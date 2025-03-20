Video: DeKalb City Council Ward 2 candidates talk top issues

Editor’s note: To learn more about other candidates on your ballot before voting, visit our Election Central webpage. You’ll also find information on contested races for DeKalb Mayor and DeKalb City Clerk.

DeKALB – Candidates seeking to represent Ward 2 on the DeKalb City Council, incumbent Barbara Larson and Michael Embrey, talked top issues and goals for the office in a virtual forum with Daily Chronicle news staff.

The forum on March 18 invited the candidates to answer questions pertaining to the office. The consolidated election is April 1. Other offices up for election are uncontested. Justin Carlson is running unopposed for Ward 4. Incumbent Andre Powell is running unopposed for Ward 5, and incumbent Mike Verbic is running unopposed for Ward 6.