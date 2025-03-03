2025 Election Questionnaire: Cohen Barnes, Mayor of DeKalb

Name:

Cohen Barnes

What office are you seeking?

Mayor of the City of DeKalb

What is your political party?

Independent

What is your current age?

55

Occupation and employer:

President of Sundog

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Current Mayor of the City of DeKalb

DeKalb CUSD #428 School Board

City:

DeKalb

Campaign Website:

www.voteforbarnes.com

Education:

Bachelor of Arts Degree in English

Community Involvement:

Boy Scout Adult Leader of DeKalb’s Troop 33 2014-2018

US Army 1987-1990,1991 (Airborne Infantry)

Ben Gordon Center Board of Directors

City of DeKalb - Economic Development Committee 2005 - 2007

City of DeKalb - Citizen Finance Advisory Committee 2009 - 2010

City of DeKalb - Citizens Community Enhancement Commission - 2007-2016

Chair of DeKalb County Tribute to Heroes - 2007 - 2015 (Chair for quite a few of those years)

Co-chair ReNew Our Schools (School Referendum) 2007

DeKalb School District Finance and Facilities Committee

Member Communiversity Cares

President of DeKalb Chamber of Commerce 2010

President of #ProudlyDeKalb 2015 - 2020

President of the DeKalb Corn Classic 5k/10k 2018 - Present

Co-Chair DeKalb County UNITES 2020 - 2022

President of the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation 2018 - 2020

Kishwaukee Hospital Philanthropic Advisory Council 2018 - 2020

Belonging Council 2020 - Present

City of DeKalb Mayor 2021 - Present

Illinois Municipal League Board Member 2022 - Present

Marital status/Immediate family:

I am married to my wife Amy of 32 years and we have a son serving on Active Duty in the U.S. Army as an Officer commanding a tank platoon and our daughter is currently at senior at Georgia Tech studying Aerospace Engineering. #prouddad

Questions:

What is your opinion of roundabouts as a means of traffic control/infrastructure improvement? Would you like to see more of these in DeKalb? Less? Why or why not?

When it comes to roundabouts as a means of traffic control and infrastructure improvement, opinions tend to be quite polarized—people either appreciate them or they don’t. Personally, I lean towards liking roundabouts. There is substantial evidence supporting their effectiveness in enhancing traffic flow, reducing the number and severity of auto accidents, and protecting pedestrian safety. This has been illustrated in reports issued by state and federal transportation authorities (such as https://idot.illinois.gov/transportation-system/transportation-safety/roadway-safety/engineering/intersections/idot-roundabouts/consider-roundabouts.html). One of the most significant advantages of roundabouts is their ability to improve the flow of traffic. Consider how often you find yourself waiting at a stoplight for one or two minutes, even when no other vehicles are around. In contrast, roundabouts allow for continuous movement, as drivers yield to oncoming traffic and proceed when the way is clear. This design reduces unnecessary stops and wait times. This is particularly beneficial for trucks, which don’t need to come to a complete stop and then struggle to accelerate again. This benefit is evident in the roundabout on Gurler Road, located in the heart of construction and industrial activity on the south side of town. Its implementation has noticeably improved traffic flow in that area. From a safety perspective, roundabouts offer several advantages. To navigate a roundabout, drivers must slow down before entering and while making the turn. This naturally reduces the speed of vehicles, lowering both the likelihood and severity of accidents. Furthermore, the types of accidents that occur in roundabouts tend to be less severe. This is because vehicles are merging into the flow of traffic at lower speeds, which generally leads to side-swipe collisions rather than the more dangerous T-bone crashes common at signalized intersections. The design of roundabouts inherently minimizes severe accidents. At a traditional signalized intersection, there are 32 possible points of contact—meaning 32 ways vehicles can collide. In contrast, roundabouts have only 8 potential points of contact. This significant reduction in conflict points decreases the chances of high-impact accidents. Additionally, at a signalized intersection, there is a higher risk of serious accidents due to drivers running red lights, leading to high-speed right-angle collisions that can be catastrophic. Roundabouts virtually eliminate this risk because all traffic is moving in the same direction at reduced speeds. Pedestrian safety is another important factor. Roundabouts are designed with pedestrian crossings set back from the intersection, which enhances visibility and predictability. Pedestrians have the right of way at these crossings, and the inclusion of a central island provides a place of refuge, allowing them to cross one direction of traffic at a time. This design is safer than crossing multiple lanes simultaneously at traditional intersections. While I can’t definitively say whether DeKalb should build more roundabouts, I believe they are worth considering in situations where improving traffic safety and flow is a priority. Roundabouts aren’t necessarily the right solution for every intersection, but their advantages in terms of safety and efficiency make them a valuable option in many cases. Therefore, whenever the city is exploring ways to enhance the safety and traffic flow of an intersection, a roundabout should always be one of the options under consideration.

