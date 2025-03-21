March 21, 2025
Kane County Chronicle Voter Guide for April 2025 election

Learn more about the candidates and races up this election

By Emily K. Coleman
Director Of Elections at Kane County Clerk's Office Raymond Esquivel demonstrates how to vote on a sample ballet as they set up for early voting machines Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 in Geneva.

FILE – Director Of Elections at Kane County Clerk's Office Raymond Esquivel demonstrates how to vote on a sample ballet ahead of the last election. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

This spring, Kane County voters get to decide who will make the important decisions regarding their communities, schools, townships, fire departments, parks and libraries.

Early voting has started and voting will conclude on Election Day, April 1.

To vote by mail, go to the Kane County Clerk’s Office’s website to obtain an application for vote-by-mail ballots. The last day for the county clerk’s office to accept applications is Thursday, March 27.

Early voting has started at multiple locations in Kane County. To find a location and its hours, go here.

Below are all competitive races in Kane County with candidate questionnaires and coverage as available. This voter guide will be updated if additional candidates submit their questionnaires and more coverage completed.

Table of Contents

Municipalities

  • City of Aurora
  • City of Batavia
  • City of Elgin
  • City of Geneva
  • City of St. Charles
  • Village of Campton Hills
  • Village of Carpentersville
  • Village of East Dundee
  • Village of Hampshire
  • Village of Huntley
  • Village of Sleepy Hollow
  • Village of South Elgin
  • Village of Sugar Grove
  • Village of Virgil
  • Village of Wayne

    Townships

  • Burlington Township
  • Campton Township
  • Dundee Township
  • Elgin Township
  • Kaneville Township
  • Virgil Township

    Park and Library Districts

  • Fox Valley Park District
  • Aurora Public Library
  • Barrington Area Library
  • Batavia Public Library
  • Gail Borden Public Library
  • Messenger Public Library of North Aurora
  • Oswego Public Library
  • St. Charles Public Library

    School Districts

  • Aurora East School District 131
  • Aurora West School District 129
  • Barrington School District 220
  • Batavia School District 101
  • Central School District 301
  • Community School District 300
  • Huntley School District 158
  • Kaneland School District 302
  • Oswego School District 308
  • St. Charles School District 303
  • Sycamore School District 427
  • Yorkville School District 115

    College Districts

  • Elgin Community College
  • Harper College
  • Waubonsee Community College

    Fire Districts

  • Sugar Grove Fire Protection District

    Referendums

  • Campton Township
  • Campton Township Cemetery
  • Ella Johnson Memorial Library
  • Kane County
  • Kaneland School District 302
  • Kaneland Fire Protection District
  • Sycamore School District 427
  • Village of Sugar Grove

    • MUNICIPALITIES

    City of Aurora

    Mayor

    Richard C. Irvin (incumbent)

    John Laesch

    Alderperson At-Large

    Ron Woerman

    Keith Larson (incumbent)

    Alderperson Ward 1, 2-Year Term

    Hugo Saltijeral

    Daniel Barreiro (incumbent)

    Jeffrey D. Donelson

    Ray Hull

    Alderperson Ward 2

    Juany Garza (incumbent)

    Alfonso Santoyo

    Alderperson Ward 4

    Jonathan Nunez

    Jeffrey S. Hansford

    Alderperson Ward 7

    Javier Banuelos

    Brandon C. Tolliver (incumbent)

    City of Batavia

    Mayor

    Thomas M. Connelly: Candidate questionnaire

    Jeffery D. Schielke (incumbent)

    Alderperson, Ward 4

    Douglas A. Eldrenkamp

    Dustin Pieper (incumbent)

    Alderperson, Ward 5

    James Fahrenbach: Candidate questionnaire

    Garran DeWain Sparks

    Alderperson, Ward 6

    Matthew Anderson

    Kate Cuneo

    Races for city clerk as well as aldermanic races in wards 1, 2, 3 and 7 are uncontested.

    City of Elgin

    City Councilperson, Vote for 4

    Maggie Beyer

    Steven Thoren (incumbent)

    Cecilia Ivana Brooks

    Diana Alfaro

    Dustin Good (incumbent)

    Erik Bosque Pena

    Mark W. Smith

    Corey D. Dixon (incumbent)

    City of Geneva

    Mayor

    Kevin Burns (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Karsten Pawlik: Candidate questionnaire

    Our coverage:

    Podcast: Geneva Mayor Forum: Kevin Burns and Karsten Pawlik debate

    Transcript: Kevin Burns and Karsten Pawlik debate the future of Geneva

    Alderperson Ward 3

    Lee W. Eysturlid: Candidate questionnaire

    Larry Furnish: Candidate questionnaire

    Kevin J. Ziegler

    Alderperson Ward 4

    Amy Mayer (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Erin M. Di Silvestro

    Alderperson Ward 5

    Patrice Bertheau: Candidate questionnaire

    Jeff Palmquist: Candidate questionnaire

    Kim Edwards

    The race for city clerk as well as aldermanic races in wards 1 and 2 are uncontested. A two-year term for Ward 5 alderperson is also uncontested. No one filed to run for city treasurer.

