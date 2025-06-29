DeKalb County Master Gardeners annual Garden Walk is July 12

The Ellwood House Museum gardens (Photo provided by the University of Illinois Extensions Office )

DeKALB – The University of Illinois Extension DeKalb County Master Gardeners will host its 16th annual Garden Walk to showcase various gardening styles.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 12 in DeKalb, Genoa and Sycamore.

The walk features self-guided tours of seven private gardens and one museum garden. Participants also will be able to tour the first floor of two historic homes. Attendees are encouraged not to bring pets.

A Boutique of Garden Treasures also will be held at the Ellwood House Museum. Participants can donate to receive gently used garden items.

The gardens featured in the walk include:

Ellwood House Museum gardens: The Ellwood House Museum gardens are used for weddings. The house terrace is framed by two garden beds named “Wedding Garden.” The beds feature shrubs, peonies, marigolds, petunias and black-eyed Susans. A “Butterfly Garden” including native plants to maintain pollinators is located by the water tower. The Nehring House’s “Arts and Crafts Berg Garden” features flowers beds casting a sunbeam path between the walkways and lawn.

The Larson family garden (Photo provided by the University of Illinois Extensions Office )

Zang garden: The Zang garden is designed for visitors to relax and take in the area. The garden includes trees, shrubs, shade and sun perennials, a bench repurposed from old doors, and garden art. The property also acts as a haven for birds, rabbits, squirrels and pollinators.

The Zang garden is designed for visitors to relax and take in the area. The garden includes trees, shrubs, shade and sun perennials, a bench repurposed from old doors, and garden art. The property also acts as a haven for birds, rabbits, squirrels and pollinators. Stran garden: The Stran garden is located on a former greenhouse and nursery. The garden features a beech, ginkgo, evergreen and ornamental trees collection. The landscape was designed to include year-round color using various cottage-style perennials with annual accents.

The Stran garden is located on a former greenhouse and nursery. The garden features a beech, ginkgo, evergreen and ornamental trees collection. The landscape was designed to include year-round color using various cottage-style perennials with annual accents. Cleven garden: The Cleven garden is inspired by the house. The garden includes a mix of flowers flowing from one side of the house to the other. The garden also demonstrates how small city lots can provide gardeners a palette.

The Cleven family garden (Photo provided by the University of Illinois Extensions Office )

Whittenhall garden: The Whittenhall garden repurposes whimsical items as pots, trellises and walkways. Shade and sun-loving plants also border the house and property perimeter.

The Whittenhall garden repurposes whimsical items as pots, trellises and walkways. Shade and sun-loving plants also border the house and property perimeter. Larson garden: The Larson garden includes a front yard brass armillary sphere and a backyard waterfall and pond. The property also features native Illinois trees and plants attracting various pollinators and wildlife.

The Larson garden includes a front yard brass armillary sphere and a backyard waterfall and pond. The property also features native Illinois trees and plants attracting various pollinators and wildlife. Doherty garden: The Doherty garden features plants that attract various bird, bee and butterfly species. The front garden includes hostas known as “the Emerald Isle” and a three-tiered fountain for bird baths. The property also features a green space with wrought-iron lounge chairs and various paths lined with hydrangea and tiger lilies.

The Doherty garden features plants that attract various bird, bee and butterfly species. The front garden includes hostas known as “the Emerald Isle” and a three-tiered fountain for bird baths. The property also features a green space with wrought-iron lounge chairs and various paths lined with hydrangea and tiger lilies. Bradac garden: The Bradac garden is designed as a woodland setting co-existing with a prairie area. The property features a front yard pond and oak forest. The garden includes a fire pit, repurposed farm implements, a vegetable garden, a chandelier, a sandbox repurposed from beehives and ceramic yard art pieces. The property also is visited by wildlife, including deer.

Wristbands are required to attend. The wristbands are available through noon July 5 and cost $10. To buy wristbands, visit go.illinois.edu/2025GardenWalk; Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St., Sycamore; The Garden Market, 2270 Oakland Drive, Sycamore; Glidden Florist, 917 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb; or the DeKalb County University of Illinois Extension office, 1350 W. Prairie Drive, Sycamore.