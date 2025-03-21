Kane County Chronicle Voter Guide for April 2025 election

FILE – Director Of Elections at Kane County Clerk's Office Raymond Esquivel demonstrates how to vote on a sample ballet ahead of the last election. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

This spring, Kane County voters get to decide who will make the important decisions regarding their communities, schools, townships, fire departments, parks and libraries.

Early voting has started and voting will conclude on Election Day, April 1.

To vote by mail, go to the Kane County Clerk’s Office’s website to obtain an application for vote-by-mail ballots. The last day for the county clerk’s office to accept applications is Thursday, March 27.

Early voting has started at multiple locations in Kane County. To find a location and its hours, go here.

Below are all competitive races in Kane County with candidate questionnaires and coverage as available. This voter guide will be updated if additional candidates submit their questionnaires and more coverage completed.

Table of Contents

MUNICIPALITIES

City of Aurora

Mayor

Richard C. Irvin (incumbent)

John Laesch

Alderperson At-Large

Ron Woerman

Keith Larson (incumbent)

Alderperson Ward 1, 2-Year Term

Hugo Saltijeral

Daniel Barreiro (incumbent)

Jeffrey D. Donelson

Ray Hull

Alderperson Ward 2

Juany Garza (incumbent)

Alfonso Santoyo

Alderperson Ward 4

Jonathan Nunez

Jeffrey S. Hansford

Alderperson Ward 7

Javier Banuelos

Brandon C. Tolliver (incumbent)

City of Batavia

Mayor

Thomas M. Connelly: Candidate questionnaire

Jeffery D. Schielke (incumbent)

Alderperson, Ward 4

Douglas A. Eldrenkamp

Dustin Pieper (incumbent)

Alderperson, Ward 5

James Fahrenbach: Candidate questionnaire

Garran DeWain Sparks

Alderperson, Ward 6

Matthew Anderson

Kate Cuneo

Races for city clerk as well as aldermanic races in wards 1, 2, 3 and 7 are uncontested.

City of Elgin

City Councilperson, Vote for 4

Maggie Beyer

Steven Thoren (incumbent)

Cecilia Ivana Brooks

Diana Alfaro

Dustin Good (incumbent)

Erik Bosque Pena

Mark W. Smith

Corey D. Dixon (incumbent)

City of Geneva

Mayor

Kevin Burns (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Karsten Pawlik: Candidate questionnaire

Our coverage:

Podcast: Geneva Mayor Forum: Kevin Burns and Karsten Pawlik debate

Transcript: Kevin Burns and Karsten Pawlik debate the future of Geneva

Alderperson Ward 3

Lee W. Eysturlid: Candidate questionnaire

Larry Furnish: Candidate questionnaire

Kevin J. Ziegler

Alderperson Ward 4

Amy Mayer (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Erin M. Di Silvestro

Alderperson Ward 5

Patrice Bertheau: Candidate questionnaire

Jeff Palmquist: Candidate questionnaire

Kim Edwards

The race for city clerk as well as aldermanic races in wards 1 and 2 are uncontested. A two-year term for Ward 5 alderperson is also uncontested. No one filed to run for city treasurer.

Our coverage: “Chosen Geneva candidates stump for votes at GOP event”

City of St. Charles

Mayor

Clint Hull: Candidate questionnaire

Lora A. Vitek (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Our coverage: “St. Charles Mayor candidates share their top priorities for the city: audio and transcript”

Alderperson Ward 1

Ronald Silkaitis (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Robert Kasper: Candidate questionnaire

Listen to Silkaitis and Kasper discuss the issues on our podcast.

Alderperson Ward 2

Ryan S. Bongard (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Angela Churchill: Candidate questionnaire

Listen to Bongard and Churchill discuss the issues on our podcast.

Alderperson Ward 3

Vicki Spellman: Candidate questionnaire

Paul D. Lencioni (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Carolyn Waibel: Candidate questionnaire

Listen to Spellman, Lencioni and Waibel discuss the issues on our podcast or read the transcript.

Our coverage: “St. Charles development projects drive candidate forum”

Alderperson Ward 5

Steve Weber (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Lauren Duddles: Candidate questionnaire

Listen to Weber and Duddles discuss the issues on our podcast or read the transcript.

Races for city clerk and treasurer as well as a two-year term for Ward 3 alderperson and full four-year term for Ward 4 are uncontested.

