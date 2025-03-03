2025 Election Questionnaire: Kouame Sanan, DeKalb Mayor

Name:

Kouame Sanan

What office are you seeking?

Mayor

What is your political party?

Independent leaning more Democrat

What is your current age?

56

Occupation and employer:

IT Assistant manager at Northern Illinois University

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

None

City:

Live in DeKalb

Campaign Website:

kouameformayor.com

Education:

Bachelor Degree In Operation Management Information system (OMIS)

Master Degree in Management Information System (MIS)

Community Involvement:

I a board member at my local church - Cathedral Of Praise

I am the head of the Married Couples at my church

I am a member of the prayer team

I am in charge of the benevolent fund, which is intended to provide assistance to individuals in need within the church and the community

Marital status/Immediate family:

I am married with two children

Questions:

What is your opinion of roundabouts as a means of traffic control/infrastructure improvement? Would you like to see more of these in DeKalb? Less? Why or why not?

I think that roundabouts are a good means of traffic control and safety. Roundabout help reduce traffic accidents occurring at intersections, improve traffic flow and require drivers to reduce speed. I don’t believe that DeKalb has any road or intersections that will require roundabouts and, the use of roundabouts is not reflected in the rules of the road here in our country. So, I believe that it will be a big adjustment for drivers, especially here in DeKalb if we happen to build one.

What is your opinion of the use of non-disclosure agreements between public government and private businesses? Do you believe they have a role in soliciting major corporations to the area? Why or why not? Please be specific.

Non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) can be valuable in agreements between private businesses and public government, particularly when a private company will have access to sensitive information related to city, state, or national security. However, I don’t believe NDAs are necessary when it comes to attracting major corporations to an area. Most NDAs are typically between private companies and their employees. For instance, Facebook moving to Dekalb wouldn’t require a non-disclosure agreement with the city, as they wouldn’t be conducting business directly with the government.

Do you believe DeKalb’s crime-free housing ordinances are successful as they are now? Do you believe more could be done for DeKalb tenants in rental communities? Why or why not?

No, I don’t believe crime-free housing ordinances are effective in their current form, as crimes continue to occur in rental communities, particularly in properties where property managers fail to properly vet their tenants. However, I do believe more can be done to protect tenants by holding both problematic tenants and property owners accountable for any illegal activities on their properties. The ordinance should also require that any security plan submitted during property registration be verified and inspected by the police department.

In the past two years, the DeKalb City Council has earmarked additional funding in its fiscal budget which has gone to hiring for police and fire departments. The DeKalb Fire Department is building a fourth fire station on the south side. What is your opinion of first responder staffing in the city? Do you believe its adequate? Why or why not?

In my opinion, staffing the city for first responders is necessary, and I believe it is adequate because it’s always better to be safe than sorry. As DeKalb continues to grow, the demand for first responders will increase. It’s important for the city to prepare now to meet both the current and future needs of the community.

Are you in support of recreational marijuana licenses for DeKalb businesses? Why or why not?

No, I do not support granting recreational marijuana licenses to DeKalb businesses, as it could negatively impact our schools and community. Additionally, it would create more challenges for law enforcement, adding to the existing issues they already face with managing fights and shootings related to alcohol consumption. The city does not need this kind of distraction.

Since 2020, DeKalb city leaders have pointed to industrial growth on the city’s south side (Meta, Ferrara Candy Co., Kraft Heinz, Amazon) as a way to lower taxpayer burden when it comes to property tax levies. What other ways, if elected, would you ease taxpayer burdens? Do you believe more could be done now? Why or why not?

I believe that DeKalb city leaders have made good progress in reducing the tax burden through industrial growth on the city’s south side, but more can be done. Because homeowners, including myself, are still concerned about high property taxes. If elected, my plan would focus on creating a sustainable property tax system. First, I would ensure regular and fair assessments of property values so taxes reflect the current market. Second, I would introduce gradual tax rate adjustments, allowing property owners the opportunity to adjust their taxes and avoid sudden increases as rates change over time. Third, I would implement a property tax relief for seniors, low-income homeowners, and individuals with disabilities, helping protect them from losing their homes due to rising taxes. Lastly, I would cap or freeze property taxes for long-term homeowners, ensuring that those who have lived in their homes for more than thirty years aren’t taxed out of them.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

No, local law enforcement should not cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrant who do not have legal status because our law enforcement already have a challenging and demanding job to do and tracking undocumented immigrants. Unless the individuals to identify are involved in criminal activities, I don’t think they should.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

My three priorities for the city are to make it stronger, safer, and more affordable.

First, to make the city stronger, I will focus on fostering relationships among residents, encouraging local spending, and prioritizing local businesses over those in neighboring cities. I will also promote our cultural and historical assets to boost the local economy.

Second, to make the city safer, I will engage the community through local meetings to increase awareness and cooperation, improve street lighting to deter crime and enhance safety, and establish a clear channel for residents to connect with law enforcement. I will host workshops on safety topics to address specific concerns, collaborate with law enforcement to reallocate resources effectively, and create and support youth programs that steer them away from unlawful activities.

Lastly, to make the city more affordable, I will work to increase the supply of affordable housing, support the use of land trusts and inclusionary zoning, and collaborate with landlords and renters to find fair solutions that benefit both parties. I will work with the city manager to provide a sustainable property tax by regularly assessing property value fairly to make sure taxes are based on current market value, implement a gradual tax rate adjustment to give property owners the opportunity to adjust their taxes and avoid sudden hikes as the rate changes over time, implement a property tax relief for seniors, low-income homeowners, and individuals with disabilities, helping protect them from losing their homes due to rising taxes. Lastly, I would cap or freeze property taxes for long-term homeowners, ensuring that those who have lived in their homes for more than thirty years aren’t taxed out of them.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

Balancing economic development with environmental sustainability is a significant challenge that requires a good strategy to ensure future generations are not impacted. The goal is to grow the economy while protecting the environment. One approach is to create a system where economic growth and environmental preservation support each other. This can be achieved through policies and regulations that promote the use of green technology, encourage sustainable agriculture, and emphasize recycling and reusing resources.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

My plan to enhance public transportation and infrastructure in the city is to add more buses as the budget allows and partner with Northern Illinois University, which already operates buses to transport students around the city. I will also expand routes to cover areas currently underserved, such as providing service to the public clinic in Sycamore. Regarding infrastructure, bus stops will be gradually built with shelters, seating, and security features. They will be clearly identified with signage and equipped with proper lighting for safety.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

The city council should be working with local businesses to help them find ways to save money, increase revenue and pass some of the savings on to their customers. The city council should also prioritize local businesses and encourage their constituents to spend locally.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

My top public safety concerns are ensuring DeKalb residents can walk at night without fear by improving lighting, addressing recurring crimes and disturbances in rental communities by reallocating police resources and tackling unlawful activities that often make headlines by increasing nighttime patrols and establishing checkpoints.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

To ensure the city’s policies promote inclusion for all residents, I will review them to ensure they reflect the current environment. I will collaborate with the city council to make any necessary changes if needed and ensure these policies are effectively enforced.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes, I do support requiring public officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest. I would enforce this by making it a requirement for individuals to disclose such conflicts in order to run for public office.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

My contact information will be available on the city website and I will organize occasional events where residents can speak with me.