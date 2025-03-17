2025 Election Questionnaire: Douglas Corson, Mayor of Cortland

Name:

Douglas Corson

What office are you seeking?

Mayor

What is your political party?

Republican

What is your current age?

52

Occupation and employer:

Corson Construction

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Trustee

City:

Cortland

Campaign Website:

Candidate did not respond.

Education:

Some college Harper

Community Involvement:

Currently vice president Cortland Lions Club

I am currently vice president for Sycamore football and cheer.

I have organized and executed the Cortland parades, festivals, and most of the town events

For the past 12 years. I have volunteered my time to help many residents for the past 20 years who have needed help repair something in there homes, plowing driveways, etc. I donate 50 meals and presents to families in Cortland for Christmas and Christmas eve. I am extremely dedicated to helping people!

Marital status/Immediate family:

I am happily married with 4 adult children and 4 grandchildren

Questions:

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

Bring businesses to Cortland!! I have already started the process and have a few businesses working with me now. many streets in Cortland are in dire need of repair and replacement. Iwith new businesses coming we will boost the tax base to help take care of these issues. I will open up townhall to its people. There will not be locked doors during business hours. I will make myself available to every resident. I will be in townhall everyday working hand and hand with our department heads to help solve any issues that may arrive. I will look to expand our boarders to entice new businesses as well.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Yes. I am a firm believer in law enforcement. I want to see the criminal elements removed as soon as possible I know that there are many great people who may be caught up in this that are looking for a better life for their families. I would hope that we find a way to help those people achieve this Legally of course.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

I have been a trustee for the past 20 years and helped this town stay out of the red. With new business and new homes being built our tax base will increase. This increase will help offset some of the burdens we face now with streets projects. I will help our department heads look for grants and funding to maintain their excellent dedication to our residents. With growth we will find new challenges and i look forward to helping those town work through them for long term solutions.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

This town has always tried to find ways to boost public transportation. A train stop would be amazing. I know that it has been discussed over the years here. I would like to start the conversation up again. With the new tax base i will be adding we will be able to do more repairs to streets and roads in our town.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

I would make sure that all trustee are regularly updated about developments. Something that does not happen now. This would help encourage more involvement from them. I would look to put together a chamber of commerce for our community. I have had a brief conversation with the people in Dekalb who are currently in the role. They are willing to come to the table if i am elected to make this happen.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

24 hour police coverage from our officers. I would direct the department to maintain at least one officer on duty to cover this. Cortland is a very safe place to live and raise a family.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

I am currently in the process of working with a resident and business owner looking to start a mentorship program for our youth. I commit myself to ALL residents new and old.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

We fill out an economic statement with the county. This takes care making sure we are held accountable. If elected i would give full transparency and would make sure our town does the same.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I post my cell number on the town website. I also share it regularly with social media. I am always accessible. I plan to be at town hall on a regular basis. The doors will be unlocked during business hours. I will even commit to coming to the resident or business if needed This is nothing new to me.