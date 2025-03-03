2025 Election Questionnaire: John Walker, Mayor of DeKalb

Name:

John Walker

What office are you seeking?

Mayor of DeKalb

What is your political party?

Independent

What is your current age?

48

Occupation and employer:

UPS service provider in DeKalb County

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

7th Ward Alderman

Human relations Commison ( city level )

Citizen Review board ( city level)

police Chief search committee ( city level )

Swift Certain & Fair ( county level )

City:

DeKalb

Campaign Website:

Candidate did not respond.

Education:

College of DuPage - General Studies

UPS- Service Provider training Academy

Community Involvement:

Founder of The Youth Pride Foundation - Mentoring the youth through sports

Rock Covenant Church

Marital status/Immediate family:

Married

4 Kids

Questions:

What is your opinion of roundabouts as a means of traffic control/infrastructure improvement? Would you like to see more of these in DeKalb? Less? Why or why not?

Regarding roundabouts, I believe if the city wants to implement these in certain location we must do the due diligence based off the data given when it comes to incidents, traffic and violations. 2. I believe the citizens that live in these location must be brought into the discussion as well because they observe more than what data can give sometimes.

Roundabouts are more affordable compared to traffic lights and have been proven to be a safe alternative. They take up more space to construct so that’s always a factor when installing roundabouts but I am for installing them where they make sense to keep traffic following and pedestrians safe.

What is your opinion of the use of non-disclosure agreements between public government and private businesses? Do you believe they have a role in soliciting major corporations to the area? Why or why not? Please be specific.

I believe there is is a place for non disclosure agreements depending on the reason behind it. Just speaking hypothetically, say a company is negotiating between several municipalities then I would understand why a non disclosure agreement has a place in solicitation of major corporations. There is a competitive advantage there that makes sense to me. There is a trust factor where all parties need to be negotiating in good faith, otherwise we can simply move on as a council.

Do you believe DeKalb’s crime-free housing ordinances are successful as they are now? Do you believe more could be done for DeKalb tenants in rental communities? Why or why not?

I believe with acquiring the assistant city manager Robert Redel our crime free housing may be the best in the country. Mr. Redel being a highly decorated retired DeKalb police officer has built a solid foundation for us to follow for years to come. Since he has become the top man in charge of this, the relationships he’s made now and over the course of his career has been one of the main reasons crime is down in the high crime areas . Their is a mutual respect between the property managers and Mr. Redel. I give credit where credit is due. Nothing is perfect and we will never get stagnant. While I’m mayor we will always continue to grow in all areas as a team.

In the past two years, the DeKalb City Council has earmarked additional funding in its fiscal budget which has gone to hiring for police and fire departments. The DeKalb Fire Department is building a fourth fire station on the south side. What is your opinion of first responder staffing in the city? Do you believe its adequate? Why or why not?

When it comes to public safety in our community there is nothing that I will let stand in the way and that includes money. As the seventh ward Alderman, I’ve been firm on getting police, fire and first responders everything they need to make ensure Dekalb is as safe as it can be and everyone feels safe. Citizens I considered family live in high crime area in our town they WILL FEEL safe just like citizens that live next door to me. Yes, its adequate. I do believe in being fiscal responsible unlike a few of my opponents, I just don’t believe we need to play with public safety.

Are you in support of recreational marijuana licenses for DeKalb businesses? Why or why not?

I am in support of recreational marijuana licenses for DeKalb. Times have changed with regard to how marijuana is viewed. If it is a legal business, if the people support it then it’s something I will get behind. I view it no differently these days like alcohol or gambling. Some people will obviously not care of this idea but, if its legal then it’s my job responsibility to support the right of that type of business existing in the city of Dekalb.

Since 2020, DeKalb city leaders have pointed to industrial growth on the city’s south side (Meta, Ferrara Candy Co., Kraft Heinz, Amazon) as a way to lower taxpayer burden when it comes to property tax levies. What other ways, if elected, would you ease taxpayer burdens? Do you believe more could be done now? Why or why not?

