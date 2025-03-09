2025 Election Questionnaire: Jonathan “Cole” Regnery, Sycamore School District 427 Board of Education

Name:

Jonathan “Cole” Regnery

What office are you seeking?

Sycamore School Board Member

What is your political party?

Independent

What is your current age?

30

Occupation and employer:

Math Professor at Rock Valley College

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

No previous elected office.

City:

Sycamore

Campaign Website:

RegneryRuns.com

Education:

BS in General Mathematics with a Statistics Minor from NIU. MS in Pure Mathematics from NIU

Community Involvement:

This is my third term as President of the Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Committee 501(c)(3). I am currently a Board Member and Past President of the Rotaract Club of Sycamore (a Rotary International Affiliated Service and Fellowship Club). I was previously a Board Member of the Ladies Night Out breast cancer awareness 501(c)(3). My Pumpkin Festival responsibilities are wide ranging but all serve our mission to be a “Community Celebration Showcasing Our Local Not-For-Profits.” During my tenure as president I have grown the board of directors by about 40%, overseen the first ever Pumpkin Festival scholarships (over $10,000 given away so far), overseen a transition to a new website, cut spending on fireworks (about $6,000 per year), and worked extensively with the city to ensure a smooth festival for everyone. Through participation in Rotaract, I have been connected with local, civically-minded people and had ample opportunity to donate time to the community. Twice per year I participate in our highway cleanup of Malta Rd, annually I participate in our Hygiene Drive to collect hygiene products for in-need youth in DeKalb County, annually I participate in our Adopt-A-Classroom fundraiser and book-distribution program to give books to students in Sycamore and now DeKalb schools. Additionally, our club gives thousands of dollars annually to local causes such as Safe Passage. I try to give my time to the community where able and have volunteered at several Fizz Ehrler Memorial Car Shows, Feed My Starving Children packing opportunities, and have guest-lectured to local elementary students about mathematics. Additionally, I served as an election judge this past November.

Marital status/Immediate family:

I have been married for 4 years and we plan to raise children in Sycamore. We currently do not have a child but plan to change that.

Questions:

How can the district improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores?

I believe the district can improve reading, English proficiency, and state test scores by listening to our teachers, attracting and retaining top talent, and implementing a common-sense, data-driven plan that we commit to and follow through on over the long term.

1) Listening to Teachers: Our teachers—especially those teaching Pre-K through Grade 5—play a critical role in developing strong reading skills. By leveraging their day-to-day expertise and experience, we can identify and remove barriers to student success. Teachers also offer valuable feedback from the perspectives of parents and students, which can inform the Board’s decisions.

2) Attracting and Retaining Talent: We must fill every role with the best candidates available—whether that’s teachers, support staff, administrators, or curriculum developers. The Board should empower skilled administrators to make effective hiring decisions, supported by a comprehensive five-year and ten-year financial plan that ensures we have the necessary funds, time, procedures, and facilities. While Sycamore schools already retain an impressive 94% of teachers, I would work to maintain or improve this figure and enhance retention among support staff and building administrators.

3) A Long-Term, Consistent Plan: Based on my research, a phonics-based approach has proven highly effective for many students, but this question of implementation is more suited to the Curriculum Coordinating Committee. I would advocate that the Curriculum Coordinating Committee present to the board a well-informed plan with measurable outcomes, which we would review periodically. Throughout my studies and classroom observations during my Bachelor’s degree, I learned that while innovative ideas emerge regularly, it’s essential to commit to a long-term strategy rather than chase every new trend.

DeKalb County public schools asked voters in November to support an up to 1% sales tax which officials said would have gone to help pay for needed things such as infrastructure work. The referendum was voted down. What ideas do you have to address aging buildings and infrastructure needs for your school district while not overburdening taxpayers?

