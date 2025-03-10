What is DeKalb’s ‘most neglected problem?’ Here’s what mayoral candidates say

DeKalb incumbent mayor Cohen Barnes (left) seeking a second term, speaks during a question-and-answer period next to opponents (from left) Linh Nguyen, Kouame Sanan and John Walker, at a candidate forum hosted by WNIJ radio and the DeKalb Election Group on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – DeKalb mayoral candidates spent Sunday pitching their platforms for prospective voters during a packed election event.

Almost 100 people crowded into the basement of the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., to hear from candidates seeking the offices of DeKalb mayor, DeKalb City Clerk, DeKalb School District 428 Board of Education and DeKalb Township Supervisor. Voters can listen to all the forums Sunday at www.northernpublicradio.org.

The forums, moderated by WNIJ Radio’s Sue Stephens and co-hosted by the DeKalb Election Group, included questions from the audience.

Mayoral candidates included incumbent Cohen Barnes, 7th Ward Alderman John Walker, and Northern Illinois University employees educator Linh Nguyen and IT staffer Kouame Sanan.

[ Video: DeKalb mayoral candidates forum with Daily Chronicle ]

Barnes has run his reelection campaign so far touting his experience both in elected and nonelected roles, highlighting what he’s called fiscal responsibility in his first term, not raising property taxes and bringing in business.

Walker has run on what he’s declared is his ability to “bring everybody to the table,” promising to beef up the city’s citizen-led committees, using experts to help advise the City Council, lowering taxes and being open to new ideas.

Nguyen, whose path to the ballot has been long, highlighted her role as a scientist, saying she’d lead with a “data-driven” approach to city government and work with area community groups to build stronger local partnerships.

Sanan, the only one in the group who hasn’t run for public office before, pointed to his leadership roles in his local church, his desire to make the city safer, his knowledge as a longtime DeKalb resident and his enthusiasm for making himself available to all DeKalb citizens.

The Consolidated Election is April 1. Early voting is underway at the DeKalb County Legislative Center, 200 N Main St., in Sycamore. More locations will open March 17.

A crowded Yusunas Room at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., waits for election forums to begin on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the event hosted by WNIJ radio and the DeKalb Election Group. (Kelsey Rettke)

Here’s more about what the candidates for mayor had to say:

On what is DeKalb’s ‘most neglected problem?’

(Candidates are listed in the order they answered)

Nguyen: Streets, sidewalks and more navigable road infrastructure for residents to have easier access to places. “Climate change is threatening our way of living, especially in DeKalb where we have the richest soil in the nation,” Nguyen said. “With this job, we have an opportunity to be at the leading edge and show our farming community how to solve this problem.”

Sanan: Stronger, safer and affordable communities. Sanan said he wants better lighting in DeKalb public areas. “It’s so hard to knock on people’s doors,” Sanan said. “There’s no sense of community anymore, nobody knows their neighbor.”

Walker: More robust citizen-led commissions at the city level, which he said allows for better problem-solving. The commissions are made up of volunteer citizens who advise elected officials on city policy. “You have to bring everybody to the table, because when you bring everybody to the table who thinks differently then you create dialogue, you create conversation,” Walker said.

Barnes: Economic development, enhancing the quality of life for DeKalb residents and infrastructure improvements. Barnes pointed to the city hiring more first responders and south-side economic growth in the past five years. “And then also infrastructure improvement,” Barnes said. “We’ve been investing heavily in our roads, our water, and next year we should have all of our lead pipes in the city of DeKalb eliminated.”

DeKalb candidates for mayor (from left) Linh Nguyen answers an audience question while opponent Koume Sanan listens at a candidate forum hosted by WNIJ and the DeKalb Election Group on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St. (Kelsey Rettke)

What makes their personality suitable for mayor?

Sanan: Pointed to leadership roles in his church, his support of local business and that he would employ a “no one left behind” approach to the office.

Walker: Said he’s built an intimate knowledge of city neighborhoods through his job at UPS and would be open and honest in encouraging residents to approach him directly. “I never panic,” he said.

Barnes: Emphasized his experience as mayor and various leadership positions and his “ability to sit, listen and understand,” he said. Barnes said he’d approach a second term by growing community partnerships. He said he can make the hard decisions.

Nguyen: Said she’d approach the mayor’s office using “the scientific method,” and would make decisions based on data. “DeKalb, you have a very good problem, you have really good people wanting to serve the city,” Nguyen said. “This is what my family in Vietnam fought and died for, for democratic processes like this.”

DeKalb mayoral hopeful Kouame Sanan (middle) answers a question as opponents Linh Nguyen (left) and John Walker (right) listen at a candidate forum hosted by WNIJ radio and the DeKalb Election Group on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St. (Kelsey Rettke)

How would you support sustainability and green efforts?

Walker: Said he would look to experts in their fields to help inform city policymaking, including those on DeKalb’s Citizens' Environmental Commission. “Some people have an issue with people who know more than them in the room,” Walker said. “I don’t.”

Barnes: Also pointed to the environmental commission and listed ways he said the city already works toward that goal: the commission’s pledge to combat monarch butterfly extinction, an electric bus housed at the city’s new bus transit center, electric vehicle charging stations and companies that prioritize green initiatives. “We know that is the future,” Barnes said.

Nguyen: Said she’d push for partnerships with NIU, DeKalb School District 428 and Rooted for Good, a local organization that provides mobile food services, fresh produce and other services aimed at combating food insecurity. She said she’d look to experts “so that we can be the leader in sustainability, and that strategic partnership where be where we start with this.”

Sanan: Said he’d review existing city policies to determine where changes can occur to foster sustainable local efforts. He said he also would encourage partnerships with area institutions. “So it’s not an easy thing to do, even though it’s a vital issue,” Sanan said.

DeKalb candidate for mayor John Walker (right), who currently represents the 7th Ward on the DeKalb City Council, answers an audience question while opponent Koume Sanan (left) listens at a candidate forum hosted by WNIJ radio and the DeKalb Election Group on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St. (Kelsey Rettke)

Top infrastructure priorities?

Barnes: Street funding and water quality. The city’s 2025 fiscal budget included $4.5 million for roads.

Nguyen: Make streets more bicycle-friendly and roadways more pedestrian-friendly.

Sanan: Focus on making roads safer so that more people use them, including adding lighting to act as a crime deterrent.

Walker: Prioritizing funding in the city’s budget for roadwork, and also focusing on what he called “civic infrastructure.”

Describe the ideal relationship between the mayor and city manager

Nguyen: Initiate conversations and develop a good professional relationship. She said she previously worked closely with City Manager Bill Nicklas as a local activist and organizer.

Sanan: Said trust and respect are key in the relationship to share ideas. “The mayor sets the tone or the agenda, and then the city manager implements it,” Sanan said. “So I would say a good relationship between those two individuals is very important.”

Walker: During his response, Walker became visibly emotional as he spoke of the deep mentorship Nicklas has shown him for six years, meeting regularly on Saturday mornings to discuss city issues. “The one thing about the man is he has good intent,” Walker said. “Is he always right? No he’s not. Am I always right? No. Is Mayor Barnes always right? No. But the one thing that I’ll never do is turn my back on somebody like that, because he taught me so much.”

Barnes: Called it a “symbiotic” relationship, and also heralded what he called Nicklas' “incredible” work as city manager. He said trust is key. “It’s important that you have that rapport on a professional level,” Barnes said. “But really it’s a human connection, it’s a real relationship.”