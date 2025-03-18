Podcast: John Walker, DeKalb Mayoral candidate

DeKalb candidate for mayor John Walker (right), who currently represents the 7th Ward on the DeKalb City Council, answers an audience question while opponent Koume Sanan (left) listens at a candidate forum hosted by WNIJ radio and the DeKalb Election Group on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St. (Kelsey Rettke)

John Walker, a candidate for Mayor of DeKalb, answered questions about his positions on the issues facing the city from Shaw Local’s Kelsey Rettke and Megann Horstead. Walker was unable to make our previous mayoral candidate forum, which is available in a separate podcast.

Walker is running for mayor against incumbent Cohen Barnes, Northern Illinois University educator Linh Nguyen, and NIU IT staffer Kouame Sanan.

