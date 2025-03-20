Daily Chronicle’s Voter Guide for April 2025 election

This spring, DeKalb County voters get to decide who will make the important decisions regarding their communities, schools, townships, fire departments, parks and libraries.
Early voting has started with voting to conclude on Election Day, April 1.
To vote by mail, go to dekalbcountyclerkil.gov/voting-by-mail/ where applications for vote-by-mail ballots can be found. The last day for the county clerk’s office to accept applications is Thursday, March 27.
Early voting has started at the DeKalb County Sycamore campus’s Legislative Center in the Gathertorium, 200 N. Main St.
Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Friday, March 21, and then everyday from Saturday, March 22 through Monday, March 31. On Wednesday, March 19, early voting will close at noon for County Board meeting.
Early voting is also available 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. everyday through Friday, March 28, at the Kingston Friendship Center, 120 Main St. in Kingston; DeKalb Township Building, 2323 S. Fourth St. in DeKalb; Northern Illinois University’s Holmes Student Center in the Gallery Lounge; and the Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St. in Sandwich.
Below are all competitive races in DeKalb counties with candidate questionnaires and coverage as available. This voter guide will be updated if additional candidates submit their questionnaires and more coverage completed.
Table of Contents
Townships
Park Districts
Library Districts
School Districts
Fire Protection Districts
Referendums
MUNICIPALITIES
City of DeKalb
Mayor
Linh Nguyen: Candidate questionnaire
Kouame M. Sanan: Candidate questionnaire
John B. Walker: Candidate questionnaire
Cohen Barnes (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Our coverage: “DeKalb mayoral candidates lay out priorities ahead of April election”
“What is DeKalb’s ‘most neglected problem?’ Here’s what mayoral candidates say”
“Should DeKalb enact a local grocery tax? Mayoral candidates weigh in”
“DeKalb mayoral candidate voices concerns over new bus routes”
“DeKalb mayor candidates weigh in on taxes, business growth”
“DeKalb mayoral candidates weigh in on taxes, business growth, role of city committees at forum”
“Listen to DeKalb election candidate pitches: League of Women Voters, WNIJ Radio release audio clips for prospective voters”
Video: “DeKalb mayoral candidates forum with Daily Chronicle”
Audio and transcript: “DeKalb mayor candidates address top ideas for the city”
Listen to our podcast for an interview with Walker or read the transcript.
Clerk
Lynn Fazekas: Candidate questionnaire
Steve Kapitan
Bradley Hoey: Candidate questionnaire
All candidates are running write-in campaigns.
Our coverage: “2 former clerks, 1 newcomer seek election to DeKalb’s long-suffering City Clerk’s Office”
Alderperson Ward 2
Barbara Larson (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Michael Embrey: Candidate questionnaire
Video: “DeKalb City Council Ward 2 candidates talk top issues”
Alderperson Ward 4
Justin Carlson: Candidate questionnaire
City of Sandwich
Mayor
Colton Otto: Candidate questionnaire
Rick Whitecotton
Todd K. Latham (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Alderperson Ward 1
Matt Chunn
Phyllis Wallington
Alderperson Ward 2
Genelle Inman
Rebecca Johnson (write-in) (incumbent)
Our coverage: “Alderwoman running write-in campaign after being bumped off Sandwich ballot”
Alderperson Ward 4
Donald Danko (write-in)
Rebecca Nelson (write-in)
City of Sycamore
Alderperson Ward 4
Robert W. Dancey: Candidate questionnaire
Virginia Sherrod (incumbent)
Town of Cortland
Mayor
Douglas Corson: Candidate questionnaire
Mark Pietrowski Jr. (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Trustee, Vote for 3
Victoria Haier
Michael Siewierski (incumbent)
Jim Walker (incumbent)
Randi Olson (incumbent)
Village of Lee
Trustee, Vote for 3
Justin Post
Mitchell D. Hamm
Amber Otterstrom
Garet Galbreath
Village of Shabbona
Trustee, 4-year term, Vote for 3
Kallan Welsh
Joshua Snyder
Joy Fay (incumbent)
Allison Kidd Probst (incumbent)
Mark Stanley
Trustee, 2-year term, Vote for 1
David Simpson (incumbent)
Frank Ottengheime
Village of Waterman
Village President
Anton G. Feitlich
Peter Robinson (incumbent)
Trustee, Vote for 3
Raymond Calhoun
Sarah Radtke (incumbent)
Corey Wade
Taylor Edward-Jay
TOWNSHIPS
Afton Township
Trustee, Vote for 4
Jack Walker
Eric Christensen (incumbent)
Craig Donnelly (incumbent)
Julie Barr (incumbent)
Steve Schramm (incumbent)
DeKalb Township
Supervisor
Mary Hess (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Jim Luebke: Candidate questionnaire
Kingston Township
Supervisor
Ken Peterson (incumbent)
Kristine Arsenault
Deborah L. Todd
Sandwich Township
Supervisor
Dennis J. Miller (write-in)
Ashley Murphy (write-in)
Assessor
Jim Miller
Sheila A. Johnson (incumbent)
South Grove Township
Supervisor
Lisa Bergeron
Barbara Koehnke
Squaw Grove Township
Highway Commissioner
Andrew Bark
Joshua P. Jungels (incumbent??)
Peter Niles
PARK DISTRICTS
DeKalb Park District
Commissioner, Vote for 3
Doug Eaton (incumbent)
Dag Grada (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Michelle Foster: Candidate questionnaire
Tia Anderson: Candidate questionnaire
Dean Bourdages
Franklin Township Park District
Commissioner, Vote for 2
Garry Willit (incumbent)
Steven Boettger (incumbent)
Christopher Brantley
Jennifer Block (incumbent)is running unopposed for a four-year term.