What is your opinion of the use of non-disclosure agreements between public government and private businesses? Do you believe they have a role in soliciting major corporations to the area? Why or why not? Please be specific.

Non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) play a crucial role in attracting major companies, such as Ferrara Candy Company, Amazon, Kraft-Heinz, and Meta (Facebook), to our area. These agreements are particularly important during the site selection process when companies are determining if a community is a viable location for their development. During this phase, discretion is essential. For instance, when land needs to be acquired for a development project, if landowners are aware of who the buyer is or who the buyer represents, they might significantly raise land prices. This can complicate negotiations and potentially make the project financially unfeasible. NDAs help maintain confidentiality, allowing companies to negotiate without market speculation driving up costs. Additionally, NDAs are critical when companies are considering relocating their facilities. If news of their new location becomes public before construction begins, it can create serious challenges at their current site, impacting operations and employee stability. In some cases, competitors may also use this information to their advantage. Without NDAs, DeKalb’s ability to attract major corporations would be significantly hindered, as these companies require confidentiality to make strategic decisions confidently. Therefore, NDAs are not only beneficial but necessary for fostering economic growth and attracting large-scale investments to our community.

Do you believe DeKalb’s crime-free housing ordinances are successful as they are now? Do you believe more could be done for DeKalb tenants in rental communities? Why or why not?

We have made significant progress with our Crime Free Housing program in DeKalb, and we are actively working on improvements to better protect tenants and enhance the safety and quality of rental properties.

First, the management of this program is under the responsibility of our Assistant City Manager, who has done exceptional work over the past few years. This includes inventorying all rental properties in the area and establishing primary contacts with each landlord. By doing so, communication between the city and landlords has greatly improved, leading to increased accountability. DeKalb is fortunate to have many responsible landlords who maintain their properties and provide safe environments for their tenants.

However, those who do not meet these standards are now under increased scrutiny until they improve their practices and the condition of their properties.

Additionally, we have strengthened our Crime Free Housing ordinance by increasing the fines imposed on landlords who fail to meet the new, stricter standards for rental properties in DeKalb. As a result, safety and living conditions have significantly improved in many areas throughout the community.

However, our efforts do not stop here. We have started collaborating with the DeKalb Area Rental Association (DARA) to further enhance our Crime Free Housing program. DARA consists of some of our best rental property owners, and by working together, we are developing best practices that all landlords will be required to follow. This partnership aims to raise the standard of living for tenants and provide them with better protections.

While we have made considerable strides, we are committed to continuing our efforts to improve the safety, quality, and overall conditions of rental properties in DeKalb.

In the past two years, the DeKalb City Council has earmarked additional funding in its fiscal budget which has gone to hiring for police and fire departments. The DeKalb Fire Department is building a fourth fire station on the south side. What is your opinion of first responder staffing in the city? Do you believe its adequate? Why or why not?

I am incredibly proud to live in a community with such well-trained and professional police and fire departments. I have the privilege of witnessing their dedication and exceptional service on a daily basis. Additionally, during my tenure as mayor, we have made significant strides in enhancing first responder staffing by hiring an additional 28 first responders, which has greatly improved our community’s safety and emergency response capabilities.

Fourteen of these new hires have joined our fire department. This increase in personnel ensures that whenever a 911 call is made, we have the necessary EMTs and firefighters available to respond quickly and effectively. Moreover, with the construction of our fourth fire station on the south side, we will be able to provide more equitable response times across the entire city. This new station will significantly enhance our ability to serve all neighborhoods promptly in emergency situations.