To address our building and infrastructure needs without overburdening taxpayers, we must adopt a clear, effective budgeting process paired with a long-term financial strategy. 1) Timely and Transparent Budgeting: Our district typically releases its tentative budget as late as August, whereas many peer districts provide theirs by May. As a Board member, I would advocate for an earlier budget release. Doing so will give the community more time to review and provide feedback, demonstrating our commitment to transparency and proactive planning. I would also advocate for more transparent and effective financial reporting in general.2) Long-Term Financial Planning: Our annual budget must be informed by both a 5-year and a 10-year financial plan. For example, in 2020, we issued bonds to fund a roof repair—a planned expense that could have been anticipated well in advance. By forecasting maintenance and infrastructure needs over the long term, we can adjust our spending categories proactively, reducing the need for emergency measures that may strain our finances. In 2024, I attended two district town halls to advocate for facilities plans. As of January 2025, updated facilities plans have been posted—though there’s still a need for a comprehensive 10-year financial plan. I remain committed to holding our administration accountable and delivering results that strengthen our financial future. 3) Reallocating Existing Resources: We currently have an excess in our Transportation fund. With the proper referendum, a portion of this excess could be reallocated to the Educational fund. This strategic reallocation could not only enhance our educational infrastructure but can be done without increasing tax rates. Such big-picture moves increase our short-term flexibility while ensuring we meet our long-term infrastructure needs. By implementing these measures, we can address aging buildings and infrastructure in a fiscally responsible way that supports our students and community without imposing undue strain on taxpayers. 4) Explore attracting larger commercial entities. Additionally, we might learn from DeKalb’s partnerships with companies like Meta and Heinz, to bring in significant new revenue and ease the burden on residential taxpayers. My goal is to promote transparent, long-term fiscal planning that protects our taxpayers’ interests and ensures our district’s financial health for generations to come.

Fiscal responsibility is an important part of elected roles, and a priority for voters. Do you believe the school district budget needs trimming? Why or why not? If you were to cut, where would you do it?

I believe fiscal responsibility is critical, and I don’t support broad, across-the-board cuts. At two town halls offered in 2024, I urged our administration to post a long-term facilities plan. In January 2025 they posted a plan that marks a significant step forward in addressing our 5-year and 10-year maintenance and capital needs. However, we still need a 10-year comprehensive financial plan. My priority is to build on this progress and develop a comprehensive framework for targeted budget adjustments. Any necessary cuts should be based on careful recommendations from administrators, advisory committees, and community input, focusing on reducing non-essential expenses and reallocating excess funds—such as those in our Transportation Fund—to directly support our educational mission. Ultimately, our goal is to strategically improve our fiscal health while preserving the quality of education for our students.

Illinois, like many districts across the nation, is facing significant teacher shortages. What is your idea to recruit and retain educators, including special education, dual-language teachers, etc.

We must fill every role with the best candidates available—whether that’s teachers, support staff, administrators, or curriculum developers. The Board should empower skilled administrators to make effective hiring decisions, supported by a comprehensive five-year and ten-year financial plan that ensures we have the necessary funds, time, procedures, and facilities. While Sycamore schools already retain an impressive 94% of teachers, I would work to maintain or improve this figure and enhance retention among support staff and building administrators.The district can retain and recruit more talent by emphasizing proactive communication and partnerships with teachers, administrators, and support staff. The Board should encourage two-way communication with the interested unions and staff representatives. Building relationships with these groups will increase their satisfaction with the district, increasing retention, and because of professional networking will also contribute to recruitment of new talent in all areas including special education, dual-language teachers, and reading and math specialists.

Do you support Sycamore School District 427’s referendum, which will appear on the April ballot, to lift restrictions on where school board candidates can live so that anyone living in district boundaries can run for school board?

I wholeheartedly support the common-sense referendum which will make it so that anyone living in district boundaries can run for school board.

If you have children, do they or did they attend public school and was that for all of their K-12 school years?

My wife and I do not currently have children but plan to change that. My wife and I are both alumni of Sycamore Schools. I firmly believe that a loving, supporting family provides a bedrock for a child’s education, academic and otherwise; and, that this foundation is built upon by public schools which are an amazing right and opportunity for all Americans. We will proudly send our children to Sycamore’s Public Schools.

What do you see as the school district’s role in deciding what materials should be available in the library and in curricula?

The Board’s role in selecting library and curricular materials is primarily one of oversight. I trust that our educators, librarians, and the responsible community of Sycamore taxpayers and district employees will ensure that our materials meet high standards of quality, relevance, and appropriateness. I believe the Board should focus on serving our students by adhering to legal standards and maintaining open communication with the community. This approach allows us to consider public input and, if a clear majority of stakeholders request changes, make adjustments that respect the principles of free speech.

