2025 Election Questionnaire: Denise Ackmann, Sycamore Park District Board of Commissioners

Name: Denise Ackmann

What office are you seeking? Park District Commissioner

What is your political party?

What is your current age? 39

Occupation and employer: Teacher, Sycamore School District 427

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I have been a Sycamore Park District Commissioner since 2021.

City: Sycamore

Campaign Website:

Education: Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education

Community Involvement: I am involved in many professional committees for the school district. I volunteer at the Spartan Food Pantry and as a running buddy for the Girls on the Run program offered through the school district.

Marital status/Immediate family: I have a spouse and three children ages 13, 11, and 8.

Questions:

Why are you running?

I am seeking re-election as park district commissioner to contribute positively to our community. I believe that our park district is a vital asset to Sycamore, and I am honored to be involved in preserving its legacy and shaping its future.

What are the Sycamore Park District’s top 3 most pressing needs? How would you address them if elected?

Maintenance: I will focus on maintaining existing parks and facilities in a fiscally responsible manner, especially in an ever-changing market. Maintenance staff demonstrates incredible dedication despite operating with limited budgets and resources and I will continue to support them.

Growth: Sycamore is experiencing growth, and addressing the needs of our residents is a positive challenge that I am eager to tackle.

Staffing: The park district is fortunate to have an exceptional staff led by a strong executive director. Prioritizing the retention and attraction of top-tier personnel is essential to our continued success.

How often do you make use of Sycamore Park District facilities/grounds/amenities/programming?

Almost daily! My boys are involved in sports and enjoy dropping in to open gym at the Community Center. I am an avid runner and utilize nearly all of the trails in town. We have hosted birthday parties at the Community Center and various parks in town.

Do you believe the Sycamore Park District’s budget is prioritizing the right things? If elected, what would you want to see the dollars go to?

The park district demonstrates a commendable strength in budgeting and fiscal responsibility. I look forward to the continued allocation of funding that supports the park district’s mission and serves the residents of Sycamore.

The Sycamore community no longer has a public pool after it closed in 2022. What is your stance on a public pool in Sycamore? Would you support it? Why or why not? If so, how would you propose the Sycamore Park District fund it?

A community pool is an important asset for our residents. While the decision to close the pool was difficult, it was necessary from a fiscal standpoint. I would be in favor of pursuing a pool in the future, provided it can be funded in a manner that does not impose an undue burden on taxpayers.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I am actively engaged in the community and welcome open communication. I value feedback from constituents and appreciate the opportunity to connect with them through email. I take my responsibility as a representative of the residents of Sycamore very seriously.