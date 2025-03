Current DeKalb Mayor and candidate for re-election Cohen Barnes (L-R) Barbara Larson, 2nd Ward Alderwoman and candidate for re-election, Michael Embrey, candidate for 2nd Ward Alderman, John Walker, current 7th Ward Alderman and candidate for mayor, and Kouame Sanan, candidate for mayor, prepare for questions Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, during the DeKalb Area Rental Association and DeKalb Area Builders Association Candidate Night at Faranda's Banquet Center in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Barbara Larson and Michael Embrey, candidates for DeKalb City Council Ward 2 talked about housing and more issues that face DeKalb ahead of the April 1 election in a Shaw Local forum with Kelsey Rettke and Megann Horstead.

