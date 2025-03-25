Podcast: Sycamore District 427 school board candidate forum

Five candidates seek four four-year terms on the Sycamore District 427 school board, though only one seat is a contested race.

Only two candidates can be elected from each township listed on the ballot. Running for Sycamore Township seats on the school board are (pick 2): incumbent Michael DeVito, incumbent Eric Jones and newcomer Cole Regnery. Running to represent Cortland Township on the school board are (pick 2): Heather Tomlinson and incumbent Alan Zantout. Running uncontested to fill a two-year unexpired term is Christian Copple.

Jones declined to participate in the Shaw Local virtual forum. Zantout did not respond to an invitation. Candidates were not provided questions in advance.

