Kane County Chronicle Voter Guide for April 2025 election

This spring, Kane County voters get to decide who will make the important decisions regarding their communities, schools, townships, fire departments, parks and libraries.
Early voting has started and voting will conclude on Election Day, April 1.
To vote by mail, go to the Kane County Clerk’s Office’s website to obtain an application for vote-by-mail ballots. The last day for the county clerk’s office to accept applications is Thursday, March 27.
Early voting has started at multiple locations in Kane County. To find a location and its hours, go here.
Below are all competitive races in Kane County with candidate questionnaires and coverage as available. This voter guide will be updated if additional candidates submit their questionnaires and more coverage completed.
Table of Contents
Townships
Park and Library Districts
School Districts
College Districts
Fire Districts
Referendums
MUNICIPALITIES
City of Aurora
Mayor
Richard C. Irvin (incumbent)
John Laesch
Alderperson At-Large
Ron Woerman
Keith Larson (incumbent)
Alderperson Ward 1, 2-Year Term
Hugo Saltijeral
Daniel Barreiro (incumbent)
Jeffrey D. Donelson
Ray Hull
Alderperson Ward 2
Juany Garza (incumbent)
Alfonso Santoyo
Alderperson Ward 4
Jonathan Nunez
Jeffrey S. Hansford
Alderperson Ward 7
Javier Banuelos
Brandon C. Tolliver (incumbent)
City of Batavia
Mayor
Thomas M. Connelly: Candidate questionnaire
Jeffery D. Schielke (incumbent)
Alderperson, Ward 4
Douglas A. Eldrenkamp
Dustin Pieper (incumbent)
Alderperson, Ward 5
James Fahrenbach: Candidate questionnaire
Garran DeWain Sparks
Alderperson, Ward 6
Matthew Anderson
Kate Cuneo
Races for city clerk as well as aldermanic races in wards 1, 2, 3 and 7 are uncontested.
City of Elgin
City Councilperson, Vote for 4
Maggie Beyer
Steven Thoren (incumbent)
Cecilia Ivana Brooks
Diana Alfaro
Dustin Good (incumbent)
Erik Bosque Pena
Mark W. Smith
Corey D. Dixon (incumbent)
City of Geneva
Mayor
Kevin Burns (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Karsten Pawlik: Candidate questionnaire
Our coverage:
Podcast: Geneva Mayor Forum: Kevin Burns and Karsten Pawlik debate
Transcript: Kevin Burns and Karsten Pawlik debate the future of Geneva
Alderperson Ward 3
Lee W. Eysturlid: Candidate questionnaire
Larry Furnish: Candidate questionnaire
Kevin J. Ziegler
Alderperson Ward 4
Amy Mayer (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Erin M. Di Silvestro
Alderperson Ward 5
Patrice Bertheau: Candidate questionnaire
Jeff Palmquist: Candidate questionnaire
Kim Edwards
The race for city clerk as well as aldermanic races in wards 1 and 2 are uncontested. A two-year term for Ward 5 alderperson is also uncontested. No one filed to run for city treasurer.
Our coverage: “Chosen Geneva candidates stump for votes at GOP event”
City of St. Charles
Mayor
Clint Hull: Candidate questionnaire
Lora A. Vitek (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Our coverage: “St. Charles Mayor candidates share their top priorities for the city: audio and transcript”
Alderperson Ward 1
Ronald Silkaitis (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Robert Kasper: Candidate questionnaire
Listen to Silkaitis and Kasper discuss the issues on our podcast.
Alderperson Ward 2
Ryan S. Bongard (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Angela Churchill: Candidate questionnaire
Listen to Bongard and Churchill discuss the issues on our podcast.
Alderperson Ward 3
Vicki Spellman: Candidate questionnaire
Paul D. Lencioni (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Carolyn Waibel: Candidate questionnaire
Listen to Spellman, Lencioni and Waibel discuss the issues on our podcast or read the transcript.
Our coverage: “St. Charles development projects drive candidate forum”
Alderperson Ward 5
Steve Weber (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Lauren Duddles: Candidate questionnaire
Listen to Weber and Duddles discuss the issues on our podcast or read the transcript.
Races for city clerk and treasurer as well as a two-year term for Ward 3 alderperson and full four-year term for Ward 4 are uncontested.
Village of Campton Hills
Trustee, 2-Year Term, Vote for 1
Ed Muncie (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Frank Binetti: Candidate questionnaire
Michael D. Millette (incumbent), Terese Hopfensperger and Kimberly A. Muhr are running for three open full four-year terms.