The remaining 14 new hires have joined our police department, bringing us closer to full staffing. We also implemented a police social worker program, with social workers available to respond to calls on two of three police shifts. Currently, we have 72 sworn officers, and our goal is to reach 75 by the end of 2025. Achieving this staffing level will reduce the amount of overtime required, ensuring officers have adequate downtime between shifts. This is crucial for maintaining their well-being and reducing the stress that naturally comes with their demanding roles.

Once we reach the target of 75 officers, we will also be able to implement a dedicated traffic enforcement unit. This specialized team will focus solely on patrolling our streets to address speeding and other traffic violations, ultimately making our roads safer for everyone.

In conclusion, I believe that with the additional staffing and strategic improvements we are making, our first responder services are becoming increasingly robust and capable of meeting the needs of our growing community. However, we will continue to assess and adapt our approach to ensure we provide the highest level of public safety for all residents.

Are you in support of recreational marijuana licenses for DeKalb businesses? Why or why not?

Yes, I am in support of recreational marijuana licenses for businesses in DeKalb. Recreational marijuana is legal in the State of Illinois, and the state has established specific regions to regulate the number of licenses available in each area. DeKalb is located in a region where only three licenses are permitted, and we are fortunate to have attracted two businesses with these licenses to our city.

The tax revenue generated by these establishments significantly surpasses that of traditional retail stores. This additional income has been invaluable in allowing us to invest more in essential community needs, such as improving our roads and enhancing other vital city services.

Overall, the positive economic impact and the opportunity to reinvest in community infrastructure and services justify my support for recreational marijuana licenses in DeKalb.

Since 2020, DeKalb city leaders have pointed to industrial growth on the city’s south side (Meta, Ferrara Candy Co., Kraft Heinz, Amazon) as a way to lower taxpayer burden when it comes to property tax levies. What other ways, if elected, would you ease taxpayer burdens? Do you believe more could be done now? Why or why not?

I am incredibly proud of my direct involvement over the years in attracting major corporations such as Meta (Facebook), Ferrara Candy Co., and Kraft Heinz to the City of DeKalb. These companies have significantly contributed to our local economy and helped shift the tax burden away from residential property owners. It’s important to understand that simply bringing these businesses to DeKalb does not automatically lower property taxes. Achieving that requires strategic planning, ongoing collaboration, and a commitment to protecting our taxpayers. I am proud to have reduced the city’s property tax rate by over 35%.

To truly ease taxpayer burdens, I have consistently engaged in discussions with all taxing bodies in our area. Each year, I have met with these groups to explore ways to hold the line on property taxes, even as property values continue to rise. Normally, as property values increase, property taxes would also go up, placing a greater financial burden on our residents. However, by working together with the taxing bodies, we have been able to not only protect taxpayers from these increases but substantially reduce property tax rates.

This approach is guided by a philosophy of governance that prioritizes the taxpayer in all conversations about taxation. I firmly believe in this philosophy and have advocated for it throughout my time in office. For too long, DeKalb residents have shouldered a disproportionate share of the tax burden due to our community’s reliance on residential property taxes. In the past, our tax base was heavily dependent on the value of individual homes, which meant that homeowners bore the brunt of funding essential city services.

However, with the industrial growth on DeKalb’s south side and the attraction of major corporations, we are now achieving a better balance between commercial and residential property tax contributions. This shift has diversified our tax revenue sources, reducing the financial strain on homeowners while maintaining the resources needed for city services.

While we have made significant progress, there is still more to be done. One of the key ways we will continue to ease taxpayer burdens is by attracting more retail businesses and restaurants to DeKalb. Expanding our retail sector generates additional sales tax revenue, which helps pay for essential services such as road maintenance, public safety measures, and other community needs. By increasing our sales tax revenue, we can lessen our reliance on property taxes to fund these services.

Furthermore, my commitment to protecting taxpayers extends beyond just attracting new businesses. I am constantly exploring new and innovative ways to generate additional revenue, including pursuing grants, fostering public-private partnerships, and identifying other creative funding opportunities that benefit our community.

