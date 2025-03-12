2025 Election Questionnaire: Rob Dancey, Sycamore City Council, Fourth Ward

Name:

Rob Dancey

What office are you seeking?

Fourth Ward Alderperson

What is your political party?

Independent

What is your current age?

54

Occupation and employer:

Advertising and Marketing Executive, Shaw Media

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

I have not held any political offices in the past, but I currently serve on the boards of local organizations.

City:

Sycamore

Campaign Website:

No. But I do have a Facebook page; Rob Dancey, Candidate for Sycamore 4th Ward Alderman.

Education:

Bachelor of Arts in Communications, Northern Illinois University, 1994

Associate of Arts, Kishwaukee College, 1992

Community Involvement:

I am an active member of Sycamore Lions Club, currently serving as vice president; Director and Historian for the Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Committee and Santa for City of Sycamore/Sycamore Chamber of Commerce.

Marital status/Immediate family:

My wife is Cathy, we have been married 31 years. Two adult children, Liam age 28 and Claire age 23.

Questions:

Are you in support of recreational marijuana licenses for Sycamore businesses? The previous City Councils have rejected proposals by business owners to open recreational facilities in town after its use was legalized in Illinois. Do you believe that type of business has a place in Sycamore? Why or why not?

Currently I am not in support of licenses for Sycamore businesses. I side with the City Council and their decisions in both October 2019 and April 2023, and the concerns that lead to their voting. I believe that, while recreational marijuana is legal within the State of Illinois, it does not need to be available in every town. With that being said, further discussion may come up at a later date, at which time it will be addressed.

The City of Sycamore is hiring a new police chief. What would you like to see done in the role for the future leader of the Sycamore Police Department?

I would like to see a seasoned leader with diverse experience across various roles in law enforcement. The ideal candidate should have a deep understanding of the unique characteristics and needs of our city. They should prioritize building trust, fostering meaningful community engagement and creating a transparent and inclusive policing approach.

A new main fire station is expected to be built to replace the aging one on DeKalb Avenue. Do you agree with this decision? What is your opinion of first responder staffing in the city? Do you believe it is adequate? Why or why not?

Yes, I agree with this decision as it is important that first responders have facilities that are adequate for support of equipment necessary to safely protect and support our growing community. At this time, I am not aware of any concerns or issues with adequate stang. However, I would always defer to the current leadership within the Police and Fire Departments, relying on them in these, their areas of expertise, to bring to the attention of the city the need for additional staffing.

What is your assessment of Sycamore affordable housing availability. Do you believe the city’s housing stock, ownership or renting, adequately addresses the needs of residents? Why or why not? Please be specific.

I believe the city oers a variety of housing options that accommodate most needs and income levels. New construction developments are ongoing in both the north and southeast areas, providing opportunities for those seeking newly built homes. Additionally, the city has a range of rental options, including income-based housing. To better serve the community, it is important to continuously evaluate all housing types and expand aordable housing programs as needed.

In April 2024, the City of Sycamore hired a business consultant to help identify areas for industrial growth. Do you agree with this action? Do you believe the city needs to do more to entice business? If so, what ideas do you have to do that?

Yes, I agree with this action. Current programs such as the Downtown & Gateway Improvement Program and the Community Development Department’s guide for new business are great programs, but there is always room for growth and improvement. An idea would be to provide low-cost loans or grants to help established local businesses to grow in the realm of e-commerce, thereby bringing additional income and jobs to the local area. Additionally, this could help attract new business to Sycamore.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

I believe that local law enforcement should cooperate with ICE to identify individual illegal immigrants who are involved in criminal activity in Sycamore. While Illinois law currently restricts local cooperation with federal immigration authorities, public safety is priority. Local agencies should have the ability to share information necessary to help maintain order and security in their communities. Immigration laws are in place to protect national security, uphold the rule of law, and ensure fairness in the legal immigration process.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

1.)To continue to operate with a balanced budget. 2.)Encourage business growth to ofset taxes and bring in jobs. 3.) Engage with constituents. I aim to be visible and approachable to the residents of the Fourth Ward. I will strive to assist them with any concerns they may have.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

I am not currently aware of any groundbreaking projects that could impact the local environment. However, should this occur, I believe it is essential to prioritize a balanced and informed approach. I would rely on input from experts, including planning personnel, environmentalists, engineers, and safety consultants, to develop thoughtful, well-rounded strategies. These plans would aim to foster economic growth while safeguarding the natural environment and preserving the community’s unique character.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

Currently, I am not aware of any public transportation concerns within the City of Sycamore. Should such concerns arise, I again would seek the input of appropriate individuals to help in making educated decisions.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

The city council should actively engage with local businesses to understand their needs and challenges. I would encourage business owners to share their ideas for growth and collaborate with the council to explore ways to support and implement those new ideas. Open communication and proactive partnership are essential for fostering a thriving business community.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

At this time, I have no major safety concerns for Sycamore. According to annually reported crime statistics, Sycamore is considered a safe community. However, maintaining public safety requires ongoing vigilance. I support continued investment in our police and emergency services, community engagement programs, and proactive crime prevention strategies to ensure that Sycamore remains a safe place for all residents.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

I will ensure city policies promote inclusion by actively engaging with residents from all backgrounds and listening to their perspectives. This will be done through existing city council meetings and open communication to ensure that all voices are heard and considered in the decision-making process.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes, I believe government officials should proactively disclose any potential conflicts of interest to ensure transparency and accountability. Enforcement is only possible when a conflict is identified, but when one arises, it is essential to assess the situation carefully and take appropriate action to uphold integrity and maintain public trust.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I will ensure accessibility by maintaining a Facebook page with information on Sycamore events, council meetings, and important updates. Additionally, I have made my email and cell phone available on the page, allowing residents to easily reach out with questions, concerns or feedback.