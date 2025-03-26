2025 Election Questionnaire: Doug Eaton, DeKalb Park District Board of Commissioners

Name: Doug Eaton

What office are you seeking? DeKalb Park Board Commissioner

What is your political party?

What is your current age? 60

Occupation and employer: Retired (Geographic Information Systems Administrator, City of DeKalb, IL)

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I have been appointed to the DeKalb Park Board twice, from July 2019 to April 2021, and from June 2024 to the present.

City: I have been a resident of DeKalb for 31 years.

Campaign Website:

Education: Bachelor of Arts, Math & Computer Science, Augustana, 1986

Master of Science, Geography, Northern Illinois University, 1994

Community Involvement: I have been an Assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 4 in DeKalb for the past 18 years. I also have volunteered for the DeKalb County Forest Preserve since November of 2023.

Marital status/Immediate family:

Questions:

Why are you running?

I am running because I want to continue to serve the citizens of DeKalb. We are currently in the process of approving a new pool, and also selecting a consultant to assist us with the important work of developing a Comprehensive Master Plan. I want to continue to represent the interests of the tax payers by ensuring fiscal responsibility, and also maximize the return on their investment of their tax dollars. I will continue to promote transparency on the Board. I also will serve our citizens by fostering inclusivity and enhancing community engagement.

What are the DeKalb Park District’s top 3 most pressing needs? How would you address them if elected?

The DeKalb Park District’s top three most pressing needs are to approve a new pool, complete a Comprehensive Master Plan, and to revitalize the Buena Vista and River Heights golf courses and the Haish Gym. Efforts are currently underway for all of these initiatives, and if elected, I intend to see them all through. A new pool will serve our residents for years to come, providing many opportunities for recreation. A new Comprehensive Master Plan will be an important guideline for the Park District for the next ten years to manage both new and recurring costs. In this way the Board can address yearly initiatives while maintaining fiscal responsibility over a longer term. Lastly, the tee boxes, fairways and greens at Buena Vista and River Heights need some attention, which is forthcoming this year. Renovations at the Haish Gym are also needed and planned.

How often do you make use of DeKalb Park District facilities/grounds/amenities/programming?

Do you believe the DeKalb Park District’s budget is prioritizing the right things? If elected, what would you want to see the dollars go to?

Yes, the DeKalb Park District’s budget is prioritizing the right things. A comprehensive budget was prepared by staff and it addresses all of our most pressing needs - a new pool, a Comprehensive Master Plan, and improvements to our golf courses and the Haish Gym. It also maintains and enhances our programming initiatives.

Hopkins Pool in DeKalb was demolished last November to make way for a new aquatic facility which is projected to open by 2026. The entire project is estimated to cost between $12 to $15 million, according to the park district. That also means DeKalb residents won’t have a public pool for the second summer in a row. Do you agree with this decision? Why or why not?

As a member of the DeKalb Park District Board, I have worked hard alongside the other Board members and with staff to design and construct a new pool. A pool was one of the cornerstones the original park district was founded upon, and I believe it is a very important amenity because it provides recreational opportunities for the public and is the only outdoor pool in our area. Unfortunately, the complete demolition of the old pool was necessary, delaying the construction of a new pool. Work is underway to approve a new pool design in the very near future, with the goal of new construction beginning soon.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I am always available to respond to your questions and comments via email at deaton@dekalbparkdistrict,com.