I am dedicated to finding balanced solutions that promote growth and economic development while safeguarding the financial well-being of our residents. My track record clearly demonstrates my commitment to this issue, and I will continue to prioritize easing taxpayer burdens if re-elected.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

In the City of DeKalb, our approach to immigration enforcement is guided by both the Immigration and Nationality Act and the Illinois TRUST Act of 2017. We must also recognize everyone’s humanity, and treat all residents, regardless of immigration status, with dignity and respect. To solidify this approach, we immediately issued a press release informing community members on how the city will follow these two laws.

In alignment with these laws, our local law enforcement officers do not inquire about the immigration status of individuals they encounter while performing their duties. Our primary focus is on community safety, crime reduction, and supporting those in need, regardless of their immigration status.

Our police department is committed to working collaboratively with local agencies to ensure the health and welfare of all community members. We prioritize building trust and maintaining positive relationships with residents to enhance public safety. In line with state law, our officers do not cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to identify or deport individuals based solely on their immigration status.

This policy reflects our commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of all residents while maintaining public safety and community trust. We believe that fostering a safe and inclusive environment is essential for the well-being of our city, and we will continue to uphold these values in accordance with Illinois state law.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

Economic Growth and Job Creation Driving economic growth and creating more jobs remain at the forefront of my priorities for DeKalb. When I first ran for mayor four years ago, I committed to addressing the heavy property tax burden that had long weighed on our residents. High property taxes not only strain household budgets but also deter potential businesses and investors from choosing DeKalb as their base of operations. To create a more favorable economic environment, reducing property taxes was essential.

Before becoming mayor, I served as the president of the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation, where I collaborated closely with the City of DeKalb to attract major corporations, thereby diversifying our tax base. This strategy successfully brought over a billion dollars in investment to DeKalb, fueling job creation and stimulating our local economy.

As mayor, I introduced the annual Tax Summit, a gathering of all taxing bodies to discuss responsible governance and explore strategies for reducing property taxes. With historic economic growth occurring on the south side, my message was clear: we must prioritize taxpayers in our decisions. By reducing the overall tax rate from 11.5% to 8.1% for the upcoming year, we’ve not only alleviated the financial burden on our residents but also made DeKalb a more attractive location for businesses.

Lower property taxes increase DeKalb’s competitiveness, encouraging new businesses to set up operations and existing ones to expand. This, in turn, generates more job opportunities for our community and further strengthens our local economy. By creating a business-friendly environment, we can continue to attract diverse industries, ensuring sustained economic growth and prosperity for DeKalb.

Enhancing Quality of Life Improving the quality of life in DeKalb is another core priority. Public safety is one fundamental part of this vision. We have added 28 first responders to our police and fire departments and created a police social worker program. Additionally, we have taken a firm stance against landlords who fail to provide safe and high-quality housing for tenants. If reelected, I will continue to enforce accountability and uphold property standards to protect our community. However, quality of life extends beyond safety. We have made substantial investments in revitalizing our downtown, transforming it into a vibrant hub of entertainment, dining, and community engagement. By reducing traffic lanes, we have created a safer and more pedestrian-friendly environment, making downtown DeKalb an even more welcoming space. Our commitment to public art has also contributed to the cultural and aesthetic appeal of our community, and I am eager to expand these efforts in the future. I ran for office with a vision to increase the number of fun and engaging activities in DeKalb. While we have made great strides, there is more work to be done. I am dedicated to continuing our progress in enhancing the quality of life for all residents.

Since my first day in office, infrastructure improvement has been a top priority. Before I took office, road maintenance was severely underfunded, with an average of $700,000 allocated annually. Recognizing the need for better infrastructure, I championed a significant increase in funding, tripling the road maintenance budget to $2,500,000 while maintaining a balanced budget. All of this was done without increasing taxes.

I am especially proud of our most recent accomplishment—passing a budget to invest $4,500,000 in our roads for 2025. This represents an impressive increase in just four years. While we acknowledge that more work is needed, we are moving forward in a direction that the community has long anticipated.

An additional noteworthy achievement is our comprehensive lead pipe replacement program. Lead pipes are a nationwide concern, posing serious health risks. I am proud to announce that by 2026, we are on track to have replaced all lead pipes in DeKalb, ensuring clean and safe water for every resident. In fact, the city of DeKalb water was ranked in the top 6 best tasting water supplies in North America (see https://cityofdekalb.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=845&ARC=1811#:~:text=The%20City%20of%20DeKalb%20Water,water%20supplies%20in%20North%20America).

