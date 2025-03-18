Podcast: DeKalb School District 428 board candidates debate

DeKalb School District 428 school board candidates vying for three open full-term seats on the board debate the issues ahead of the April 1 election. Seven of the 10 candidates were present for the virtual candidate forum hosted by Shaw Local News Network. You can download the podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Candidates present for the forum: Marilyn Parker, Derek Shaw, Kristin Bailey, Erin Grych, Nick Atwood, Brandon Elion, Howard Solomon.

Candidates not present for the forum: Jose Jaques, Twangie Smith and James Mitchell. Resident Mark Charvat is running unopposed for a 2-year unexpired term.