Village of Carpentersville
Village President
John M. Skillman (incumbent)
Brenda Sandoval
Trustee, Vote for 3
Sameer Gupta
Jim Malone (incumbent)
Dennis C. Ernest
Billy Dean Saylor
Josephine Maniscalco
Village of East Dundee
Village President
Sarah Brittin
Daniel J. Pearson
Village of Hampshire
Trustee, Vote for 3
Carl Palmisano
Erin Jarnebro
Laura Pollastrini (incumbent)
Heather Fodor (incumbent)
Village of Huntley
Village President
John M. Piwko: Candidate questionnaire
Timothy J. Hoeft (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Listen to our podcast: Huntley Village President debate
The race for three open Village Board seats is not competitive.
Village of Sleepy Hollow
Village President
Jennifer “Jenny” McGuire
Courtney E. Boe
Trustee, Vote for 3
William Hof
Donald J. Ziemba
William J. Kennelly
Kelly L. Thomas (incumbent)
Sandra Losurdo
Village of South Elgin
Clerk
Pamela Blair
Margo Gray (incumbent)
Village of Sugar Grove
Village President
Jennifer Konen (incumbent)
Susan Stillwell
Trustee, Vote for 3
Nora London
Anthony “Tony” Speciale: Candidate questionnaire
James “Jamie” White (incumbent)
Michael Roskopf
Village of Virgil
Trustee, Vote for 3
Cheryl Hackbarth (incumbent)
James Giannini (incumbent)
Roger Markham (incumbent)
Ryan Markham
Village of Wayne
Trustee, Vote for 3
Karen Kaluzsa
Emily Miller (incumbent)
Kathleen Tranchida
Anna Cunanan
Michelle Mourousias
Mike Dimitroff (incumbent)
Thomas G. Kennedy
TOWNSHIPS
Burlington Township
Trustee, Vote for 4
Joy Beach
Glenn Gray
Jesse Heffernan
Virginia “Ginger” Romano
Riley Clark
Attempts to reach the township clerk to determine incumbency was unsuccessful. If you are an impacted candidate, reach out to editorial@kcchronicle.com.
Campton Township
Trustee, Vote for 4
Mark Metzger (incumbent)
Jesse Varsho (incumbent)
David “Howie” Leighty
Cory Miller
Elizabeth J. Murphy (incumbent)
Dundee Township
Supervisor
Arin Thrower (incumbent)
Shefali Shah
Clerk
Deborah Brennan
Elizabeth Clark
Trustee, Vote for 4
Kenneth J. Schaffer (incumbent)
Richard Ahrens (incumbent)
Susan Romano (incumbent)
Autumn L. Sheppard
Henry Fixemer
Susan F. Harney (incumbent)
Charity L. Drake
Melissa Day
Elgin Township
Supervisor
Kenneth C. Bruderle (incumbent)
Verner “Vern” Tepe
Clerk
Karen Dowling (incumbent)
Lois Swatscheno
Trustee, Vote for 4
Janet Rogalla (incumbent)
Daniel Caban
Mark Bialek (incumbent)
Michael J. Kenyon Sr.
Carl Strathmann
Juan Silva
Janice Bennett
Ed Hanson
Kaneville Township
Supervisor
Daniel M. Koebele (incumbent)
Marcus Withey
Virgil Township
Trustee, Vote for 4
Matthew W. Ekstrom
Mary P. Kahl
Kevin Poust (incumbent)
Kenneth Lee Gilkey (incumbent)
David Francis Geisen
PARK DISTRICTS
Fox Valley Park District
Commissioner At Large, Vote for 1
Joe Grisson III (incumbent)
Edward Ash
Commissioner District 1
Sandra Schmitt
Chuck Anderson (incumbent)
Incumbent Mary Anne Cummings is running unopposed in District 2, and incumbent Marea Berkley Clement is unopposed in District 3. Incumbent Aimee Cisneros is running unopposed for a two-year term in District 3.
LIBRARY DISTRICTS
Aurora Public Library
Trustee, Vote for 2
Ram Tyagi
Joseph Sánchez (incumbent)
Kevin O’Neill (incumbent)
Vincent Gaddis
Paul LaTour (incumbent)
Scott McCleary filed as a write-in candidate for an unexpired four-year term.
