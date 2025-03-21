Meet the candidates vying to be next Cortland Mayor

The race for the next Mayor of Cortland is a contested one, with incumbent Mark Pietrowski (left) facing off against opponent Douglas Corson (right) on April 1, 2025. (Shaw Local News Network)

CORTLAND – The race for the next Mayor of Cortland is a contested one, with incumbent Mark Pietrowski facing off against opponent Douglas Corson on April 1.

Each were given an opportunity to share who they are and how they would govern in a Shaw Local News Network candidate questionnaire. Answers have been pulled from their questionnaire responses and edited for length only for print. To read their questionnaires in full, visit shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/election.

Top priorities

Pietrowski, 42, has been the Mayor of Cortland since 2021. He previously served on the DeKalb County Board in 2012 and served as board Chairman from 2014 to 2020. He said commitment to public safety, sustainable budget planning and enhancing parks and recreation for all ages are his top three priorities if reelected.

“We added a full-time police officer, police commander and part-time officers during my first term, agreed to a five year police union contract and will seek to develop a portion of the old Cortland Elementary School to the new police department,” Pietrowski said in part of his questionnaire response.

Corson, 52, said attracting business to Cortland, repairing streets that he said are in “dire need of repair and replacement,” and making town hall more accessible are his top three priorities if elected.

“I will open up town hall to its people,” Corson said. “There will not be locked doors during business hours. I will make myself available to every resident. I will be in town hall everyday working hand and hand with our department heads to help solve any issues that may arrive.”

Infrastructure and public transportation

Corson said he would advocate for a train stop in Cortland. He said he’d increase the local tax base to raise money for road repairs.

Pietrowski said he’d maintain Cortland Dial-a-ride services, meant to aid those who don’t quality for paratransit services, that run in conjunction with DeKalb city public transit. He also said he wants to continue sidewalk completion and extend pedestrian paths to connect with Peace Road.

Public safety

Pietrowski said he would continue to work with the Cortland Police Department to ensure officers have needed technology and training. He said the city saw a 43% drop in crimes such as robbery, theft and property damage in 2024 and an overall crime reduction rate of 29%.

“In my first term we also implemented an adjudication process in town so our police have ability to enforce our town ordinances and issue tickets for violations,” Pietrowski said.

Corson said he wants to see 24-hour police coverage in Cortland.

“I would direct the department to maintain at least one officer on duty to cover this,” Corson said.

Economic development

Corson said he’d look to build a local chamber of commerce in Cortland.

“I would make sure that all trustee are regularly updated about developments,” Corson said. “Something that does not happen now. This would help encourage more involvement from them.”

Pietrowski also pointed to collaborating with trustees to entice developers and new business.

“I am particularly proud of supporting a local business in Cortland Flooring as they develop a brand new building in Cortland which will allow us to retain their business and have our first commercial building built in over a decade,” Pietrowski said.

Local police and ICE

Each candidate was asked if they think local law enforcement should cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the country.

Pietrowski, who’s running as an independent and works as the Director of Student Success and Advising for College of Engineering and Engineering Technology at Northern Illinois University, said that question is answered by state laws.

“The Cortland Police Department must follow Illinois State Law and the guidance provided by the state,” Pietrowski wrote.

Current Illinois law prevents state, county and municipal law enforcement from cooperating with ICE agents.

Corson, who’s running as a Republican and works for Corson Construction, said “yes,” local law enforcement should cooperate with ICE.

“I am a firm believer in law enforcement,” Corson wrote. “I want to see the criminal elements removed as soon as possible I know that there are many great people who may be caught up in this that are looking for a better life for their families. I would hope that we find a way to help those people achieve this legally of course.”