Most of local residents' property taxes go to their school districts. Are taxes paid to your school district too high? What would you do to protect the interests of taxpayers?

I believe our taxes are already high, and I oppose any residential tax increase unless it’s approved by a majority of voters through a referendum. Thanks to my persistent advocacy at two town halls in late 2024, our administration posted a long-term facility plan in January 2025—a significant first step, though we still lack a comprehensive 10-year financial plan. A robust long-term strategy will strengthen our financial position over time, enabling us to do more without raising tax rates. In the meantime, we can improve short-term flexibility by repurposing excess funds in our Transportation Fund through a referendum—shifting those dollars to critical needs without increasing tax rates. Additionally, we should explore attracting larger commercial entities, similar to DeKalb’s partnerships with companies like Meta and Heinz, to bring in significant new revenue and ease the burden on residential taxpayers. My goal is to promote transparent, long-term fiscal planning that protects our taxpayers’ interests and ensures our district’s financial health for generations to come.

Most of the COVID relief money from the federal government is coming to an end. What spending adjustments does your school district need to make to address that?

Our 2024 budget includes about $2.8 million in COVID relief funds, and the account for that money is showing a $1.3 million surplus. Without the COVID money, we’d be short by roughly $1.5 million. In recent years, our budget estimates have been off by around $2 million—sometimes underestimating income, sometimes overestimating expenses, but directionally in the positive direction. That means this apparent $1.5 million shortfall is already kind of factored into our numbers. In short, because our estimates have been a bit off, it’s hard to clearly see spending adjustments in the budget. That’s why I believe we need to improve our financial planning and reporting. I will work to make our financial reports more transparent, accurate, and easy for everyone in the community to understand.

Should Title IX cover sexual orientation or gender identity? What are your views on the use of locker rooms and bathrooms by transgender students and their participating in sports?

Title IX is intended to ensure that all students are treated fairly and without discrimination. When it comes to issues of sexual orientation and gender identity, as well as the use of locker rooms, bathrooms, and participation in sports, I believe these matters should be handled on a case-by-case basis by building administrators. They are best positioned to consider the unique circumstances of each situation while balancing the rights, privacy, and safety of all students.

What is your stance on ICE agents accessing school grounds, and what policies would you advocate for regarding their presence on school property?

Schools are places of learning and community, and our focus must remain on providing a safe, supportive environment for our students. I believe that decisions regarding ICE agents on school grounds should be left to local authorities and existing legal frameworks, ensuring that our educational institutions stay dedicated to academic success and the well-being of our community.

What are the top three issues that the school district is facing right now?

1) Long-Term Financial Preparedness2) Smartphone/Social Media Use3) Post-Graduation Readiness (whether that’s college, trades, etc.)1: We built North Grove expecting a growing tax base, but Sycamore’s population has remained flat. With 8% of our budget allocated to debt service, it’s clear we need to reexamine our long-term fiscal outlook. Thanks to my persistent advocacy at two town halls in late 2024, we now have a 10-year facilities maintenance plan—a significant first step in planning for our capital needs. However, while the facilities plan addresses specific maintenance and repair projects, we still need a comprehensive financial plan to forecast our overall fiscal future and guide broader strategic investments. 2: The impact of smartphones and social media on student focus is a national issue. While I don’t claim to have all the answers, I believe we must engage parents, students, and teachers in an ongoing conversation to set clear guidelines for phone usage during school hours.3: Sycamore sends about 3% more students to college than average, yet our students require remediation at community colleges at a rate 7% higher than the norm. This indicates a need for holistic strategies that better prepare students for college, trades, or other career paths. I would urge the Curriculum Coordinating Committee to develop a comprehensive plan with measurable outcomes that we review regularly.

What is your position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours?

I believe that limiting cell phone use during school hours creates a more focused, healthier learning environment for all students. This policy should be crafted collaboratively with teachers, parents, and administrators to allow for necessary exceptions while keeping our classrooms distraction-free.

Do you think cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies or specific educational purposes? If so, how would these exceptions be defined?

Yes, cell phone policies must include explicit exceptions for emergencies and legitimate educational uses. Emergencies—defined by clear, common-sense criteria—demand immediate communication, so a blanket ban would be counterproductive. Likewise, if a teacher needs cell phone access to utilize real-time data or multimedia resources in class, that exception should be permitted. These guidelines must be developed in partnership with teachers, parents, and administrators to ensure clarity, consistency, and community support.

