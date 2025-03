Write-in candidates for the DeKalb City Clerk's Office (from left) Lynn Fazekas, Bradley Hoey and Steve Kapitan, await the start of a candidate forum moderated by WNIJ Radio's Sue Stephens (middle) on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in front of a packed Yusunas Room as the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., (Kelsey Rettke)

Candidates for DeKalb City Clerk: Brad Hoey, Lynn Fazekas and Steve Kapitan talked about the main issues facing the clerk’s office ahead of the April 1 election. Read the transcript from our podcast here.

You can download the podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.