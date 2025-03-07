March 07, 2025
DeKalb mayor candidates address top ideas for the city: audio and transcript

DeKalb mayoral candidates weigh in ahead of April 1 election

By John Sahly
DeKalb 2025 Election Mayor Forum

Candidates for DeKalb mayor, including incumbent Cohen Barnes, educator Linh Nguyen and Northern Illinois University IT support staffer Kouame Sanan, spoke with the Daily Chronicle for an hour on Wednesday, March 5, to discuss their top priorities for the city ahead of the April 1 election.

DeKalb 7th Ward Alderman John Walker was unable to attend due to a family emergency.

Listen to "DeKalb Mayor Forum: Hear from the candidates" on Spreaker.

Below is a transcript of the episode. You can download the podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

