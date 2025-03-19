Video: DeKalb District 428 school board candidates talk top issues in virtual forum

Candidates for DeKalb School District 428 school board speak with Daily Chronicle Editor Kelsey Rettke (top middle) and DeKalb city reporter Megann Horstead (top left) about top issues facing the school district during a virtual candidates forum on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKALB – Seven of 10 candidates seeking three full-term seats on the DeKalb School District 428 school board recently spoke with Daily Chronicle news staff about their campaigns and top issues facing the district.

The virtual forum is available in full to watch on Shaw Local News Network’s YouTube channel.

School board hopefuls in attendance were Nick Atwood, Kristin Bailey, Brandon Elion, Erin Grych, Marilyn Parker, Derek Shaw and Howard Solomon.

Candidates Jose Jaques, James Mitchell, Twangie Smith and Mark Charvat, who is running unopposed for a two-year unexpired term, were not in attendance.

The consolidated election is April 1. Early voting is already underway.