What steps would you take to address concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones?

Bullying, cyberbullying, and access to inappropriate content are serious concerns that directly affect student safety and well-being. Research shows that students who experience bullying are more likely to engage in other harmful behaviors. To address these issues, I would ensure that our Board policies align with ISBE recommendations. I would also work closely with the Parent Teacher Advisory Committee to develop clear handbook guidelines that define bullying, outline effective prevention strategies, and provide support for all affected students.

Should students be able to use AI in schoolwork?

Yes, I believe students should use AI in their schoolwork as long as it aligns with the guidelines for each assignment. Teachers should clearly communicate when AI assistance is acceptable or not. Just as I learned to use Microsoft PowerPoint in 4th grade at Southeast Elementary School, students should be taught to use AI as a tool that both enhances their learning and prepares them for success beyond the classroom.

What is your plan for making district financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, publicly available and easy to understand?

I believe all financial reports should include a one-page summary that clearly outlines at least 90% of the key expenditures. This summary should feature a brief paragraph that explains any technical terms in plain language and an easy-to-read table highlighting the most significant figures for taxpayers and the district. The remainder of the summary should provide clear explanations of the major spending categories and highlight important trends and recommendations. As a Board member, I would advocate for creating these summaries for all financial reports—starting with those involving the highest dollar amounts—and ensuring they are published proactively on the district website. I would also support soliciting community feedback on these reports to maintain transparency and accountability.

How would you involve parents and community members in the decision-making process for curriculum or policy changes?

I would continue the current President’s push to increase the emphasis on the Parent-Teacher Advisory Committee. This Committee is legally mandated by Illinois but any responsible district should have one anyway. In the past years, and due to the Board’s inaction, this Committee has not been sufficiently active, transparent, or effective. It is the burden of the Board to ensure that community stakeholders get to communicate their knowledge, concerns, and ideas to the district and bolstering our support for the Parent-Teacher Advisory Committee is the best way to accomplish this.

What is your position on banning books in school libraries or classrooms, and how do you define the criteria for such decisions?

While I generally oppose book bans, there needs to be a process for community input. I believe that the free and open exchange of ideas is essential for a healthy, democratic society, and I trust that the books in our libraries and curricula are carefully selected to be of high quality, relevance, and appropriateness. The Board’s role is primarily one of oversight—stepping in only when there is clear, democratic consensus from the community, and always in a manner that upholds the legal principles of free speech.

How would you balance maintaining appropriate class sizes with the current teacher staffing levels?

Sycamore’s class sizes are about one student above the state average. Lowering them to match the state average would mean hiring roughly 16 more teachers, which could cost around $800,000 per year.Before making any changes, the Board should consult with the Parent Teacher Advisory Committee, Curriculum Committee, district administrators, and the community, and review data on how class size affects student outcomes. My initial analysis suggests that reallocating funds to add support staff—such as reading and math specialists—might have a greater positive impact on student performance. Any staffing changes should be made as part of a broader plan developed with input from teachers, administrators, and community members.

Do you believe the district is allocating enough resources toward hiring and supporting teachers, and if not, what changes would you make?

Overall, our student-to-teacher ratio is close to the state average, though some grades or programs may have higher ratios where targeted hiring could be beneficial. While the district has made progress in resource allocation, I believe there are opportunities to optimize our spending to better attract and retain top talent. By improving our financial reporting, we can gain better line-of-sight into our expenditures and identify areas for improvement. Given our fiscal constraints, my priority would be to strengthen our financial position by developing a comprehensive 10-year plan—which we currently lack—reducing our debt, and reallocating surplus funds through a referendum, all without raising residential tax rates. These measures would enable us to provide stronger support for our teachers and deliver greater benefits to our students and community.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I am committed to being accessible to all constituents. You can reach me by calling or texting 815-762-7201. If I’m unable to answer, please leave a voicemail with your name, number, and a brief message. Alternatively, feel free to email me at coleregnery@gmail.com, and we can schedule a time for a call or written exchange. I already practice this regularly through my role as Pumpkin Festival President, and my contact information is posted on my website, RegneryRuns.com. Staying connected with the people of Sycamore is very important to me, and I would be honored to serve as one of your School Board Members.