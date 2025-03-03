2025 Election Questionnaire: Linh Nguyen, Mayor of DeKalb

Name:

Linh Nguyen

What office are you seeking?

Mayor of DeKalb

What is your political party?

Democratic

What is your current age?

42

Occupation and employer:

Inclusive Teaching Coordinator, Northern Illinois University

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

President, League of Women Voters, DeKalb, IL Chapter

VP Governance, League of Women Voters of Illinois

Trustee of AFSCME Local 1890

City:

DeKalb

Campaign Website:

winwithlinh.net

Education:

Doctor of Philosophy in Computational Chemistry, Duquesne University, 2013

Master of Science in Physical Chemistry, University of Oklahoma, 2010

Bachelor of Science with Special Distinction in Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of Oklahoma, 2008

Associate Degree in Science in Biological Sciences, Oklahoma City Community College, 2006

Arrived in the USA unable to speak English, no money, no connections, 2004

Community Involvement:

League of Women Voters, DeKalb; State of Illinois AFSCME Local 1890; Rooted for Good, Board Member; DeKalb Migrant Aid supporter

Marital status/Immediate family:

Spouse, Ralph Wheeler, two children

Questions:

What is your opinion of roundabouts as a means of traffic control/infrastructure improvement? Would you like to see more of these in DeKalb? Less? Why or why not?

Modern roundabouts boost traffic safety and efficiency. Civil engineers are increasingly choosing to make use of roundabouts for these reasons, and the American Society of Civil Engineers emphasizes the value of modern design, whereas past designs were less efficient and reliable. I support the use of modern innovation and technology to improve our day-to-day lives. I also think it’s crucial to listen to experts in their fields regarding important practices like civil engineering. I know change is hard for people, and the new roundabout that is planned has faced much scrutiny from the community. Still, in the end, I think we’ll all see fewer accidents and increased safety for our entire community with its addition.

What is your opinion of the use of non-disclosure agreements between public government and private businesses? Do you believe they have a role in soliciting major corporations to the area? Why or why not? Please be specific.

Major corporations have many choices when they decide where to locate. Non-disclosure agreements have a role in the competitive process. Our community wants more jobs and wants larger corporations. My opinion on this may evolve with more intimate involvement with nondisclosure agreements; with more time, I may have better ideas of alternative methods for producing the same results. I believe strongly in government transparency. Transparency builds trust. Additionally, we need to support our local small and medium-sized businesses as they tend to be the backbone of the community.

Do you believe DeKalb’s crime-free housing ordinances are successful as they are now? Do you believe more could be done for DeKalb tenants in rental communities? Why or why not?

Unfortunately, DeKalb’s crime-free housing ordinance is not producing the results we’d like. Different measures need to be taken. I’m not sure what metrics they’re measuring the success of the Crime Free Housing program, but by the standard of reduced crime in our high-density population areas, the ordinance is failing. More can always be done for tenants in DeKalb’s rental communities, but the process begins with empowering the community and allowing them to lead and share their solutions. Too often, we discount the value of people and don’t include them in solutions for their own communities.

In the past two years, the DeKalb City Council has earmarked additional funding in its fiscal budget which has gone to hiring for police and fire departments. The DeKalb Fire Department is building a fourth fire station on the south side. What is your opinion of first responder staffing in the city? Do you believe its adequate? Why or why not?

The city’s decision to increase first responder staffing was a practical one born of necessity. Before increasing the fire department numbers fire fighters were going on calls very short staffed, often with just one fire fighter and one paramedic. These staffing shortages left our existing force overburdened and cost our taxpayers more because of overtime hours needed to cover all shifts. I fully support the increase in first responder staffing, it helps keep our community safe. I also support the addition of psychologists to the police force and would be eager to see more outside the box thinking like this. Also, domestic violence remains one of our most common police calls. Culturally and as a community we need to work on this. We need to teach coping mechanisms and anger management.

Are you in support of recreational marijuana licenses for DeKalb businesses? Why or why not?

Yes, I support recreational marijuana. It provides tax benefits, opens the free market, allows adults to make their own decisions within a legal framework, and provides health benefits.

Since 2020, DeKalb city leaders have pointed to industrial growth on the city’s south side (Meta, Ferrara Candy Co., Kraft Heinz, Amazon) as a way to lower taxpayer burden when it comes to property tax levies. What other ways, if elected, would you ease taxpayer burdens? Do you believe more could be done now? Why or why not?

