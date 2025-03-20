2025 Election Questionnaire: Chad Jewett, Sycamore Park District Board of Commissioners

Name: Chad Jewett

What office are you seeking? Sycamore Park District Commissioner

What is your political party?

What is your current age? 44

Occupation and employer: CEO at CMJ IT Solutions

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I have never held an elected office.

City: Sycamore

Campaign Website: https://www.facebook.com/chad.jewett.1

Education: I’m a Sycamore High School graduate. I have and continue to focus my education efforts on IT industry specific training and certifications to further my education and career. I have always had an entrepreneurial spirit and continue to learn new things about our industry and running a business.

Community Involvement: Sycamore Chamber of Commerce - Currently serving as President of the board.

Served on past boards/advisory committees:

Opportunity House

Sycamore Park Community Wide Strategic Planning Team (CWSPT)

Sycamore High School Alumni Committee

City of Sycamore Economic Development Commission

Safe Passage Board

Marital status/Immediate family: I have been married to my wife Tiffany for 17 years. We have two children ages 14 and 10.

Questions:

Why are you running?

Sycamore has always been home for me, and I care deeply about our community. That’s why I’m running for Park District Commissioner—to make sure our parks and trails continue to be a place for families, friends, and neighbors to connect and thrive. I will work with my fellow Commissioners and Park District administrators to discuss and develop ways for these goals to be achieved.

What are the Sycamore Park District’s top 3 most pressing needs? How would you address them if elected?

Expanding our walking trails and making sure they are connected to the places residents need to go—safely.

Continuing to work with the commissioners on Sustaining the Legacy: 2025

Add additional parks and continue to improve upon the already great offerings Sycamore Parks provide.

How often do you make use of Sycamore Park District facilities/grounds/amenities/programming?

We use the park in our neighborhood quite frequently. However, It is mostly geared towards younger kids.

My parents and I use the indoor walking track.

I would love to see additions as well for the older kids and young adults.

The Sycamore community no longer has a public pool after it closed in 2022. What is your stance on a public pool in Sycamore? Would you support it? Why or why not? If so, how would you propose the Sycamore Park District fund it?

I’m currently in favor of supporting a public pool in Sycamore. I’m certain this is already a topic of discussion that the current Commissioners get often. If elected I would see where those discussions currently stand and continue talking about how Sycamore Park can add a community pool and have the budget to maintain it with minimal or no impact on residents tax dollars.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I’m frequently out in the community and encourage any resident to provide feedback or just to say Hi!

Email is also a great way to keep in touch with me at chad@jewett4sycamore.com