DeKalb mayoral candidates weigh in on taxes, business growth, role of city committees

Current DeKalb Mayor and candidate for re-election Cohen Barnes (L-R) Barbara Larson, 2nd Ward Alderwoman and candidate for re-election, Michael Embrey, candidate for 2nd Ward Alderman, John Walker, current 7th Ward Alderman and candidate for mayor, and Kouame Sanan, candidate for mayor, prepare for questions Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, during the DeKalb Area Rental Association and DeKalb Area Builders Association Candidate Night at Faranda's Banquet Center in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – DeKalb mayoral hopefuls got their chance to meet with voters and share their platforms this week during a public forum, where taxes, business growth and the role of city committees took center stage.

A little more than halfway through a question-and-answer period during a candidate forum Wednesday at Faranda’s Banquet Hall, 7th Ward Alderman John Walker spoke about one city committee that’s not met for more than a year. The city’s Human Relations Commission, previously tasked with reviewing city policies, doesn’t have enough members to meet, officials have said. The group, which still has a page on the city’s website, consisted of local residents meant to help review city code to ensure existing policies were fair and equitable.

“They dissect some of the issues we have in our town that City Council may not be able to touch,” Walker said. “I honestly think that the HRC really needs to be implemented as of yesterday. I believe we’re doing the city a disservice by not having the board to be able to break down some of things that go on in town.”

The commission’s failure to meet has come under recent public scrutiny, after some of its longtime members said they were not reappointed despite serving for years. Though the commission has no policy-making power in city government, its members can suggest City Council hold votes on certain policies.

Walker is challenging incumbent Cohen Barnes for DeKalb’s mayoral office. They’ll also face off against Northern Illinois University IT support associate Kouame Sanan and NIU educator Linh Nguyen.

Barnes, who as mayor is responsible for proposing city committee appointments, though City Council final approval is required, reiterated similar comments he’s made suggesting the Human Relations Commission evolve into something else. Barnes said he’d like to see the commission evolve into a “Belonging Commission,” or a steering committee, which he admits may require a lot of time to get up and running.

“Ultimately, the point that we’re at right now is, do we keep the HRC around, who’s going to be on it and what’s their mission going to be?” Barnes said.

Nguyen, who was present during Wednesday’s meet and greet but not invited to participate in the forum, has been in legal disputes with the city for her spot on the mayoral ballot. She’s running as a write-in candidate in the only race on Tuesday’s Primary Election ballot. If successful in that race, her name is expected to be next to the three other candidates in April.

Sanan said he sees no use for the Human Relations Commission.

The commission, which according to city code aimed to meet every other month, is tasked with advising the city and its departments on matters of policy to prevent discrimination and other things.

“Obviously, if they have not been meeting for a whole year, there’s no need for them,” Sanan said. “That’s how I see it. Because how are they a committee that doesn’t meet? That means there is nothing for them to work on.”

Forum discussion also broached the topic of taxes. In Barnes' first term in office, city officials have pointed to growing business on the south side as a way to lower property tax rates for residents.

When asked how the city can continue the momentum, Walker said the key is to diversify the property tax base. He pointed to local developers.

“One of the main ways is with [founder of Communities by Grainger] Brian Grainger’s 55 and over retirement homes,” Walker said. “We have to bring money into the city in order to make it run. There’s no other way around it. You have to figure out things. You have to think outside the box.”

Sanan pointed to businesses.

“To me, I believe the way to reduce property tax rates is to keep working to bring businesses here,” Sanan said. “The more businesses who have been here that are contributing to the tax to increase the revenue for the city, which also, in turn, help the city reduce the property tax.”

Barnes said creating a business-friendly environment is critical.

“We have to have the right infrastructure,” Barnes said. “You have to have incentives. Incentives to attract them away from Indiana, Iowa, Wisconsin. ... We are checking all those boxes right now. But it didn’t just happen. It took a lot of work. It took building a lot of relationships.”

City Council candidates share their platforms

Candidates running for DeKalb City Council’s lone contested race in Ward 2 took time to share their views and interests. Other Council seats up for election have only one candidate: Newcomer Justin Carlson for the 4th Ward; incumbent Andre Powell for the 5th Ward and incumbent Mike Verbic for the 6th Ward.

Vying for the 2nd Ward seat are incumbent Barb Larson and DeKalb resident Michael Embrey, a U.S. Air Force veteran who also owns a local tourism and events company. Embrey also ran an unsuccessful campaign for DeKalb mayor in 2017. Laura Jackson had initially filed to run in the 2nd Ward race also, but dropped out to take a staffer role in State Rep. Amy Briel’s office.

In his opening remarks, Embrey said fancy resumes mean nothing.

“It’s about somebody who’s going to do the job,” Embrey said. “Somebody who’s going to be able to stand up and say, ‘I’m going to take responsibility.' You can put all the accolades you want. You can put all the titles you want. You can put all the trophies and awards. That’s not going to make a successful civil servant. We want to be there to serve the people and that’s what it’s about.”

Larson said she encourages residents to reach out to her directly should they have any questions or concerns about what’s happening in the community.

“I love helping out the residents and their questions and problems,” Larson said. “I find working one-on-one the best and quickest way to help them out, which is why I haven’t held a ward meeting. Call me. I answer my phone.”

When asked how the city can continue its trajectory of lowering property tax rates for DeKalb residents, Embrey said it’s comes down to the city putting its best foot forward to be more visitor friendly.

“Our tourism dollars continue to grow,” Embrey said. “Millions of dollars have come to DeKalb from our special events whether it’s a university football game or whether it’s a concert at the Egyptian Theater. That’s new economic money that comes here all the time. It’s free money that comes to our town. ... We need to project ourselves as a visitor friendly city and if we don’t, we’re going to start losing a good chunk of that money.”

Larson said she believes the city shouldn’t take its residents for granted.

“There’s two ways to increase our revenue and it’s either residents or businesses, and there’s no way the current council is looking at the resident as a cash cow,” Larson said. “We are trying very hard to alleviate and ease up your tax burdens.”

The DeKalb City Clerk’s race won’t have any names listed on the ballot, though three have announced to run as write-in candidates: Lynn Fazekas, Steve Kapitan and Brad Hoey. Kapitan and Fazekas previously served as city clerks. Hoey is retired from NIU’s marketing department.