia Sherrod (incumbent)

    Town of Cortland

    Mayor

    Douglas Corson: Candidate questionnaire

    Mark Pietrowski Jr. (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Victoria Haier

    Michael Siewierski (incumbent)

    Jim Walker (incumbent)

    Randi Olson (incumbent)

    Village of Lee

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Justin Post

    Mitchell D. Hamm

    Amber Otterstrom

    Garet Galbreath

    Village of Shabbona

    Trustee, 4-year term, Vote for 3

    Kallan Welsh

    Joshua Snyder

    Joy Fay (incumbent)

    Allison Kidd Probst (incumbent)

    Mark Stanley

    Trustee, 2-year term, Vote for 1

    David Simpson (incumbent)

    Frank Ottengheime

    Village of Waterman

    Village President

    Anton G. Feitlich

    Peter Robinson (incumbent)

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Raymond Calhoun

    Sarah Radtke (incumbent)

    Corey Wade

    Taylor Edward-Jay

    TOWNSHIPS

    Afton Township

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Jack Walker

    Eric Christensen (incumbent)

    Craig Donnelly (incumbent)

    Julie Barr (incumbent)

    Steve Schramm (incumbent)

    DeKalb Township

    Supervisor

    Mary Hess (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Jim Luebke: Candidate questionnaire

    Kingston Township

    Supervisor

    Ken Peterson (incumbent)

    Kristine Arsenault

    Deborah L. Todd

    Sandwich Township

    Supervisor

    Dennis J. Miller (write-in)

    Ashley Murphy (write-in)

    Assessor

    Jim Miller

    Sheila A. Johnson (incumbent)

    South Grove Township

    Supervisor

    Lisa Bergeron

    Barbara Koehnke

    Squaw Grove Township

    Highway Commissioner

    Andrew Bark

    Joshua P. Jungels (incumbent??)

    Peter Niles

    PARK DISTRICTS

    DeKalb Park District

    Commissioner, Vote for 3

    Doug Eaton (incumbent)

    Dag Grada (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Michelle Foster: Candidate questionnaire

    Tia Anderson: Candidate questionnaire

    Dean Bourdages

    Franklin Township Park District

    Commissioner, Vote for 2

    Garry Willit (incumbent)

    Steven Boettger (incumbent)

    Christopher Brantley

    Jennifer Block (incumbent)is running unopposed for a four-year term.

    Sycamore Park District

    Commissioner, Vote for 2

    Victoria Books

    Chad Jewett: Candidate questionnaire

    Denise Ackmann (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    LIBRARY DISTRICTS

    Earlville Public Library

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Deborah Larson

    Kathleen Eager (incumbent)

    Mary Bender (incumbent)

    Stephanie Eller

    Sandwich Public Library

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Elsie Campbell Morrissey

    Nancy Schroeder

    Jane Wolf (incumbent)

    Heather Lee (incumbent)

    Matthew Jones (incumbent)

    Sheila Thompson (incumbent)

    No candidate has filed for an open two-year seat.

    Somonauk Public Library

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Christopher J. Gresk (incumbent)

    Marilyn Abbott (incumbent)

    Thomas J. Harmon (incumbent)

    James Beal

    Kathleen Rhoden

    Gina Skofich (incumbent)

    Kinsay Smith

    SCHOOL DISTRICTS

    Rochelle Township High School District 212

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Janet Kacvinsky

    Joel Thompson (incumbent)

    Martin W. Ravnaas Jr. (incumbent)

    Robert Chadwick (incumbent)

    Trisha Vaughn

    Paw Paw School District 271

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Daniel Truckenbrod

    Steven B. Richey (incumbent)

    Joshua Sarver (incumbent)

    Jennifer Kern

    Anthony W. Corda Freeland

    Community School District 300

    Four-year term, Vote for 3

    Christine Birkett (Dundee) (incumbent)

    Emmanuel Thomas (Dundee) (incumbent)

    Patrick Malia Jr. (Dundee): Candidate questionnaire

    Alisa “Lisa” Lindmark (Hampshire)

    Aaron Kelly (Hampshire)

    Gianena Winkler (Rutland)

    No more than two candidates can be elected from the Dundee area.