More can always be done to ease taxpayer burdens. Our airport is a tremendous opportunity that is underutilized. Investing more in it’s potential to be a regional hub could have a significant impact on reducing local taxpayer burdens. Further, I’d like to support small and medium sized businesses along with continuing to grow our tax base with international companies. Specifically, I’d improve access to capital for small and medium size businesses by establishing partnerships with local banks and developing microlending programs for startups and small expansion. Additionally, streamlining government services will reduce redundancy and reduce the tax burden on hard working families.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

I support the city’s decision to align with the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police’s position that local law enforcement should NOT cooperate with ICE. I appreciate that the police will continue to focus on reducing crime and increasing the quality of life for the people of DeKalb.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

My top priorities are improving the roads, increasing sustainable development and renewable energy, responsible tax management, a thriving inclusive economy, and creating a great place to raise children! The city of DeKalb has a 5 year plan to repair our roads. [You can see that plan here](cityofdekalb.com/DocumentCenter/View/17588/Five-Year-Street-Maintenance-Program-2024-2028?bidId=). Under my leadership we would increase the budget by ½ million annually, covering more roads faster and ensuring that roads do not degrade to such disrepair that more substantial repair is needed. Over time this will save the city money as we will not have to go all the way down to the base layer of the roads to replace the entire sub structure.

Climate change is threatening our way of life and our farming capabilities in DeKalb, where we have the richest soil in the nation. We need to be on the leading edge of resolving this, paving the way for other farming communities to do all we can to preserve our way of life, and the world’s access to food. Under my leadership, I would ensure the strength of the Citizen’s Environmental Commission, implement their sustainability plan and encourage and support an updated sustainability plan.

My priority will be ensuring that every tax dollar is accounted for and used with utmost care and consideration. Transparency and accountability will come first with monthly reports to keep you informed. I will ensure we are pursuing federal and private funding sources to accomplish our goals and dreams, making this an inclusive community that serves all. Part of achieving that dream is ensuring that our taxes remain on a downward trend, to make life and homeownership affordable.

A strong local economy increases public safety and reduces the tax burden, supports local businesses and expands vocational and apprenticeship opportunities. Ensuring opportunity exists for everyone equally will rise all tides!

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

Climate change is threatening our way of life and farming capabilities in DeKalb, where we have the richest soil in the nation. We need to be on the leading edge of resolving this, paving the way for other farming communities to do all they can to preserve our way of life and the world’s access to food.

Under my leadership, I would ensure the strength of the Citizen’s Environmental Commission, implement its sustainability plan, and encourage and support an updated sustainability plan.

[Here is a link to the sustainability plan, adopted in 2024.](https://www.cityofdekalb.com/DocumentCenter/View/17693/Res-2024-060-Passed-061024-Sustainability-Plan-2024)

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

The transportation department has done a tremendous job under the leadership of the city manager increasing route offerings, and adding routes to the Elburn Metra Station. I’d like to amend the contract with our bus shelter providers so that local service organizations are permitted to provide benches at each bus stop in the community.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

The city can build bridges between the needs of the community, facilitating public-private partnerships to increase the impact of all.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

To effectively address crime in our community, we first need to focus on building trust between residents and the city government. Community buy-in is essential—does the community trust the city and support these initiatives?

We should enhance access to mental health services and substance abuse treatment programs, as improving these resources is vital in addressing the root causes of crime, including poverty and inequality. To tackle socioeconomic disparities, we can invest in initiatives that create job opportunities and improve access to quality education.

Collaborating with local non-profit organizations like Safe Passage, to provide social services and support to vulnerable populations is important. We should also partner with schools to address issues such as bullying and truancy, which contribute to criminal behavior.

In addition, we can improve crime reporting and response times by implementing technology and data analysis. Positive alternatives to crime, through after-school programs, sports leagues, and mentorship initiatives, should also be provided.

Regular community forums will foster open dialogues between the police and residents, allowing us to address concerns, gather input, and strengthen relationships.

Finally, we must create safer, more walkable neighborhoods with well-maintained streets, housing, schools, parks, and green spaces. It’s crucial to continuously evaluate the effectiveness of our interventions and make adjustments when necessary.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

By including all residents in the process, we can ensure that our policies are inclusive, by resuming Zoom meetings and allowing public comment through Zoom. We will increase access to the general public and in doing so we ensure all voices are included. Other ideas include: Enhanced Online Presences and Accessibility; Improved Community Engagement; Transparent Decision-Making; Technology and Innovation; and Fostering a Culture of Transparency.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes. It is critical to a functioning democracy to ensure no conflict of interest between decision-makers and those who benefit from the decisions made. Disclosure of conflicts of interest is now a legal requirement, but enforcement is a challenge. Transparency and accountability in the decision-making process are crucial to diminishing conflicts.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I would host town halls and hold office hours. I would promote healthy living and our outdoor spaces by holding “Walk and Talks.” I will always be accessible by email or cell phone.