Village of Campton Hills

Trustee, 2-Year Term, Vote for 1

Ed Muncie (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Frank Binetti: Candidate questionnaire

Michael D. Millette (incumbent), Terese Hopfensperger and Kimberly A. Muhr are running for three open full four-year terms.

Village of Carpentersville

Village President

John M. Skillman (incumbent)

Brenda Sandoval

Trustee, Vote for 3

Sameer Gupta

Jim Malone (incumbent)

Dennis C. Ernest

Billy Dean Saylor

Josephine Maniscalco

Village of East Dundee

Village President

Sarah Brittin

Daniel J. Pearson

Village of Hampshire

Trustee, Vote for 3

Carl Palmisano

Erin Jarnebro

Laura Pollastrini (incumbent)

Heather Fodor (incumbent)

Village of Huntley

Village President

John M. Piwko: Candidate questionnaire

Timothy J. Hoeft (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Listen to our podcast: Huntley Village President debate

The race for three open Village Board seats is not competitive.

Village of Sleepy Hollow

Village President

Jennifer “Jenny” McGuire

Courtney E. Boe

Trustee, Vote for 3

William Hof

Donald J. Ziemba

William J. Kennelly

Kelly L. Thomas (incumbent)

Sandra Losurdo

Village of South Elgin

Clerk

Pamela Blair

Margo Gray (incumbent)

Village of Sugar Grove

Village President

Jennifer Konen (incumbent)

Susan Stillwell

Trustee, Vote for 3

Nora London

Anthony “Tony” Speciale: Candidate questionnaire

James “Jamie” White (incumbent)

Michael Roskopf

Village of Virgil

Trustee, Vote for 3

Cheryl Hackbarth (incumbent)

James Giannini (incumbent)

Roger Markham (incumbent)

Ryan Markham

Village of Wayne

Trustee, Vote for 3

Karen Kaluzsa

Emily Miller (incumbent)

Kathleen Tranchida

Anna Cunanan

Michelle Mourousias

Mike Dimitroff (incumbent)

Thomas G. Kennedy

TOWNSHIPS

Burlington Township

Trustee, Vote for 4

Joy Beach

Glenn Gray

Jesse Heffernan

Virginia “Ginger” Romano

Riley Clark

Attempts to reach the township clerk to determine incumbency was unsuccessful. If you are an impacted candidate, reach out to editorial@kcchronicle.com.

Campton Township

Trustee, Vote for 4

Mark Metzger (incumbent)

Jesse Varsho (incumbent)

David “Howie” Leighty

Cory Miller

Elizabeth J. Murphy (incumbent)

Dundee Township

Supervisor

Arin Thrower (incumbent)

Shefali Shah

Clerk

Deborah Brennan

Elizabeth Clark

Trustee, Vote for 4

Kenneth J. Schaffer (incumbent)

Richard Ahrens (incumbent)

Susan Romano (incumbent)

Autumn L. Sheppard

Henry Fixemer

Susan F. Harney (incumbent)

Charity L. Drake

Melissa Day

Elgin Township

Supervisor

Kenneth C. Bruderle (incumbent)

Verner “Vern” Tepe

Clerk

Karen Dowling (incumbent)

Lois Swatscheno

Trustee, Vote for 4

Janet Rogalla (incumbent)

Daniel Caban

Mark Bialek (incumbent)

Michael J. Kenyon Sr.

Carl Strathmann

Juan Silva

Janice Bennett

Ed Hanson

Kaneville Township

Supervisor

Daniel M. Koebele (incumbent)

Marcus Withey

Virgil Township

Trustee, Vote for 4

Matthew W. Ekstrom

Mary P. Kahl

Kevin Poust (incumbent)

Kenneth Lee Gilkey (incumbent)

David Francis Geisen

PARK DISTRICTS

Fox Valley Park District

Commissioner At Large, Vote for 1

Joe Grisson III (incumbent)

Edward Ash

Commissioner District 1

Sandra Schmitt

Chuck Anderson (incumbent)

Incumbent Mary Anne Cummings is running unopposed in District 2, and incumbent Marea Berkley Clement is unopposed in District 3. Incumbent Aimee Cisneros is running unopposed for a two-year term in District 3.

LIBRARY DISTRICTS

Aurora Public Library

Trustee, Vote for 2

Ram Tyagi

Joseph Sánchez (incumbent)

Kevin O’Neill (incumbent)

Vincent Gaddis

Paul LaTour (incumbent)

Scott McCleary filed as a write-in candidate for an unexpired four-year term.