I am dedicated to sustaining this momentum by investing in economic growth, enhancing the quality of life, and improving infrastructure. By focusing on these priorities, I am committed to building a safer, more vibrant, and more connected community for all residents of DeKalb.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

Meta (Facebook) serves as an excellent example of how we can balance economic development with environmental sustainability. We are committed to fostering an environment that attracts forward-thinking corporations like Meta to DeKalb. When Meta built its data center here, it was the most sophisticated facility of its kind in the world. A key factor in choosing DeKalb was the availability of multiple renewable energy sources in the region. Where local renewable options were insufficient, Meta invested in renewable energy projects nationwide to fully offset its energy consumption in DeKalb.

In addition to their commitment to renewable energy, Meta collaborated with the Artificial Intelligence department at the University of Illinois and others to develop carbon-neutral concrete, which was utilized in constructing their facility. This innovative approach not only reduced the environmental impact of the project but also showcased the potential for sustainable building practices.

By attracting companies that prioritize environmental sustainability, we enhance our local economy while preserving our community’s natural resources. Moving forward, we will actively seek partnerships with organizations that share this commitment to sustainability, ensuring that economic growth and environmental responsibility go hand in hand.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

I am proud of DeKalb’s robust public transportation system, and during my tenure as mayor, I have been committed to expanding and improving this service to better meet the needs of our community. One of our most significant accomplishments has been the extension of bus routes to the south side of town, connecting residents to major employers like 3M, Target, and Ferrara Candy Company. By working closely with these companies, we have synchronized bus schedules with shift changes, ensuring reliable and convenient transportation for our workforce.

Additionally, we built new sidewalks along Annie Glidden and Dresser Roads, ensuring that children who are walking can safely get to DeKalb High School and cross streets with the assistance of traffic lights.

Looking to the future, we are on the verge of an exciting advancement: the construction of a new transit center to house and maintain our extensive bus fleet. This project marks a major step forward in public transportation infrastructure for DeKalb. After persistent efforts to secure funding, I am proud to announce that this project will be fully funded through federal dollars, reducing the financial burden on local taxpayers.

From my first day in office, infrastructure improvement has been one of my top priorities. Before my administration, the city severely underfunded funding for road maintenance, allocating an average of $700,000 annually. Recognizing the critical need for better roads, I championed a substantial increase in funding, without any tax increases. We tripled the road maintenance budget to $2,500,000 while maintaining a balanced city budget. Our most recent success is the approval of a $4,500,000 investment in road maintenance for 2025, demonstrating a remarkable increase in just four years. This commitment reflects our dedication to making meaningful infrastructure progress. While we acknowledge that more work remains, we are making strides in a direction that our community has long anticipated.

An equally significant accomplishment in infrastructure is our comprehensive lead pipe replacement program. Lead pipes pose serious health risks and are a nationwide concern. I am proud to report that by 2026, we are on track to replace all lead pipes in DeKalb, ensuring clean and safe water for every resident.

I am dedicated to maintaining this momentum by further enhancing public transportation, continuing infrastructure investments, and building a safer, more connected community for all of DeKalb’s residents.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

The City of DeKalb plays a vital role in supporting local businesses and driving economic growth. I am proud to have led the city council to create a business-friendly environment that benefits both large and small enterprises. Local businesses are the lifeblood of our community, serving as a significant source of tax revenue, which enables the city and schools to provide top-quality services. Additionally, they are key employers and strong supporters of our non-profit community, contributing to the overall vibrancy of DeKalb. As a local business owner that employs over 25 people, I understand the importance of keeping DeKalb business friendly.

A thriving business community is directly linked to a thriving community as a whole. Therefore, it is crucial for the city council to have a comprehensive understanding of the business landscape and what is needed to foster growth and success. My extensive background—including serving as President of the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce, President of the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation, and now as Mayor of DeKalb for the past four years—has provided me with unique insights into local businesses and effective strategies for economic development.

