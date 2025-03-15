Kaneland referendum to improve safety, security and learning environments

The Kaneland School District is moving forward with a referendum focused on proposed enhancements to school facilities, which will be on the election ballot on April 1.

The proposed improvements would ensure that Kaneland students and staff have access to facilities that enrich their educational experiences and support their overall well-being.

The Support Professionals’ Education Association of Kaneland (SPEAK) has officially endorsed the Kaneland Referendum, according to a news release from the district.

“Our students need safe, updated facilities to reach their full potential,” said Sue Sensor, SPEAK President, in the release. “The referendum will provide opportunities for all Kaneland students and staff to do their best.”

The Kaneland School District encourages all community members to stay informed about the referendum and participate in discussions regarding its implications, according to the release.

“I appreciate the support of SPEAK as we explore the opportunities presented by this referendum,” said Superintendent Dr. Kurt Rohlwing in the release. “It is vital for our community to come together to discuss the potential benefits of improving our school facilities, ensuring we meet the needs of our students and staff.”

For more information about the referendum and the specifics of proposed improvements, visit kaneland.org/referendum.