Barrington Area Library
Trustee, Vote for 3
Carrie F. Carr (incumbent)
Rachel H. Forsyth-Tuerck
Richard C. McCarthy
Joseph A. Bosnick
Erin Matta
Batavia Public Library
Trustee, Vote for 4
Christy Ford (incumbent)
Christopher Lowe
Marianne Fasano (incumbent)
Kathryn L. Hubbard (incumbent)
Jennifer Sutton
Gail Borden Public Library
Trustee, Vote for 3
Randy Hopp
Hidayat Khan
Joy Symonds (incumbent)
Amy Prochot (incumbent)
Elisa Lara (incumbent)
Messenger Public Library of North Aurora
Trustee, Vote for 4
Tanya Berley (incumbent)
Darlene Bailey (incumbent)
Katherine Bogle
Keith Goode
Francisco Medrano
Laura McCoy
No candidate filed for an unexpired two-year term.
Oswego Public Library
Trustee, Vote for 4
Lu Anne Harkins
Peter Wallers (incumbent)
Terry Tamblyn (incumbent)
James Connon (incumbent)
James T. “Jim” Marter (incumbent)
St. Charles Public Library
Trustee, Vote for 2
Jane S. Shelton
Robert T. Gephart (incumbent)
Barbara Diepenbrock
Joseph Gay
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
Aurora East School District 131
Board member, Vote for 3
Theodia Gillespie (incumbent)
Annette Johnson (incumbent)
Bruce Schubert (incumbent)
Mayra S. Reyes
April Fitzhugh
Vannia Valencia
Guy D. Bodie
Lynda White
Mary Fultz
Aurora West School District 129
Board member, Vote for 3
Austin Fitzcorbett
Julie Stone (incumbent)
Ana Cuevas
Richard A. Kerns II
Cesar A. Valdez
Erika Garcia
Barrington School District 220
Board member, Vote for 4
Steve Wang (incumbent)
Katie Karam (incumbent)
Erin Chan Ding (incumbent)
Sandra Ficke-Bradford (incumbent)
Harathi K. Srivastava
Deanna Stern
Coverage: “District 220 candidates discuss change at pre-election forum”
Batavia School District 101
Board member, Vote for 4
Kristin Gehrels: Candidate questionnaire
Katherine “Katy” Swiecicki: Candidate questionnaire
Craig S. Meadows (incumbent)
Aaron Kilburg (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Rose McNaul: Candidate questionnaire
Our coverage: “Kane County Chair makes pitch for $51M sales tax referendum”
Central School District 301
Two-year term, Vote for 1
Andrew Dogan (41N Range 8E - Elgin)
Junaid “J” Afeef (41N Range 7E - Plato) (incumbent)
Four-year term, Vote for 3
Ryan Wasson (41N Range 6E - Burlington) (incumbent)
Dornetria Hemphill (41N Range 8E - Elgin) (incumbent)
Scott Mrkvicka (41N Range 8E - Elgin)
Marc A. Falk (41N Range 7E - Plato) (incumbent)
PK Parekh (41N Range 7E - Plato)
Roumiana McMahon (41N Range 7E - Plato)
Micheline Welch (41N Range 7E - Plato)
Kelli Cameron (41N Range 7E - Plato)
Graciela Martinez (41N Range 7E - Plato)
Not more than two board members can be elected from the 41N Range 8E Elgin area and not more than two can come from the 41N Range 7E Plato area.
Community School District 300
Four-year term, Vote for 3
Christine Birkett (Dundee) (incumbent)
Emmanuel Thomas (Dundee) (incumbent)
Patrick Malia Jr. (Dundee): Candidate questionnaire
Alisa “Lisa” Lindmark (Hampshire)
Aaron Kelly (Hampshire)
Gianena Winkler (Rutland)
No more than two candidates can be elected from the Dundee area.
Two-year term, Vote for 1
Leslie LaMarca (Rutland) (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Huntley School District 158
Board member, 2-year term
Dana Wiley (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Andrew Fekete: Candidate questionnaire
Four-year term, Vote for 4
Richard Bobby III: Candidate questionnaire
Paul A. Troy (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Corine Burns: Candidate questionnaire
Sean Cratty (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Andrew Martin: Candidate questionnaire
Jim Hollich: Candidate questionnaire
Cassie Khurana
Melissa M. Maiorino
Kaneland School District 302
Board member, Vote for 3
Addam Gonzales (40N Range 7E - Campton) (incumbent)
Jennifer Simmons (40N Range 7E - Campton) (incumbent)
Scott Stalcup (38N Range 7E - Sugar Grove)
Aaron Lawler (38N Range 7E - Sugar Grove) (incumbent)
Only one board member can come from the 38N Range 7E Sugar Grove area.
