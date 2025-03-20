Daily Chronicle’s Voter Guide for April 2025 election

FILE – Voting booths await voters at the polling place in the DeKalb County Legislative Center in Sycamore. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

This spring, DeKalb County voters get to decide who will make the important decisions regarding their communities, schools, townships, fire departments, parks and libraries.

Early voting has started with voting to conclude on Election Day, April 1.

To vote by mail, go to dekalbcountyclerkil.gov/voting-by-mail/ where applications for vote-by-mail ballots can be found. The last day for the county clerk’s office to accept applications is Thursday, March 27.

Early voting has started at the DeKalb County Sycamore campus’s Legislative Center in the Gathertorium, 200 N. Main St.

Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Friday, March 21, and then everyday from Saturday, March 22 through Monday, March 31. On Wednesday, March 19, early voting will close at noon for County Board meeting.

Early voting is also available 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. everyday through Friday, March 28, at the Kingston Friendship Center, 120 Main St. in Kingston; DeKalb Township Building, 2323 S. Fourth St. in DeKalb; Northern Illinois University’s Holmes Student Center in the Gallery Lounge; and the Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St. in Sandwich.

Below are all competitive races in DeKalb counties with candidate questionnaires and coverage as available. This voter guide will be updated if additional candidates submit their questionnaires and more coverage completed.

Table of Contents

MUNICIPALITIES

City of DeKalb

Mayor

Linh Nguyen: Candidate questionnaire

Kouame M. Sanan: Candidate questionnaire

John B. Walker: Candidate questionnaire

Cohen Barnes (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Clerk

Lynn Fazekas: Candidate questionnaire

Steve Kapitan

Bradley Hoey: Candidate questionnaire

All candidates are running write-in campaigns.

Alderperson Ward 2

Barbara Larson (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Michael Embrey: Candidate questionnaire

Alderperson Ward 4

Justin Carlson: Candidate questionnaire

City of Sandwich

Mayor

Colton Otto: Candidate questionnaire

Rick Whitecotton

Todd K. Latham (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Alderperson Ward 1

Matt Chunn

Phyllis Wallington

Alderperson Ward 2

Genelle Inman

Rebecca Johnson (write-in) (incumbent)

Alderperson Ward 4

Donald Danko (write-in)

Rebecca Nelson (write-in)

City of Sycamore

Alderperson Ward 4

Robert W. Dancey: Candidate questionnaire

Virginia Sherrod (incumbent)

Town of Cortland

Mayor

Douglas Corson: Candidate questionnaire

Mark Pietrowski Jr. (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Trustee, Vote for 3

Victoria Haier

Michael Siewierski (incumbent)

Jim Walker (incumbent)

Randi Olson (incumbent)

Village of Lee

Trustee, Vote for 3

Justin Post

Mitchell D. Hamm

Amber Otterstrom

Garet Galbreath

Village of Shabbona

Trustee, 4-year term, Vote for 3

Kallan Welsh

Joshua Snyder

Joy Fay (incumbent)

Allison Kidd Probst (incumbent)

Mark Stanley

Trustee, 2-year term, Vote for 1

David Simpson (incumbent)

Frank Ottengheime

Village of Waterman

Village President

Anton G. Feitlich

Peter Robinson (incumbent)

Trustee, Vote for 3

Raymond Calhoun

Sarah Radtke (incumbent)

Corey Wade

Taylor Edward-Jay

TOWNSHIPS

Afton Township

Trustee, Vote for 4

Jack Walker

Eric Christensen (incumbent)

Craig Donnelly (incumbent)

Julie Barr (incumbent)

Steve Schramm (incumbent)

DeKalb Township

Supervisor

Mary Hess (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Jim Luebke: Candidate questionnaire

Kingston Township

Supervisor

Ken Peterson (incumbent)

Kristine Arsenault

Deborah L. Todd

Sandwich Township

Supervisor

Dennis J. Miller (write-in)

Ashley Murphy (write-in)

Assessor

Jim Miller

Sheila A. Johnson (incumbent)

South Grove Township

Supervisor

Lisa Bergeron

Barbara Koehnke

Squaw Grove Township

Highway Commissioner

Andrew Bark

Joshua P. Jungels (incumbent??)

Peter Niles

PARK DISTRICTS

DeKalb Park District

Commissioner, Vote for 3

Doug Eaton (incumbent)

Dag Grada (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Michelle Foster: Candidate questionnaire

Tia Anderson: Candidate questionnaire

Dean Bourdages

Franklin Township Park District

Commissioner, Vote for 2

Garry Willit (incumbent)

Steven Boettger (incumbent)

Christopher Brantley

Jennifer Block (incumbent)is running unopposed for a four-year term.

