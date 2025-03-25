Video: Sycamore District 427 school board candidates talk election issues

Candidates for Sycamore School District 427 school board speak with Daily Chronicle Editor Kelsey Rettke (top middle) and Sycamore reporter Camden Lazenby (top left) about top district issues during a virtual forum on Monday, March 24, 2025. Incumbent Michael DeVito (top right), was joined by aspiring board hopefuls Cole Regnery (bottom left) and Heather Tomlinson. (Shaw Local News Network)

SYCAMORE – Sycamore School District 427 board candidates Michael DeVito, Cole Regnery and Heather Tomlinson shared their views on how the district can improve for all students.

Five candidates seek four four-year terms on the Sycamore District 427 school board, though only one seat is a contested race.

Only two candidates can be elected from each township listed on the ballot. Running for Sycamore Township seats on the school board are (pick 2): incumbent DeVito, incumbent Eric Jones and newcomer Regnery. Running to represent Cortland Township on the school board are (pick 2): Tomlinson and incumbent Alan Zantout. Running uncontested to fill a two-year unexpired term is Christian Copple.

Jones declined to participate in the Shaw Local virtual forum. Zantout did not respond to an invitation. Candidates were not provided questions in advance.

