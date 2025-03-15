Listen to DeKalb election candidate pitches

A voter casts his ballot on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the polling place in Westminster Presbyterian Church in DeKalb. (Mark Busch/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – The League of Women Voters of DeKalb County has partnered with WNIJ Northern Public Radio to give voters a new option for learning about candidates in certain local elections throughout DeKalb County.

Candidates were asked to submit a photograph and to record a statement about their qualifications and their goals if elected to office.

The recordings are now available for voters to listen to at their convenience.

The easiest way to find the recordings is to go to The League of Women Voters of DeKalb County website, LWVDKC.org. From there, you can find the link to the correct page at WNIJ.org.

The League of Women Voters used contact information submitted by the candidates to DeKalb County election officials. The deadline for submissions was March 3.

Official candidates in contested elections for mayor in Cortland, DeKalb and Sandwich; village president in Waterman; school board in DeKalb, Sycamore, Genoa-Kingston and Sandwich; and DeKalb city clerk have been invited to participate.