During my tenure in these roles, we have witnessed over a billion dollars of investment in our community. This influx of capital has resulted in the creation of over 1,000 union construction jobs and more than 1,000 permanent jobs. Additionally, the increased tax revenue generated by these corporations has allowed us to significantly reduce city property taxes each year, easing the financial burden on our residents.

I am committed to continuing this momentum by fostering a supportive environment for local businesses, attracting new investments, and ensuring sustainable economic growth that benefits all residents of DeKalb.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

A top public safety issue is domestic violence. We will not tolerate violence that continues to take place in our community, particularly toward women. We continue to work towards addressing domestic violence through our partnerships with community agencies, including Safe Passage and Family Service Agency. This is an issue that will continue to impact all communities, and I will continue to proactively address domestic violence.

Another major public safety concern is the issue of speeding in DeKalb. Far too often, drivers exhibit reckless behavior, showing blatant disregard for school zones, residential neighborhoods, and parks where children play. Although this problem was more severe when I first took office, we have made progress by increasing the number of sworn officers in the DeKalb Police Department, which has allowed for more traffic stops. However, traffic violations continue to occur too frequently.

To effectively address this issue, we will soon have a full staff of 75 sworn officers for the first time in our department’s history. This will allow us to dedicate officers specifically to patrol duties, significantly increasing the visibility of squad cars on our streets. With a stronger police presence, we expect to see a substantial reduction in traffic violations and enhanced overall safety for our community.

Another significant safety concern involves absentee landlords who fail to maintain their properties, compromising physical security and creating unsafe living conditions. These landlords often neglect their responsibility to ensure that all tenants contribute to the safety and well-being of the community.

To combat this issue, I am committed to holding landlords accountable by maintaining high standards for property management. We will continue collaborating with the DeKalb Area Renters Association and advancing our Crime Free Housing program. These efforts aim to create a safer, more secure environment for all tenants, fostering a community where residents feel safe and protected.

I am dedicated to addressing these public safety concerns through proactive measures and strategic partnerships. By enhancing traffic safety and ensuring secure housing, we will build a safer, more connected community for all residents of DeKalb.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

I am deeply committed to ensuring that DeKalb is a community where everyone feels they belong. Our city’s rich diversity is one of its greatest strengths, largely influenced by our university, which has cultivated a vibrant and inclusive culture since its inception. This inclusive environment is precisely why my parents chose to raise me in DeKalb, wanting me to grow up surrounded by people of different races, cultures, and economic backgrounds. This exposure shaped my belief in the power of diversity, and it is also why I chose to stay and raise my own family here.

DeKalb is a true reflection of the broader world, showcasing the beauty of diverse perspectives and experiences. As mayor, I believe it is my duty to embrace this diversity and ensure that all residents feel valued and included. I have actively worked to diversify our city commissions and the city council, striving to represent the full spectrum of our community. If re-elected, I will continue these efforts, ensuring that new voices and ideas are heard and celebrated.

By promoting inclusive policies and fostering a culture of respect and acceptance, we can make DeKalb a place where every resident feels they truly belong. Diversity is the foundation for innovation and growth, and I am dedicated to championing it in every aspect of city governance.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

I strongly support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and recuse themselves when appropriate, to enhance transparency and trust in local government. Given our State’s history with corruption, it is crucial that we continue to improve the accountability of elected officials.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I am committed to being accessible to all residents of DeKalb and continuously strive to improve in this area. Every week, I actively participate in community events, meetings, and functions. This includes engaging with students at NIU, attending local festivals such as the DeKalb Pride Fest, and maintaining open communication with other elected officials, including U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Underwood and representatives from the Governor’s office. This ensures that I am well-informed and able to provide the answers and support our residents seek from the Mayor’s office.

In my time as Mayor, I have created flexibility in my schedule in order to be as responsive as possible. This includes answering phone calls and attending meetings with residents at times most convenient to them. It also enables me to build stronger relationships with local organizations, community leaders, and residents, fostering an environment of open communication and trust.

Since taking office, I have been highly responsive to constituent inquiries, as reflected in the more than 5,150 emails I have sent. Having grown up in DeKalb and remained an active member of the community, I have built strong relationships with many residents and have a deep understanding of the organizations that provide essential services to our city.

If re-elected, I will continue to prioritize accessibility and remain present and available to all individuals and organizations within the City of DeKalb.