    Two-year term, Vote for 1

    Leslie LaMarca (Rutland) (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Central School District 301

    Two-year term, Vote for 1

    Andrew Dogan (41N Range 8E - Elgin)

    Junaid “J” Afeef (41N Range 7E - Plato) (incumbent)

    Four-year term, Vote for 3

    Ryan Wasson (41N Range 6E - Burlington) (incumbent)

    Dornetria Hemphill (41N Range 8E - Elgin) (incumbent)

    Scott Mrkvicka (41N Range 8E - Elgin)

    Marc A. Falk (41N Range 7E - Plato) (incumbent)

    PK Parekh (41N Range 7E - Plato)

    Roumiana McMahon (41N Range 7E - Plato)

    Micheline Welch (41N Range 7E - Plato)

    Kelli Cameron (41N Range 7E - Plato)

    Graciela Martinez (41N Range 7E - Plato)

    Not more than two candidates can be elected from the 41N Range 8E Elgin area and not more than two can come from the 41N Range 7E Plato area.

    Kaneland School District 302

    Board member, Vote for 3

    Addam Gonzales (40N Range 7E - Campton) (incumbent)

    Jennifer Simmons (40N Range 7E - Campton) (incumbent)

    Scott Stalcup (38N Range 7E - Sugar Grove)

    Aaron Lawler (38N Range 7E - Sugar Grove) (incumbent)

    Only one board member can come from the 38N Range 7E Sugar Grove area.

    Genoa-Kingston School District 424

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Dean Gudeman

    David Cleveland

    Max Jake Wesner

    Amber Eberly

    Aiden Simmons

    Matt Krueger (write-in) (incumbent)

    Our coverage: “Meet the Genoa school board candidates”

    Sycamore School District 427

    Two-year term, Vote for 1

    Christian Copple (40N Range 5E - Cortland) (incumbent)

    Four-year term, Vote for 4

    Michael DeVito (41N Range 5E - Sycamore) (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Jonathan “Cole” Regnery (41N Range 5E - Sycamore): Candidate questionnaire

    Eric Jones (41N Range 5E - Sycamore) (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Heather Tomlinson (40N Range 5E - Cortland): Candidate questionnaire

    Alan Zantout (40N Range 5E - Cortland) (incumbent)

    No more than two candidates can come from either area.

    Our coverage: “How do Sycamore school board candidates plan to address aging buildings?”

    DeKalb School District 428

    Board member, Vote for 3

    Marilyn D. Parker

    Jose Jaques: Candidate questionnaire

    Nicholas Atwood: Candidate questionnaire

    Brandon J. Elion: Candidate questionnaire

    James W. Mitchell

    Twangie Smith

    Howard Solomon: Candidate questionnaire

    Erin Grych

    Kristin Bailey

    Stephen Gaffney

    Derek Shaw: Candidate questionnaire

    Mark Charvat is running unopposed as a write-in for a two-year term.

    Our coverage: “DeKalb school board hopefuls talk book banning”

    “How would DeKalb school board hopefuls address academic achievement?”

    “DeKalb District 428 school board candidates talk DEI”

    Listen to our podcast to hear DeKalb School District 428 board candidates debate.

    Video: DeKalb District 428 school board candidates talk top issues in virtual forum

    Sandwich School District 430

    Board member, Vote for 3

    Erik D. Englehart (incumbent)

    Candace Oropeza

    John Morse (incumbent)

    Traci Griffin-Lappe

    FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICTS

    Sandwich Fire Protection District

    Trustee

    Judd Weber

    Justin Gifford

    Bill Novicki

    Jacob Johns

    REFERENDUMS

    Remove geographic restrictions for Sycamore School District 427 board members

    Add new property tax for South Grove Township retirement costs

    Increase South Grove Township property tax limiting rate

    Approve $140.274 million in building bonds for Kaneland School District 302

    Our coverage: “Kaneland referendum to improve safety, security and learning environments”

    Increase Shabbona Fire Protection District property tax limiting rate

    Establish Flewellin Memorial Library District

    Have a Question about this article?