Barrington Area Library

Trustee, Vote for 3

Carrie F. Carr (incumbent)

Rachel H. Forsyth-Tuerck

Richard C. McCarthy

Joseph A. Bosnick

Erin Matta

Batavia Public Library

Trustee, Vote for 4

Christy Ford (incumbent)

Christopher Lowe

Marianne Fasano (incumbent)

Kathryn L. Hubbard (incumbent)

Jennifer Sutton

Gail Borden Public Library

Trustee, Vote for 3

Randy Hopp

Hidayat Khan

Joy Symonds (incumbent)

Amy Prochot (incumbent)

Elisa Lara (incumbent)

Messenger Public Library of North Aurora

Trustee, Vote for 4

Tanya Berley (incumbent)

Darlene Bailey (incumbent)

Katherine Bogle

Keith Goode

Francisco Medrano

Laura McCoy

No candidate filed for an unexpired two-year term.

Oswego Public Library

Trustee, Vote for 4

Lu Anne Harkins

Peter Wallers (incumbent)

Terry Tamblyn (incumbent)

James Connon (incumbent)

James T. “Jim” Marter (incumbent)

St. Charles Public Library

Trustee, Vote for 2

Jane S. Shelton

Robert T. Gephart (incumbent)

Barbara Diepenbrock

Joseph Gay

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Aurora East School District 131

Board member, Vote for 3

Theodia Gillespie (incumbent)

Annette Johnson (incumbent)

Bruce Schubert (incumbent)

Mayra S. Reyes

April Fitzhugh

Vannia Valencia

Guy D. Bodie

Lynda White

Mary Fultz

Aurora West School District 129

Board member, Vote for 3

Austin Fitzcorbett

Julie Stone (incumbent)

Ana Cuevas

Richard A. Kerns II

Cesar A. Valdez

Erika Garcia

Barrington School District 220

Board member, Vote for 4

Steve Wang (incumbent)

Katie Karam (incumbent)

Erin Chan Ding (incumbent)

Sandra Ficke-Bradford (incumbent)

Harathi K. Srivastava

Deanna Stern

Coverage: “District 220 candidates discuss change at pre-election forum”

Batavia School District 101

Board member, Vote for 4

Kristin Gehrels: Candidate questionnaire

Katherine “Katy” Swiecicki: Candidate questionnaire

Craig S. Meadows (incumbent)

Aaron Kilburg (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Rose McNaul: Candidate questionnaire

Our coverage: “Kane County Chair makes pitch for $51M sales tax referendum”

Central School District 301

Two-year term, Vote for 1

Andrew Dogan (41N Range 8E - Elgin)

Junaid “J” Afeef (41N Range 7E - Plato) (incumbent)

Four-year term, Vote for 3

Ryan Wasson (41N Range 6E - Burlington) (incumbent)

Dornetria Hemphill (41N Range 8E - Elgin) (incumbent)

Scott Mrkvicka (41N Range 8E - Elgin)

Marc A. Falk (41N Range 7E - Plato) (incumbent)

PK Parekh (41N Range 7E - Plato)

Roumiana McMahon (41N Range 7E - Plato)

Micheline Welch (41N Range 7E - Plato)

Kelli Cameron (41N Range 7E - Plato)

Graciela Martinez (41N Range 7E - Plato)

Not more than two board members can be elected from the 41N Range 8E Elgin area and not more than two can come from the 41N Range 7E Plato area.

Community School District 300

Four-year term, Vote for 3

Christine Birkett (Dundee) (incumbent)

Emmanuel Thomas (Dundee) (incumbent)

Patrick Malia Jr. (Dundee): Candidate questionnaire

Alisa “Lisa” Lindmark (Hampshire)

Aaron Kelly (Hampshire)

Gianena Winkler (Rutland)

No more than two candidates can be elected from the Dundee area.

Two-year term, Vote for 1

Leslie LaMarca (Rutland) (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Huntley School District 158

Board member, 2-year term

Dana Wiley (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Andrew Fekete: Candidate questionnaire

Four-year term, Vote for 4

Richard Bobby III: Candidate questionnaire

Paul A. Troy (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Corine Burns: Candidate questionnaire

Sean Cratty (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Andrew Martin: Candidate questionnaire

Jim Hollich: Candidate questionnaire

Cassie Khurana

Melissa M. Maiorino

Kaneland School District 302

Board member, Vote for 3

Addam Gonzales (40N Range 7E - Campton) (incumbent)

Jennifer Simmons (40N Range 7E - Campton) (incumbent)

Scott Stalcup (38N Range 7E - Sugar Grove)

Aaron Lawler (38N Range 7E - Sugar Grove) (incumbent)

Only one board member can come from the 38N Range 7E Sugar Grove area.

