Where to see Fourth of July fireworks in DeKalb County?

Shaw Local July 4, 2023, file photo of fireworks shooting off over Hopkins Park during DeKalb's Fourth of July Celebration. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

DeKalb County has several festivals in July and around the Fourth of July holiday to view fireworks and enjoy other family-friendly activities.

Good Time for All Festival

When: 3 to 11 p.m. June 28

Where: Hinckley High School, 700 E. Lincoln Ave., Hinckley.

What: The annual Hinckley fireworks festival includes family-friendly events and fireworks at dusk. For information, visit dekalbcountycvb.com.

77th Annual Kirkland Fourth of July Festival

When: July 3 to July 5

Where: Franklin Township Park, 250 W. South St., Kirkland.

What: The Village of Kirkland will host a Fourth of July festival across three days, including nightly live music on multiple stages, a Fourth of July parade and a Saturday night fireworks display.

The parade will be held at 11 a.m. July 4, and the fireworks will begin about 9:15 p.m. July 5.

For information, visit kirklandfourthofjuly.com.

Shabbona Fourth of July Parade and Festival

When: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 4

Where: 205 E. Navaho Ave., Shabbona

What: Start your holiday by eating pancakes served by officials with the Shabbona Fire Department. Spend the afternoon enjoying a Fourth of July parade before ending your day with a fireworks display at Shabbona Lake State Park.

For information, visit dekalbcountycvb.com.

DeKalb Fourth of July celebration

When: 8:30 a.m. to sunset

Where: Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

What: Fourth of July celebrations in DeKalb start at 8:30 a.m. with an Independence Day run that starts and ends in Hopkins Park. At 4 p.m., live music, a free animal show, games, food vendors and strolling entertainment will turn the DeKalb park into the scene of a patriotic festival. The DeKalb Municipal Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks will go off 30 minutes after sunset.

For information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com.

Sandwich Freedom Days parade and fireworks

When: July 5

Where: Downtown Sandwich

What: The Sandwich Park District will kick off its annual Freedom Days parade at 10 a.m., ending at the Sandwich Fairgrounds. Due to the projected construction on Main Street, the parade route might change, according to the park district. Any change to the route will be announced at a later date. Once the route is determined, the route will be posted on sandwichparkdistrict.org. The fairgrounds open at 3 p.m. for live music, vendors, food and games. Admission is $10 per vehicle. Cash only. Fireworks begin at dark. Participants are asked to bring their own blankets and chairs. For information, visit sandwichparkdistrict.org/freedom-days.

Waterman Lions Summerfest

When: 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. July 19

Where: 420 S. Birch St, Waterman

What: The Waterman Lions Summerfest is an annual antique tractor and truck show held at Waterman Lions Community Park. Live music, a tractor pull and fireworks are all included in a day-long event schedule. Fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m.

For information, visit watermanlionssummerfest.com.