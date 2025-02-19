Alderwoman running write-in campaign after being bumped off Sandwich ballot

Sandwich City Hall Annex, 128 E. Railroad St. is where the open house will be held on Wednesday, June 26. (Shaw Media file photo)

After being bumped off the April 1 election ballot because of objections to her nominating petition, 2nd Ward Alderwoman Rebecca Johnson has decided to run as a write-in candidate.

“I had a lot of people reaching out to me,” Johnson said following the Feb. 17 Sandwich City Council meeting. “There are some things I really want to see in the future of the city.”

Johnson, who was elected to the Sandwich City Council in April 2021, will face a challenge from Genelle Inman.

Sandwich resident Rebecca Nelson had filed objections with the Sandwich Electoral Board to the nominating petitions of both Johnson and 3rd Ward Alderman Bill Fritsch. At its Dec. 2 meeting, the board – comprised of Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham, 1st Ward Alderman Rich Robinson and attorney Jack Slingerland – issued its decision in writing after previously agreeing with Nelson’s objections.

Those objections included the fact that neither Fritsch nor Johnson bound their petition papers together and Fritsch put the wrong election date on his petition.

Johnson said she would like to see the city get involved in more beautification projects. She also would like to see bike path projects that connect Sandwich to surrounding communities like Somonauk.

“Whether or not I win, I’ll still be trying to serve in some capacity,” Johnson said.

Fritsch is not running as a write-in candidate. Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham appointed Fritsch to the Sandwich City Council in May 2021 to fill a vacant seat on the City Council.

Jay Ketchum is running unopposed for the seat.

Matt Chunn and Phyllis Wallington are running for the seat open in the 1st Ward. First Ward Alderman Bill Littlebrant is not running for reelection.

Nelson and Donald Danko are both running as write-in candidates for the seat open in the 4th Ward.

Latham, who is running for a second term as mayor, will face two opponents in the April 1 consolidated election. He will face Sandwich City Council Fourth Ward Alderman Rick Whitecotton, whose term expires in April, and Colton Otto.