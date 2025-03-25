Video: Meet DeKalb City Clerk write-in candidates

Write-in candidates for DeKalb City Clerk in the April 1, 2025, consolidated election Bradley Hoey (bottom left), Lynn Fazekas (bottom middle) and Steve Kapitan (top right) speak with Shaw Local's Daily Chronicle Editor Kelsey Rettke (top middle) and DeKalb reporter Megann Horstead (top left) about their campaigns. (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKalb – Candidates for DeKalb City Clerk, Brad Hoey, Lynn Fazekas and Steve Kapitan talked about the main issues facing the clerk’s office ahead of the April 1 election.

Shaw Local’s Kelsey Rettke and Megann Horstead interviewed the candidates during a March 19 virtual forum.

All three candidates are running as write-in candidates, meaning their names will not appear on the ballot. Voters will need to write in their preferred candidate in the clerk spot at their polling place.

