Sandwich theater seeks auditions for fair shows

Shaw Local file photo – The Sandwich Fair midway is packed with patrons on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, at the fairgrounds in Sandwich. (Steve Buyansky for Shaw Local News Network/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

SANDWICH – The Indian Valley Theatre will host auditions this month of residents 13 and older for its upcoming “Tillie the Teller” and “Ghosts and Gold” as well as other performances at the Sandwich Fair.

The auditions will run from 7 to 9 p.m. July 11 and from 2 to 5 p.m. July 13 in the community room of the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St. Those auditioning will be asked to perform cold readings of the scripts. Auditioners are encouraged to inform the directors of potential rehearsal conflicts. No acting experience is required.

Kyle Carr will direct “Tillie the Teller.” Karen Leifheit will direct “Ghosts and Gold.” Performances will run Sept. 3 through Sept. 7.

“Tillie the Teller” loves Peter Strongvault, a Fidelity National Bank guard, but Oliver Wheedle, the bank’s president, has been stealing bank funds and threatens to blame Tillie if she doesn’t do his bidding. Strongvault comes to the rescue, capturing two bank robbers and helping to expose Wheedle.

“Ghosts and Gold” tells the story of Kate, a sharpshooter and singer working in her own Wild West show after years of circus performances. Montana Ana, Kate’s apprentice, and Professor Mack, a “rehabilitated” villain, run the Mack Brothers’ Traveling Wild West Show in Paris. The melodrama includes twists, turns, misdirection, mystery, frivolity and a last-minute plot-twist gunfight.

Alongside the melodramas, the theater also is planning oilos – short performances before, during or after a melodrama. The performances include song and dance routines, juggling, magic acts or one-scene acts. The oilios must last three to six minutes.

The Indian Valley Theatre is a nonprofit dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area. For information, visit indianvalleytheatre.com, email info@indianvalleytheatre.com or send a message on the IVT Facebook page.