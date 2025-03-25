DeKalb Ward 2 candidates talk roundabouts, public safety

Editor’s note: To learn more about candidates running for elected office in your community, check out our digital Daily Chronicle Voter Guide at www.shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/election. You also can learn more about City of DeKalb candidates, read their responses to our questionnaire or watch a video forum hosted by Shaw Local News Network.

DeKALB – Candidates running in contested races for DeKalb City Council shared their thoughts on public safety and infrastructure upgrades during a recent virtual forum hosted by Shaw Local News Network.

The candidates – incumbent Barbara Larson and newcomer Michael Embrey – took time to discuss the issues central to the DeKalb Ward 2 aldermanic race. Candidates Mike Verbic, Justin Carlson and Andre Powell, who are running unopposed, were not present.

The Consolidated Election is April 1, and early voting is already underway.

The city’s budget has reflected a priority to hire more first responders. Candidates were asked whether they think this will help address public safety concerns. What else could be done? Why or why not?

Infrastructure appears to be a priority for the City Council in recent years. Also during the forum, candidates were asked what type of infrastructure or road improvements they think should be prioritized in the next four years.

Candidates' responses, listed in alphabetical order, have been edited down for length. To check out their full responses from the recent forum, see the video at www.shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/election.

Embrey

Background and priorities:

Previously worked as NIU’s Band Director. Embrey runs and operates a local travel business in town. As a DeKalb resident of 40 years, Embrey wants to see the town thrive again. He said he would like DeKalb to be a great place to start a business and raise a family.

Public safety:

“Safety issues are a major concern. I mean, that’s a priority. [...] Having adequate fire service around the community is very, very important. Having adequate police around the city to help bring down the crime.”

Embrey said he believes DeKalb has a reputation for “heavy duty” crimes, and said he believes that negatively impacts Northern Illinois University enrollment. said he knows some violent crime trended down in DeKalb in 2024, which also saw zero homicides reported. Embrey said he supports adding more police officers to the payroll. He said supports license plate reader cameras, and would support adding one at Peace Road at the DeKalb Interstate 88 tollway.

“I would like to see the police with more drones that would patrol certain areas. I don’t buy the fact that we’re infringing on anybody’s rights. Crime is a crime. We need to find out where it starts and where it ends, especially in the open park areas or the common areas. [...] People will not come out here if they don’t feel safe.”

Infrastructure upgrades:

Embrey said he would support pushing NIU to implement a $25 per semester student and faculty fee to help pay for upkeep of DeKalb roads.

“A lot of people are concerned about the quality of roads. And I know [DeKalb Public Works director] Andy Raih and the street department are doing the best job they can. But on the corner of First and Hillcrest, there have been five water main breaks and it’s an issue that needs to be dealt with. I know they’re trying to do it now putting in new pipes, but a lot of people are complaining in the ward about the quality of the roads themselves. Once you get off of First Street, some of secondary streets, it’s not very pleasant.”

Embrey said he does not support a proposed roundabout on First Street and Sycamore Road or in a residential area near a school. City officials have said they are considering it, though final decision has been made.

“I have not been convinced that it’s the right thing to do. First of all, security. Second of all, the cost. The thing that bothers me is that a lot of older people are not used to roundabouts. And it will be a challenge. The other thing that I see with younger drivers is they will use that as a speedway.”

Larson

Background and priorities:

Has a family farm out in nearby Maple Park. As a DeKalb resident of 25 years, Larson said she believes the city is headed in the right direction. She said that if reelected, she wants to continue that trajectory and help support the mayor and city manager in carrying out the city’s business.

Public safety:

Larson said she supports the city’s decision to build a fourth fire station on the south side, and said it will bring needed aid to residents and help first responder staffing levels.

“Your house insurance is based on how close you are to a fire station. Those people on the southwest side were paying higher rates because they were close to a fire station. [...] We needed something more on the south side. [...] The SAFER grant allowed for full-time three firefighters for three years everything covered. And they worked on it again and it’s been extended. The Ground Emergency Medical [Transportation program], they were able to work with that. It’s based on ambulance costs and different things giving money back. They were able to do the new [self-contained breathing apparatus]... the top of the line ones. They are constantly looking for ways that there’s money out there with grants so that they can help stretch our budget farther. When those guys come and ask, they have looked everywhere else to get money before they come to us. So, I’m always supportive of them.”

Infrastructure upgrades:

Larson said she supports prioritizing road repair in the city’s budget. She said the city uses road studies and third-party consultants who test the roads to determine which need repairing first.

“There’s many miles of roads that need repair all over the city and in Ward 2. We’re getting down to the base and that really becomes more expensive. We’re just trying to make up for all the years the budget was balanced by not repairing roads, not buying vehicles, what have you.”

Larson said she wanted to set the record straight on inaccurate information making rounds online surrounding the city’s considerations to put a roundabout at First Street and Sycamore Road. No decision has yet been made.

“The thing about the roundabout right now, there’s so much misinformation on social media it drives me crazy. Right now, we’re hiring professionals to give what they think would be the best solution to the amount of accidents that happen there in front of Ellwood House. [...] But we have to let the study happen, see what they recommend – whether it’s a roundabout, whether it’s re-striping, whether it’s lane changings. The experts – they know about traffic, safety and traffic movement. Then, when that comes before council when we have the experts, we can look at it and then have open meetings to allow residents to be part of this. Another big thing is that ‘We’re using eminent domain to take away Ellwood House and their front lawn.' There is not a shred of truth to that statement. I don’t know where these things come from. Even if you look at where we anticipate if a roundabout would be the right answer, it is more with the school district and the property they have extra at that corner. But that’s down the road. We have to wait and see what the professionals and the safety experts give us before I can start saying how I’m going to vote or what’s going to happen.”