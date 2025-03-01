2025 Election Questionnaire: Todd Latham, Mayor of Sandwich

Name: Todd Latham

What office are you seeking? Mayor- City of Sandwich

What is your political party? Non-Partisan

What is your current age? 54

Occupation and employer: Assistant Superintendent Business Services -Geneva CUSD 304

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Alderman, City of Sandwich

Park Commissioner, Sandwich Park District

Mayor, City of Sandwich

City: Sandwich, IL

Campaign Website: No website but available by email at latham4mayor@gmail.com

Education: M.S. Ed. in Education in School Business Management Northern Illinois University Master in Public Administration Northern Illinois University Bachelor of Science in Business Management Northern Illinois University

Community Involvement: Sandwich Historical Society

Sandwich Park Foundation

Sandwich Veterans of Wars Post 1486

Sandwich American Legion Post 181

Marital status/Immediate family: Married

Two Adult Sons

One Granddaughter

Questions:

The City of Sandwich has been making efforts to make itself a regional destination, with things like expanding the Taste of Sandwich and the proposed art installation downtown. What other things can the city do to put Sandwich on the map?

Historical Walking Tour

Murals and Banners

Chalk Art Work on City Streets

Food Truck Festival

Farmers Market

Promote the City with Area and State Tourism Media

With the city upgrading infrastructure like water systems and roadways, where do you think the next big investment from the city should go?

Waste Water Treatment Facility

Lead Water Line Mitigation

Increase Water Lines from 2″ and 4″ to 6″ and 8″

N. Main Street: Sidewalks, Curbs, Sewer, Water, Roadwork

Improved Water Delivery System and Water Mains

Expand the city’s Enterprise Zone for Business Attraction of Industrial Businesses

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Local governments should work cooperatively with state and federal governments

ICE operates on its own without local assistance

Local governments must uphold the law

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

1. Infrastructure: Streets, Water, Sewer, Storm Sewer by applying for Federal and State grants with local matching funds or obtaining low interest rate loans.

2. Business attraction, development and sustainability by creating an environment of a business friendly city that works well with business developers to offer a variety of jobs, shopping and services to our citizens.

3. Attract mixed use affordable, residential housing with 55 and older, apartments, duplexes/townhouses and single family homes. I understand the housing market is limited and interest rates are high. Consequently, our citizens and employment force need options when buying a home or renting.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

The new wastewater treatment plant is designed to come online with partial power supplied by a solar field on the plant’s property. Its potential is to reduce the electrical cost by $1,500 monthly. The two don’t always go together; however, building standards and design can reduce costs and consumption.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

Enhancing public transportation is not economically feasible for a city the size of Sandwich. We do support and encourage private transportation systems like Voluntary Action Center in DeKalb County and Ride in Kendall in Kendall County.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

The city plays an active role in business attraction, development, and construction. In 2024-2025, the City of Sandwich hired an economic developer to develop business growth, promote tourism, and submit competitive grants. The City of Sandwich actively connected commercial developers, companies, and land owners to attract business and expand the tax base. Additionally, the city partners with the Chamber of Commerce for business enhancement and retention.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Although the City of Sandwich is safe, when compared to other communities, the investment in law enforcement is paramount. Full staffing, training, equipment along with a maturing police force will continue to make Sandwich a safe place to live and raise a family.

What can or should the city to do increase affordable housing?

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

Upon becoming mayor I created three ad hoc committees to advise the mayor, city administrator and council on how best to support all citizens. These committees include great dialogue and considerations.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes, I support the disclosure of conflicts of interest. At the city level, this can be achieved through policies and procedures. At the county level, all officials complete an annual economic interest statement, and at the state level, officials comply through processes like procurement and bidding. Additionally, I support procurement measures for fairness in doing business.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

Since taking office as mayor in 2021, I have been committed to responding to emails and phone calls and interacting with citizens daily. This is a commitment I intend to continue. In addition to being accessible to constituents, I have been available to employees, those with whom the city does business, and other governmental entities/officials. Not only do I believe it is essential that I am accessible as mayor, but I expect this of all elected officials and employees.