Oswego School District 308

Board member, Vote for 4

Katie Heiden: Candidate questionnaire

Rovel Pollock: Candidate questionnaire

Erika Sieh: Candidate questionnaire

James T. “Jim” Marter: Candidate questionnaire

Kari Foulk: Candidate questionnaire

Dawn Marquis

Brandi Robinson: Candidate questionnaire

Heather Martin: Candidate questionnaire

St. Charles School District 303

Board member, Vote for 4

Heidi J. Fairgrieve (incumbent)

Aaron White

Jenna Hancock: Candidate questionnaire

Elias Palacios: Candidate questionnaire

Kimberly Rich: Candidate questionnaire

Thomas Lentz (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Antonietta Berton-Nicklaus

Katherine “Kate Bell (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Listen to Lentz, Hancock and Palacios on our podcast or read the transcript.

Listen to Fairgrieve, Bell, Berton-Nicklaus and Rich on our podcast or read the transcript.

Sycamore School District 427

Two-year term, Vote for 1

Christian Copple (40N Range 5E - Cortland) (incumbent)

Four-year term, Vote for 4

Michael DeVito (41N Range 5E - Sycamore) (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Jonathan “Cole” Regnery (41N Range 5E - Sycamore): Candidate questionnaire

Eric Jones (41N Range 5E - Sycamore) (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Heather Tomlinson (40N Range 5E - Cortland): Candidate questionnaire

Alan Zantout (40N Range 5E - Cortland) (incumbent)

No more than two candidates can come from either area.

Our coverage: “How do Sycamore school board candidates plan to address aging buildings?”

Yorkville School District 115

Board member, Vote for 2

Joseph Rand

Julie Hart

Michael Knoll (incumbent)

Molly Gerke

Jeanette Norman

Two additional board members will be elected from Bristol Township. Incumbents Leslie Smogor and Shawn A. Schumacher filed for those spots.

Our coverage: “Yorkville school board candidates discuss DEI, ICE, and vetting classroom subjects”

“Yorkville school board candidates defend ‘Just Mercy’ votes ahead of April 1 elections”

“Yorkville school board candidates remark on removal of ‘Just Mercy’ at forum”

COLLEGE DISTRICTS

Elgin Community College

Trustee, Vote for 2

Shane Nowak (incumbent)

Melissa Barbosa-Guzman

James George Allen Jr.

Harper College

Trustee, Vote for 2

Herb Johnson (incumbent)

Eric W. Knox

James Meyer

Waubonsee Community College

Trustee, Vote for 2

Daniel Jaquez (incumbent)

Greg Dobbins

Tina Medlin Willson (incumbent)

Richard “Rick” Guzman is running unopposed for an unexpired four-year term.

FIRE DISTRICTS

Sugar Grove Fire Protection District

Trustee, Vote for 2

Timothy Cicero (incumbent)

Susan Cuomo

David Blankenship (incumbent)

REFERENDUMS

Campton Township

Shall Campton Township issue $17.2 million in bonds to finance the acquisition, maintenance, and renovation of open space lands?

Campton Township Cemetery

Shall Campton Township Cemetery Association be allowed to increase its property tax levy beyond the current limiting rate? It would mean taxpayers would pay an additional $7.30 per $100,000 in taxable value the first year.

Ella Johnson Memorial Library

Shall Ella Johnson Memorial Public Library District issue $15 million in bonds to build a new library in Pingree Grove?

Kane County

Shall the County of Kane be allowed to increase the local sales tax by 0.75% for public safety purposes?

Kaneland School District 302

Shall Kaneland School District 302 be allowed to issue $140.274 million in bonds for various building projects, including replacing roofs and updating playgrounds at the elementary school buildings and improving learning spaces, restrooms, the main entrance and athletic facilities at the Kaneland High School Building.

Our coverage: “Kaneland referendum to improve safety, security and learning environments”

Kaneville Fire Protection District

Shall the Kaneville Fire Protection District be allowed to increase its property rate beyond the current limiting rate? The increase is estimated to cost $96.67 per $100,000 of value on a single-family home the first year.

Sycamore School District 427

Shall Sycamore School District 427 school board members be elected at large and without geographic restriction?

Village of Sugar Grove

Should the Village of Sugar Grove’s approval of The Grove, a development project near Interstate 88 and Route 47, be immediately reversed using all necessary and lawful measures?