We always need to attain and retain commercial development. Now we always need to entertain new ways to pump revenue into our city, one way is to diversify and increase the property tax base. My team and I have a strategic and well thought out plan that is based off data and the resources and infrastructure we have already implemented here in DeKalb. Bringing more restaurants to the area as well as other retail businesses can pump revenue into the city. One thing we need to do is quit creating TIF districts so taxing bodies don’t have a reason to keep raising their levies. number one reason they give when its levy time is because they aren’t receiving the revenue they otherwise would be because of TIF they need raise levies.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Our local law enforcement officers have a hard enough time fighting crime here in DeKalb. Their job is to protect and serve the community.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

1. Lowering taxes- A. diversify and increase the property tax base B. Working with Economic development committee on strategic methods to get retail and restaurants to come here and prosper.

2. Public Safety- Support police, fire and first responders in anyway I can as the Mayor, giving them all the resources we possibly can for them to keep us safe and protected.

3. Civic Infrastructure- create solid committees , commissions and boards with people who all think differently. I will eliminate the friends and family element of how the civic infrastructure is now. I’ve learned with bringing people together that don’t always agree with me or each other only fuels great dialogue in rooms and I benefit more from those conversations than being around a bunch of " YES PEOPLE” DeKalb will change under my leadership for the better. There is NO I IN TEAM! This isn’t my city this is " OUR CITY” so we all should add something to it.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

It starts with having different voices in the room sharing ideas, I believe effective government is not being afraid to invite people into the equation who have more knowledge and or experience in certain areas. having panel discussions with the community, and leaning on our fantastic city manager, inviting business leaders to share ideas is how I would balance economic development and have environmental sustainability.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

Part of my plan would be to get a better grasps of the needs of the public. We have came along way with public transportation. There are a lot of residents using ride sharing apps as a form of transportation for various reasons. With that being said, there are some questions that need to be answered before we can enhance transportation. Do we need transportation going to the Highschool in addition to school buses? Some students are walking in harsh weather conditions because of not qualifying for bus transportation . Do residents need quicker turnarounds for transportation to grocery stores, medical offices, employment? Our job is to serve the people and if there is a need I think we can figure those needs out on a case by case basis.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

Well most in the area know that small businesses have been a fabric in our community. Most know these people have helped raise me into the man I am today working for them throughout the course of my twenty-seven years as a UPS driver. Now it depends upon the potential revenue that can be generated that will ultimately help . While I understand the purpose for the TIF district, it’s not the residents responsibility to fund business ventures with their tax dollars. I am all for local businesses without questions, I have daily interactions with local business owners. It’s a controversial topic and should be addressed.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

1. Domestic abuse calls

2. Violence through illegal drug activity

3. Robberies

I would propose addressing them with re-introducing neighborhood crime watches. Our law enforcement can’t be everywhere at once. What better way than establishing relationships between law enforcement and residents than neighborhood watches. When residents are empowered to report suspicious activity with good intentions, then law enforcement can act more proactively. The second proposal would be to empower our law enforcement to do their jobs without fear of unjustified corrective action. We need to be aggressive and firm with holding people accountable who break the law, especially those where innocent people are affected. As your Mayor, I will be on the front lines with law enforcement and WE will make sure criminals will be uncomfortable in our city and that’s a promise.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

One way I would ensure inclusion for the residents is referring back to community relations boards and listening to them. This is why the Human Relation Commission was so important to our city. Some don’t want to hear the citizens concerns for some reason. I understand we are elected officials and people elect us to do a job however, I believe we still need to hear from the citizens with un-bias opinions. There are residents who have more experience in areas of need that we can simply take advice from through meaningful conversations.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

I absolutely support this requirement. There is nothing wrong with being a business owner or a contractor for the city but where this is a conflict of interest, we have a responsibility above all else to make citizens trust that we as elected officials do not take advantage of our positions in negative ways. I am of the belief that elected officials should not receive TIF funds. No matter what the intention are, it doesn’t look good to the public and that’s enough for me to make sure all cards are on the table for the public to be aware of when it comes to potential conflict of interest.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

Well for me, I’m in every citizens ward daily and I look to engage with the people of our great city. Whether I’m at a sporting event, shopping in the store , walking the dog with my lovely wife or just working my other job I’m here for all my constituents. The residents of the seventh ward can definitely stand by and support this statement. I’m a natural leader and have always been. I’m too old to run from the mistakes and issues. When I’m your Mayor in April good or bad you will always be able to find John Walker. That’s what leading is all about. Giving the credit to your team ( city council, Department heads, city managers & assistant city manager) but taking the negative issues on the chin and figuring out solutions so it doesn’t happen again.