Sycamore Park District

Commissioner, Vote for 2

Victoria Books

Chad Jewett: Candidate questionnaire

Denise Ackmann (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

LIBRARY DISTRICTS

Earlville Public Library

Trustee, Vote for 3

Deborah Larson

Kathleen Eager (incumbent)

Mary Bender (incumbent)

Stephanie Eller

Sandwich Public Library

Trustee, Vote for 3

Elsie Campbell Morrissey

Nancy Schroeder

Jane Wolf (incumbent)

Heather Lee (incumbent)

Matthew Jones (incumbent)

Sheila Thompson (incumbent)

No candidate has filed for an open two-year seat.

Somonauk Public Library

Trustee, Vote for 4

Christopher J. Gresk (incumbent)

Marilyn Abbott (incumbent)

Thomas J. Harmon (incumbent)

James Beal

Kathleen Rhoden

Gina Skofich (incumbent)

Kinsay Smith

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Rochelle Township High School District 212

Board member, Vote for 4

Janet Kacvinsky

Joel Thompson (incumbent)

Martin W. Ravnaas Jr. (incumbent)

Robert Chadwick (incumbent)

Trisha Vaughn

Paw Paw School District 271

Board member, Vote for 4

Daniel Truckenbrod

Steven B. Richey (incumbent)

Joshua Sarver (incumbent)

Jennifer Kern

Anthony W. Corda Freeland

Community School District 300

Four-year term, Vote for 3

Christine Birkett (Dundee) (incumbent)

Emmanuel Thomas (Dundee) (incumbent)

Patrick Malia Jr. (Dundee): Candidate questionnaire

Alisa “Lisa” Lindmark (Hampshire)

Aaron Kelly (Hampshire)

Gianena Winkler (Rutland)

No more than two candidates can be elected from the Dundee area.

Two-year term, Vote for 1

Leslie LaMarca (Rutland) (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Central School District 301

Two-year term, Vote for 1

Andrew Dogan (41N Range 8E - Elgin)

Junaid “J” Afeef (41N Range 7E - Plato) (incumbent)

Four-year term, Vote for 3

Ryan Wasson (41N Range 6E - Burlington) (incumbent)

Dornetria Hemphill (41N Range 8E - Elgin) (incumbent)

Scott Mrkvicka (41N Range 8E - Elgin)

Marc A. Falk (41N Range 7E - Plato) (incumbent)

PK Parekh (41N Range 7E - Plato)

Roumiana McMahon (41N Range 7E - Plato)

Micheline Welch (41N Range 7E - Plato)

Kelli Cameron (41N Range 7E - Plato)

Graciela Martinez (41N Range 7E - Plato)

Not more than two candidates can be elected from the 41N Range 8E Elgin area and not more than two can come from the 41N Range 7E Plato area.

Kaneland School District 302

Board member, Vote for 3

Addam Gonzales (40N Range 7E - Campton) (incumbent)

Jennifer Simmons (40N Range 7E - Campton) (incumbent)

Scott Stalcup (38N Range 7E - Sugar Grove)

Aaron Lawler (38N Range 7E - Sugar Grove) (incumbent)

Only one board member can come from the 38N Range 7E Sugar Grove area.

Genoa-Kingston School District 424

Board member, Vote for 4

Dean Gudeman

David Cleveland

Max Jake Wesner

Amber Eberly

Aiden Simmons

Matt Krueger (write-in) (incumbent)

Sycamore School District 427

Two-year term, Vote for 1

Christian Copple (40N Range 5E - Cortland) (incumbent)

Four-year term, Vote for 4

Michael DeVito (41N Range 5E - Sycamore) (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Jonathan “Cole” Regnery (41N Range 5E - Sycamore): Candidate questionnaire

Eric Jones (41N Range 5E - Sycamore) (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Heather Tomlinson (40N Range 5E - Cortland): Candidate questionnaire

Alan Zantout (40N Range 5E - Cortland) (incumbent)

No more than two candidates can come from either area.

DeKalb School District 428

Board member, Vote for 3

Marilyn D. Parker

Jose Jaques: Candidate questionnaire

Nicholas Atwood: Candidate questionnaire

Brandon J. Elion: Candidate questionnaire

James W. Mitchell

Twangie Smith

Howard Solomon: Candidate questionnaire

Erin Grych

Kristin Bailey

Stephen Gaffney

Derek Shaw: Candidate questionnaire

Mark Charvat is running unopposed as a write-in for a two-year term.

Sandwich School District 430

Board member, Vote for 3

Erik D. Englehart (incumbent)

Candace Oropeza

John Morse (incumbent)

Traci Griffin-Lappe

FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICTS

Sandwich Fire Protection District

Trustee

Judd Weber

Justin Gifford

Bill Novicki

Jacob Johns

REFERENDUMS

Remove geographic restrictions for Sycamore School District 427 board members

Add new property tax for South Grove Township retirement costs

Increase South Grove Township property tax limiting rate

Approve $140.274 million in building bonds for Kaneland School District 302

Increase Shabbona Fire Protection District property tax limiting rate

Establish Flewellin Memorial Library District