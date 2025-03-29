What do Sycamore Park District candidates think about a community pool?

Have you read up on election candidates in your community before you head to the polls April 1? Be sure to check out our 2025 Daily Chronicle Voter Guide to learn more about candidates’ platforms.

SYCAMORE – Almost three years after the Sycamore Park District closed the Sycamore community pool, three candidates vying for two seats on the district’s Board of Commissioners weighed in on the lost amenity.

The 40-year-old pool saw its last swimmer in 2022. It was shut down after operating at a loss for the 11 years before, according to documents from the Sycamore Park District. District officials at the time estimated that the pool would have operated at a total loss of $66,762 for the 2023 season.

In 2024, Sycamore residents began pressuring the Sycamore park board to build a new pool. Those efforts so far have failed to yield substantial policy change, however.

In a Shaw Local News Network questionnaire, park board candidates were asked what their stance on a public pool in Sycamore is, if they would support a pool and, if they did, how they would propose funding it.

Responses, which have been edited in length for print only, are listed in alphabetical order.

Ackmann

Denise Ackmann (Photo provided by Denise Ackmann )

Denise Ackmann, 39, is a teacher in Sycamore School District 427 and an incumbent commissioner who’s been on the board since 2021. If reelected, Ackmann said she would focus on maintaining existing parks and facilities, growth and staffing.

On a Sycamore pool

She said she’s supportive of a future park district pool facility as long as it doesn’t adversely affect taxpayers.

“A community pool is an important asset for our residents. While the decision to close the pool was difficult, it was necessary from a fiscal standpoint. I would be in favor of pursuing a pool in the future, provided it can be funded in a manner that does not impose an undue burden on taxpayers.”

Brooks

Victoria Brooks is a candidate for Sycamore Park District Board of Commissioners in the April 1, 2025, election. (Photo provided by Victoria Brooks)

Victoria Books, 55, an instructional faculty member at Northern Illinois University who’s never held public office, said she’s running to support district programs that have lifelong benefits for residents.

On a Sycamore pool

She said she’s not sure the benefits of a pool outweigh the cost.

“Swimming pool facilities are among the most expensive public facilities to build and operate. [...] Anyone who has been to a modern aquatic facility can see that aquatic facilities are now much different than what was built in the generation of the Sycamore pool, and these modern aquatic facilities are costly. I support a conscientious look at where to prioritize spending among all of the wide number of programs and services the Sycamore Park District offers.”

Jewett

Chad Jewett (Photo provided by Chad Jewett )

Sycamore native Chad Jewett, 44, CEO at CMJ IT Solutions, has not previously held an elected position. He said he’s running to help district facilities thrive, expand walking trails, work on the district’s five-year Sustaining the Legacy plan, and add additional Sycamore amenities.

On a Sycamore pool

“I’m currently in favor of supporting a public pool in Sycamore. I’m certain this is already a topic of discussion that the current commissioners get often. If elected, I would see where those discussions currently stand and continue talking about how the Sycamore park district can add a community pool and have the budget to maintain it with minimal or no impact on residents tax dollars.”