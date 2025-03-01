2025 Election Questionnaire: Colton Otto, Sandwich Mayor

Name:

Colton Otto

What office are you seeking?

Mayor

What is your political party?

Independent

What is your current age?

33

Occupation and employer:

Aircraft Mechanic

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

None

City:

Sandwich

Campaign Website:

None

Education:

Bachelor of Science in Flight Operations and a Master of Science in Aviation Security.

Community Involvement:

Sandwich High School Women’s Wrestling

Marital status/Immediate family:

1 child not married

Questions:

The City of Sandwich has been making efforts to make itself a regional destination, with things like expanding the Taste of Sandwich and the proposed art installation downtown. What other things can the city do to put Sandwich on the map?

To increase tourism, Sandwich can grow events like Taste of Sandwich, a Winter Festival with holiday market and lights display and more attraction like the Opera House and public art. This will also include promoting recreation such as, sports tournaments and outdoor activities. Finally, local businesses, lodging, and digital marketing will be strengthened to confirm Sandwich as a regional destination.

With the city upgrading infrastructure like water systems and roadways, where do you think the next big investment from the city should go?

With water and road upgrades underway, the next major investment should be on infrastructure longevity. Priorities are CIPP epoxy piping for cost-effective sewer and water line rehabilitation, sidewalk repairs to improve safety and accessibility and French drains for Lathem Street to prevent flooding and extend the lifespan of roads and sidewalks, as well as improve stormwater management.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Local law enforcement should primarily focus on public safety and building community trust. While helping ICE deport serious criminals is great, entangling local police with federal immigration enforcement can lead to legal challenges that strain resources, and keep immigrants from reporting crimes. Thus, trust-based policing relies on trust, and making local officers extensions of immigration enforcement could undermine that relationship. Federal agencies should address immigration issues, leaving local law enforcement to patrol and protect all residents without regard to status.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

Bringing Businesses Back: I’ll attract businesses by streamlining incentives, revitalizing downtown, and creating a business-friendly environment to drive economic growth.

Strengthening the Community: I’ll invest in sidewalks, and public safety while promoting events and initiatives that unite people and enhance local pride.

Responsible Budget Management: I’ll eliminate inefficiencies, address the underfunded police pension with new revenue solutions, and ensure thoughtful, long-term financial planning for the city.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

I’ll support economic growth by promoting smart development, investing in eco-friendly infrastructure like tru-grids and safeway sidewalks, and encouraging sustainable business practices. Growth and sustainability can go hand in hand with responsible planning.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

Candidate did not respond.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

We should actively support local businesses by streamlining permits, ensuring business-friendly zoning, and eliminating unnecessary regulations. They should invest in infrastructure, improve public spaces, and foster economic growth through incentives and partnerships. Our role should be to create an environment where businesses can thrive while staying within the law.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

I believe our law-enforcement is doing a wonderful job and we need to just continue doing what we’re doing and allowing them to do what needs to be done.

What can or should the city to do increase affordable housing?

Candidate did not respond.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

The easiest way that I know to have inclusion is the constantly reevaluate all policies to ensure fairness if any policies are to be unfair. They need to be reevaluated and voted down.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes, anytime there’s a conflict of interest. Any parties involved should disclose all information so that way we can make an informed decision on how we should proceed.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

Phone, email or in person.