Sycamore Park District
Commissioner, Vote for 2
Victoria Books
Chad Jewett: Candidate questionnaire
Denise Ackmann (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
LIBRARY DISTRICTS
Earlville Public Library
Trustee, Vote for 3
Deborah Larson
Kathleen Eager (incumbent)
Mary Bender (incumbent)
Stephanie Eller
Sandwich Public Library
Trustee, Vote for 3
Elsie Campbell Morrissey
Nancy Schroeder
Jane Wolf (incumbent)
Heather Lee (incumbent)
Matthew Jones (incumbent)
Sheila Thompson (incumbent)
No candidate has filed for an open two-year seat.
Somonauk Public Library
Trustee, Vote for 4
Christopher J. Gresk (incumbent)
Marilyn Abbott (incumbent)
Thomas J. Harmon (incumbent)
James Beal
Kathleen Rhoden
Gina Skofich (incumbent)
Kinsay Smith
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
Rochelle Township High School District 212
Board member, Vote for 4
Janet Kacvinsky
Joel Thompson (incumbent)
Martin W. Ravnaas Jr. (incumbent)
Robert Chadwick (incumbent)
Trisha Vaughn
Paw Paw School District 271
Board member, Vote for 4
Daniel Truckenbrod
Steven B. Richey (incumbent)
Joshua Sarver (incumbent)
Jennifer Kern
Anthony W. Corda Freeland
Community School District 300
Four-year term, Vote for 3
Christine Birkett (Dundee) (incumbent)
Emmanuel Thomas (Dundee) (incumbent)
Patrick Malia Jr. (Dundee): Candidate questionnaire
Alisa “Lisa” Lindmark (Hampshire)
Aaron Kelly (Hampshire)
Gianena Winkler (Rutland)
No more than two candidates can be elected from the Dundee area.
Two-year term, Vote for 1
Leslie LaMarca (Rutland) (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Central School District 301
Two-year term, Vote for 1
Andrew Dogan (41N Range 8E - Elgin)
Junaid “J” Afeef (41N Range 7E - Plato) (incumbent)
Four-year term, Vote for 3
Ryan Wasson (41N Range 6E - Burlington) (incumbent)
Dornetria Hemphill (41N Range 8E - Elgin) (incumbent)
Scott Mrkvicka (41N Range 8E - Elgin)
Marc A. Falk (41N Range 7E - Plato) (incumbent)
PK Parekh (41N Range 7E - Plato)
Roumiana McMahon (41N Range 7E - Plato)
Micheline Welch (41N Range 7E - Plato)
Kelli Cameron (41N Range 7E - Plato)
Graciela Martinez (41N Range 7E - Plato)
Not more than two candidates can be elected from the 41N Range 8E Elgin area and not more than two can come from the 41N Range 7E Plato area.
Kaneland School District 302
Board member, Vote for 3
Addam Gonzales (40N Range 7E - Campton) (incumbent)
Jennifer Simmons (40N Range 7E - Campton) (incumbent)
Scott Stalcup (38N Range 7E - Sugar Grove)
Aaron Lawler (38N Range 7E - Sugar Grove) (incumbent)
Only one board member can come from the 38N Range 7E Sugar Grove area.
Genoa-Kingston School District 424
Board member, Vote for 4
Dean Gudeman
David Cleveland
Max Jake Wesner
Amber Eberly
Aiden Simmons
Matt Krueger (write-in) (incumbent)
Our coverage: “Meet the Genoa school board candidates”
Sycamore School District 427
Two-year term, Vote for 1
Christian Copple (40N Range 5E - Cortland) (incumbent)
Four-year term, Vote for 4
Michael DeVito (41N Range 5E - Sycamore) (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Jonathan “Cole” Regnery (41N Range 5E - Sycamore): Candidate questionnaire
Eric Jones (41N Range 5E - Sycamore) (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Heather Tomlinson (40N Range 5E - Cortland): Candidate questionnaire
Alan Zantout (40N Range 5E - Cortland) (incumbent)
No more than two candidates can come from either area.
Our coverage: “How do Sycamore school board candidates plan to address aging buildings?”
DeKalb School District 428
Board member, Vote for 3
Marilyn D. Parker
Jose Jaques: Candidate questionnaire
Nicholas Atwood: Candidate questionnaire
Brandon J. Elion: Candidate questionnaire
James W. Mitchell
Twangie Smith
Howard Solomon: Candidate questionnaire
Erin Grych
Kristin Bailey
Stephen Gaffney
Derek Shaw: Candidate questionnaire
Mark Charvat is running unopposed as a write-in for a two-year term.
Our coverage: “DeKalb school board hopefuls talk book banning”
“How would DeKalb school board hopefuls address academic achievement?”
“DeKalb District 428 school board candidates talk DEI”
Listen to our podcast to hear DeKalb School District 428 board candidates debate.
Video: DeKalb District 428 school board candidates talk top issues in virtual forum
Sandwich School District 430
Board member, Vote for 3
Erik D. Englehart (incumbent)
Candace Oropeza
John Morse (incumbent)
Traci Griffin-Lappe
FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICTS
Sandwich Fire Protection District
Trustee
Judd Weber
Justin Gifford
Bill Novicki
Jacob Johns
REFERENDUMS
Remove geographic restrictions for Sycamore School District 427 board members
Add new property tax for South Grove Township retirement costs
Increase South Grove Township property tax limiting rate
Approve $140.274 million in building bonds for Kaneland School District 302
Our coverage: “Kaneland referendum to improve safety, security and learning environments”
Increase Shabbona Fire Protection District property tax limiting rate
Establish Flewellin Memorial Library District