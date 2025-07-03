DeKalb 428 athletic director wants to keep Booster Club going

Shaw Local file – The DeKalb cheerleaders stand during the National Anthem before the girls game Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, during the FNBO Challenge in the Convocation Center at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – Days after the DeKalb Barb Boosters announced its dissolution this week, District 428’s athletic director is hoping to drum up community support to keep fundraising efforts going.

In a letter to District families, Athletic Director Peter Goff tried to rally volunteers so the boosters could continue. The group traditionally helps raise money throughout the year for district athletic teams.

“We strongly believe the Barb Boosters should not dissolve, but rather, thrive,” Goff said in the letter. “To achieve this, we urgently need your help. We’re looking for passionate Barb families to step forward and get involved. This includes individuals willing to serve on the Executive Board and families ready to volunteer their time in various capacities.”

DeKalb football head coach Derek Schneeman (left) talks to athletic director Peter Goff during practice Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the school. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

Laura Powell, a DeKalb resident who most recently served as the executive board’s president, previously said in an interview the primary reason for the group’s end was due to vacancies on the board, and no one stepping up to fill them.

The board solicited replacements to fill vacancies in several ways, including emails, social media communications and word of mouth at in-person events.

“We announced the vacancies earlier in the school year and let our members know that without somebody stepping up to take over those roles, we wouldn’t be able to continue,” Powell said.

The executive board’s decision raises questions about the future of school spirit and fundraising in the district.

Goff’s letter acknowledged both the challenges and opportunities that DeKalb Barb Boosters faced.

“The Barb Boosters Club is a vital partner to the DeKalb High School Athletic Department, providing essential support that directly benefits our student-athletes,” Goff said. “Unfortunately, over the past few years, our Executive Board has faced significant challenges due to a lack of family involvement and volunteer support.”

Goff encourages residents and community members to get involved.

“Our Barb community is strong, and I’m confident that together, we can ensure the Barb Boosters continue to support our athletes in a sustainable and positive way,” Goff said.