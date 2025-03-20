2025 Election Questionnaire: Michelle Foster, DeKalb Park District Board of Commissioners

Name: Michelle Foster

What office are you seeking? DeKalb Park District Board

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 46

Occupation and employer: Unemployed, looking for work. Substitute teaching in D428 at this time.

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: DeKalb

Campaign Website: none

Education: Master of Public Health, Northern Illinois University, 2024

Bachelor of Journalism, University of Missouri, 2001

Community Involvement: • Overnight Warming Center at UUCD (2025) - Assist with grant seeking and grant writing efforts to expand program; Overnight monitor for guests at facility serving community members in need of overnight shelter

• Unity Hospice (2019-2020) - Visited hospice patients regularly, offering companionship and connection.

Marital status/Immediate family: • not married

• 4 children, including three in DeKalb: 2 attending Kishwaukee College; 1 at DeKalb High School

Questions:

Why are you running?

I’m running for the DeKalb Park District Board of Commissioners because I’m passionate about our community’s parks, recreation programs, and green spaces. As a parent of four children who has spent countless hours at our local playgrounds, I personally understand the value these spaces bring to families. With my recently completed Master of Public Health degree from NIU, I recognize the vital connection between green spaces and community wellness, throughout our lifespans. I’m committed to bringing fresh ideas for innovation, enhancing accessibility, and improving environmental sustainability efforts. I believe in fiscal responsibility and ensuring taxpayer dollars are wisely invested to improve and expand park services while maintaining financial sustainability. Most importantly, I also value transparency and community input! I would like to be a commissioner who listens to residents’ ideas and concerns as we work together to shape the future of our Park District.

What are the DeKalb Park District’s top 3 most pressing needs? How would you address them if elected?

I believe the DeKalb Park District has a bright future, and I look forward to contributing to its success.

Concern #1 - Hopkins Pool Construction First, we must focus on the new pool construction project to ensure it stays on pace for construction this year. Our community has already spent a year without a pool, causing understandable disappointment among residents. If elected, I would prioritize regular communication with the community about construction timelines and design plans, with a goal of ensuring transparency through the process. I would work with staff to identify any potential roadblocks and address them promptly to prevent further delays.

Concern #2 - Keeping pace with ongoing improvements, renovations and upgrades.

Second, the board needs to provide continued, careful oversight of the Park District’s overall renovation and upgrade plans already in development, such as the the planned updates to League of Women Voters Park. As commissioner, I would ensure these projects align with community priorities while maintaining fiscal responsibility. I would regularly review progress reports, budget allocations, and contractor performance to keep projects on track and within budget.

Concern #3 - Fiscal responsibility with a look toward the future Third, we must strengthen accountability to voters regarding how their tax dollars are being spent. Drawing on my commitment to fiscal responsibility, I would advocate for clear reporting mechanisms that demonstrate to residents how their investment is improving our park system. I would also urge staff to look into grant opportunities for funding future improvements. I would push for accessible financial summaries and project updates that help build trust between the park district and the community it serves.

By addressing these priorities with a collaborative approach that values community input, fiscal responsibility, and transparent communication, we can ensure the DeKalb Park District effectively serves our residents both now and in the future.

How often do you make use of DeKalb Park District facilities/grounds/amenities/programming?

Through the spring, summer, and fall, I regularly walk the paths through Hopkins Park, the DeKalb Nature Trail, and Prairie Park for exercise and with friends. Please greet me if you see me there!

I also enjoy kayaking between Lions Park and Prairie Park during the summer and fall, on years where we have enough water in the Kishwaukee River. It’s a very peaceful ride, in spite of being in the middle of the city.

Do you believe the DeKalb Park District’s budget is prioritizing the right things? If elected, what would you want to see the dollars go to?

As a taxpayer, it was disappointing to hear that an oversight led the Park District to miss out on significant tax dollars from Meta. Also, I am concerned that there may have been potential grants available for the Hopkins Pool renovation that may not have been sought.

Overall, though, I think the park district staff and board are prioritizing the right things. We need to continually maintain our existing park structures, amenities and grounds, while making improvements where possible. Improvements and maintenance should have a mind toward the future: Where are we seeing demand, how are people using and engaging with our parks? Are there ways to expand programs and access in ways that are meaningful and affordable? How can we ensure DeKalb residents across the age spectrum can enjoy and make use of the Park District spaces and places?

I believe public parks are a part of public health, and ensuring our parks are safe, welcoming, and available for all residents is critical for the well-being of our community.

Hopkins Pool in DeKalb was demolished last November to make way for a new aquatic facility which is projected to open by 2026. The entire project is estimated to cost between $12 to $15 million, according to the park district. That also means DeKalb residents won’t have a public pool for the second summer in a row. Do you agree with this decision? Why or why not?

It was frustrating that the Hopkins Pool facility was not open last summer. I don’t understand why the staff and board chose not to open when demolition did not start until well after the summer season. This was disappointing for many residents, and the high profile of the property helps keep the issue fresh in citizens’ minds. Of course, now that it is demolished, the new pool will be rebuilt over several months, which means the facility will be closed again for summer 2025.

I believe a new pool is a good choice. It can serve our community for decades to come. The price tag is high, but I believe there is a lot of community value in public pools. Learning to swim is a critical skill that can improve safety, offer physical and mental well-being, and offers many life experiences. A public swimming facility is a valuable asset for any community. I believe that this new pool’s accessible features, such as the zero-depth entry, will make it a place all residents can feel welcome during the heat of the summer.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I am glad to share my email and would welcome citizen questions. If I don’t know the answer, I’ll try to find it and reply promptly. MichelleLFoster@gmail.com

I am also regularly found in the community - walking in the neighborhoods & parks, and attending events at DeKalb High School. Please stop me if you see me in public, I’d be glad to hear your concerns and help determine the best way to address them!