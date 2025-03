DeKalb City Clerk election candidate forum. From left to right: Brad Hoey, Lynn Fazekas and Steve Kapitan (John Sahly)

Candidates for DeKalb City Clerk: Brad Hoey, Lynn Fazekas and Steve Kapitan debated the issues in the race ahead of the April 1 election with Shaw Local’s Kelsey Rettke and Megann Horstead.