Oswego School District 308
Board member, Vote for 4
Katie Heiden: Candidate questionnaire
Rovel Pollock: Candidate questionnaire
Erika Sieh: Candidate questionnaire
James T. “Jim” Marter: Candidate questionnaire
Kari Foulk: Candidate questionnaire
Dawn Marquis
Brandi Robinson: Candidate questionnaire
Heather Martin: Candidate questionnaire
St. Charles School District 303
Board member, Vote for 4
Heidi J. Fairgrieve (incumbent)
Aaron White
Jenna Hancock: Candidate questionnaire
Elias Palacios: Candidate questionnaire
Kimberly Rich: Candidate questionnaire
Thomas Lentz (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Antonietta Berton-Nicklaus
Katherine “Kate Bell (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Listen to Lentz, Hancock and Palacios on our podcast or read the transcript.
Listen to Fairgrieve, Bell, Berton-Nicklaus and Rich on our podcast or read the transcript.
Sycamore School District 427
Two-year term, Vote for 1
Christian Copple (40N Range 5E - Cortland) (incumbent)
Four-year term, Vote for 4
Michael DeVito (41N Range 5E - Sycamore) (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Jonathan “Cole” Regnery (41N Range 5E - Sycamore): Candidate questionnaire
Eric Jones (41N Range 5E - Sycamore) (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Heather Tomlinson (40N Range 5E - Cortland): Candidate questionnaire
Alan Zantout (40N Range 5E - Cortland) (incumbent)
No more than two candidates can come from either area.
Our coverage: “How do Sycamore school board candidates plan to address aging buildings?”
Yorkville School District 115
Board member, Vote for 2
Joseph Rand
Julie Hart
Michael Knoll (incumbent)
Molly Gerke
Jeanette Norman
Two additional board members will be elected from Bristol Township. Incumbents Leslie Smogor and Shawn A. Schumacher filed for those spots.
Our coverage: “Yorkville school board candidates discuss DEI, ICE, and vetting classroom subjects”
“Yorkville school board candidates defend ‘Just Mercy’ votes ahead of April 1 elections”
“Yorkville school board candidates remark on removal of ‘Just Mercy’ at forum”
COLLEGE DISTRICTS
Elgin Community College
Trustee, Vote for 2
Shane Nowak (incumbent)
Melissa Barbosa-Guzman
James George Allen Jr.
Harper College
Trustee, Vote for 2
Herb Johnson (incumbent)
Eric W. Knox
James Meyer
Waubonsee Community College
Trustee, Vote for 2
Daniel Jaquez (incumbent)
Greg Dobbins
Tina Medlin Willson (incumbent)
Richard “Rick” Guzman is running unopposed for an unexpired four-year term.
FIRE DISTRICTS
Sugar Grove Fire Protection District
Trustee, Vote for 2
Timothy Cicero (incumbent)
Susan Cuomo
David Blankenship (incumbent)
REFERENDUMS
Campton Township
Shall Campton Township issue $17.2 million in bonds to finance the acquisition, maintenance, and renovation of open space lands?
Campton Township Cemetery
Shall Campton Township Cemetery Association be allowed to increase its property tax levy beyond the current limiting rate? It would mean taxpayers would pay an additional $7.30 per $100,000 in taxable value the first year.
Ella Johnson Memorial Library
Shall Ella Johnson Memorial Public Library District issue $15 million in bonds to build a new library in Pingree Grove?
Kane County
Shall the County of Kane be allowed to increase the local sales tax by 0.75% for public safety purposes?
Kaneland School District 302
Shall Kaneland School District 302 be allowed to issue $140.274 million in bonds for various building projects, including replacing roofs and updating playgrounds at the elementary school buildings and improving learning spaces, restrooms, the main entrance and athletic facilities at the Kaneland High School Building.
Our coverage: “Kaneland referendum to improve safety, security and learning environments”
Kaneville Fire Protection District
Shall the Kaneville Fire Protection District be allowed to increase its property rate beyond the current limiting rate? The increase is estimated to cost $96.67 per $100,000 of value on a single-family home the first year.
Sycamore School District 427
Shall Sycamore School District 427 school board members be elected at large and without geographic restriction?
Village of Sugar Grove
Should the Village of Sugar Grove’s approval of The Grove, a development project near Interstate 88 and Route 47, be immediately reversed using all necessary and lawful measures?