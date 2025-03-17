2025 Election Questionnaire: Mary Hess, DeKalb Township Supervisor

Name: Mary Hess

What office are you seeking? DeKalb Township Supervisor

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 53

Occupation and employer: Supervisor - DeKalb Township

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Current - Supervisor of DeKalb Township DeKalb Township Trustee

D428 Board of Education Member

City: DeKalb

Campaign Website: n/a

Education: DeKalb Leadership Academy Graduate, Class of 2011

Illinois State University Master of Science in Health, Physical Education and Recreation Emphasis: Rehabilitation across disability spectrum

Illinois State University Bachelor of Science in Recreation and Park Administration Concentration: Therapeutic Recreation

Community Involvement: * Camp Power Steering Committee, Member, 2025 - Present

Family Service Agency, Board of Directors, 2021- Present

Meals on Wheels, Delivery Driver, 2020 - Present

#ProudlyDeKalb Community Initiative, Member 2019 - 2020

Camp Power Summer Camp, Co-Founder, Est. 2014

2014 DCP/SAFE Excellence Award, Award Recipient

DeKalb Police Department Youth In Need Taskforce, Chair 2014-2016

DeKalb Juvenile Justice Council, Committee Member, 2012 - 2014

DeKalb American Youth Soccer Organization, Board Secretary and Coach, 2005 & 2009

Huntley Park Neighborhood Watch Group, Coordinator

DeKalb Education Foundation, Board Treasurer, 2012 - 2013

Feed’em Soup Community Project, Volunteer

DeKalb Junior Leadership Academy, Event Coordinator, 2011 - 2013

DeKalb Youth Football League, Board Member, 2011

DeKalb County Youth Service Providers, Chair, 2010 - 2012

DCP/SAFE Youth Substance Abuse Prevention Initiative, Steering Committee Member, 2009 - 2015

Pack 131 Cub Scouts, Popcorn Chair, 2008 - 2010

ReNew Our Schools Referendum Group, Committee Member, 2008

D428 Parent Advisory Council, Founder & President Elect, 2006 - 2009

D428 Multicultural Committee, Committee Member, 2006 - 2007

Chesebro Elementary School P.T.A., Vice President, 2006 - 2007

Marital status/Immediate family: I’m a tremendously proud mom to my three sons and my daughter-in-law. Kyle serves full-time in the Army National Guard, Hayden is studying urban planning at the University of Illinois, Seth is a student at Kishwaukee College, and Jessica serves in the U.S. Air Force.

Questions:

What is your stance on township consolidation as a means of reducing redundancy in local government?

Township consolidation and potential elimination remain ongoing topics of discussion in Springfield, as they have been in the past. As the largest and most active township in DeKalb County, we fulfill essential, unduplicated responsibilities.

State law mandates that all townships provide general assistance, a local welfare program. We currently administer this program for residents in 17 of the 19 townships in DeKalb County through Intergovernmental Agreements, thanks to our two dedicated full-time caseworkers.

We employ a small number of employees.

Many townships, including DeKalb, own and manage cemeteries that require a high level of care and specialized education to manage.

Townships typically account for about 2% or less of property tax bills statewide. Consolidation will not solve Illinois’ property tax challenges.

Township Road Districts maintain 780 miles of road in DeKalb County.

Townships provide vital services to some of the most vulnerable people in our communities—at a time when those services are needed most.

I am not aware of any recent cost-analysis studies that illustrate consolidation could result in taxpayer savings. Any such studies would need to carefully evaluate the financial, operational, and service delivery impacts before drawing conclusions.

Does the township have adequate funds for needed roadwork? If not,’what would you do to address that?

The DeKalb Township Road District operates as a separate unit of government from DeKalb Township, maintaining its own levy and budget. For inquiries regarding the Road District, it would be more appropriate to contact the highway commissioner.

What are your top three priorities for the township, and how do you plan to address them?

Expand Public Services and Community Events – Since 2021, the township has significantly increased the delivery of public services. Ensuring all taxpayers receive a meaningful return on their investment remains a top priority. My team and I will continue to assess and respond to community needs, especially in light of potential federal benefit reductions. We will collaborate with local organizations to enhance life safety services, engage with residents to identify gaps in available resources, and actively seek state-level support to expand and improve essential services.

* Enhance Cemetery Operations – In recent years, substantial progress has been made in updating records for the two cemeteries owned by the township. Our goal is to maintain accurate records of available burial plots while expanding cremation burial options to better serve the community. These efforts will also help increase plot sales, generating revenue to support ongoing cemetery maintenance and improvements.

* Establish an Employment Training Program – To strengthen workforce development, the township will introduce an employment training program specifically designed for financial assistance recipients without work restrictions. By placing these individuals in a structured, supportive environment, we aim to equip them with valuable, transferable job skills that will enhance their future employment opportunities. This initiative will not only help participants achieve stable employment but also support local workforce needs through partnerships with community organizations and businesses.

How will you ensure that township policies promote inclusion for all residents?

During my first term, I have prioritized inclusivity through several key initiatives:

Improving Public Transportation Access : Partnered with the City of DeKalb to establish a bus stop at our building, eliminating the need for residents relying on public transportation to walk along a state highway from a distant stop.

: Partnered with the City of DeKalb to establish a bus stop at our building, eliminating the need for residents relying on public transportation to walk along a state highway from a distant stop. Enhancing Financial Assistance : Restructured financial assistance programs to simplify the application process and better align support levels with today’s cost of living.

: Restructured financial assistance programs to simplify the application process and better align support levels with today’s cost of living. Expanding Language Accessibility : Added a bilingual employee to our staff, converted our website to a multilingual platform, and created township literature in both English and Spanish.

: Added a bilingual employee to our staff, converted our website to a multilingual platform, and created township literature in both English and Spanish. Supporting Individuals with Disabilities : Contracted with local ASL providers to assist individuals with hearing impairments.

: Contracted with local ASL providers to assist individuals with hearing impairments. Broadening Public Services & Events : Expanded the range of free public services and special events to ensure the township provides valuable opportunities for residents of all socioeconomic backgrounds.

: Expanded the range of free public services and special events to ensure the township provides valuable opportunities for residents of all socioeconomic backgrounds. Increasing Government Transparency : Recorded and aired monthly board meetings, making them accessible for viewing on YouTube.

: Recorded and aired monthly board meetings, making them accessible for viewing on YouTube. Strengthening Community Outreach: Regularly set up township information tables at social service agencies to connect with residents who have various needs.

My team and I remain committed to monitoring the accessibility and inclusivity of our services and making necessary adjustments to effectively serve our residents.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

I fully support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest. While I do not have the legal authority to enforce this, I can confirm that DeKalb Township elected officials comply annually with the Statement of Economic Interest (SEI) requirement. We also maintain copies of each filed SEI to stay informed of any disclosed potential conflicts.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I will continue serving as supervisor in a full-time capacity, actively participating in township-hosted events and engaging in community events sponsored by other organizations. My contact information is available on the DeKalb Township website, and I remain committed to being responsive to residents who reach out with township-related questions, concerns or other business.