    Our coverage: “Chosen Geneva candidates stump for votes at GOP event”

    City of St. Charles

    Mayor

    Clint Hull: Candidate questionnaire

    Lora A. Vitek (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Our coverage: “St. Charles Mayor candidates share their top priorities for the city: audio and transcript”

    Alderperson Ward 1

    Ronald Silkaitis (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Robert Kasper: Candidate questionnaire

    Listen to Silkaitis and Kasper discuss the issues on our podcast.

    Alderperson Ward 2

    Ryan S. Bongard (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Angela Churchill: Candidate questionnaire

    Listen to Bongard and Churchill discuss the issues on our podcast.

    Alderperson Ward 3

    Vicki Spellman: Candidate questionnaire

    Paul D. Lencioni (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Carolyn Waibel: Candidate questionnaire

    Listen to Spellman, Lencioni and Waibel discuss the issues on our podcast or read the transcript.

    Our coverage: “St. Charles development projects drive candidate forum”

    Alderperson Ward 5

    Steve Weber (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Lauren Duddles: Candidate questionnaire

    Listen to Weber and Duddles discuss the issues on our podcast or read the transcript.

    Races for city clerk and treasurer as well as a two-year term for Ward 3 alderperson and full four-year term for Ward 4 are uncontested.

    Village of Campton Hills

    Trustee, 2-Year Term, Vote for 1

    Ed Muncie (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Frank Binetti: Candidate questionnaire

    Michael D. Millette (incumbent), Terese Hopfensperger and Kimberly A. Muhr are running for three open full four-year terms.

    Village of Carpentersville

    Village President

    John M. Skillman (incumbent)

    Brenda Sandoval

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Sameer Gupta

    Jim Malone (incumbent)

    Dennis C. Ernest

    Billy Dean Saylor

    Josephine Maniscalco

    Village of East Dundee

    Village President

    Sarah Brittin

    Daniel J. Pearson

    Village of Hampshire

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Carl Palmisano

    Erin Jarnebro

    Laura Pollastrini (incumbent)

    Heather Fodor (incumbent)

    Village of Huntley

    Village President

    John M. Piwko: Candidate questionnaire

    Timothy J. Hoeft (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Listen to our podcast: Huntley Village President debate

    The race for three open Village Board seats is not competitive.

    Village of Sleepy Hollow

    Village President

    Jennifer “Jenny” McGuire

    Courtney E. Boe

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    William Hof

    Donald J. Ziemba

    William J. Kennelly

    Kelly L. Thomas (incumbent)

    Sandra Losurdo

    Village of South Elgin

    Clerk

    Pamela Blair

    Margo Gray (incumbent)

    Village of Sugar Grove

    Village President

    Jennifer Konen (incumbent)

    Susan Stillwell

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Nora London

    Anthony “Tony” Speciale: Candidate questionnaire

    James “Jamie” White (incumbent)

    Michael Roskopf

    Village of Virgil

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Cheryl Hackbarth (incumbent)

    James Giannini (incumbent)

    Roger Markham (incumbent)

    Ryan Markham

    Village of Wayne

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Karen Kaluzsa

    Emily Miller (incumbent)

    Kathleen Tranchida

    Anna Cunanan

    Michelle Mourousias

    Mike Dimitroff (incumbent)

    Thomas G. Kennedy

    TOWNSHIPS

    Burlington Township

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Joy Beach

    Glenn Gray

    Jesse Heffernan

    Virginia “Ginger” Romano

    Riley Clark

    Attempts to reach the township clerk to determine incumbency was unsuccessful. If you are an impacted candidate, reach out to editorial@kcchronicle.com.

    Campton Township

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Mark Metzger (incumbent)

    Jesse Varsho (incumbent)

    David “Howie” Leighty

    Cory Miller

    Elizabeth J. Murphy (incumbent)

    Dundee Township

    Supervisor

    Arin Thrower (incumbent)

    Shefali Shah

    Clerk

    Deborah Brennan

    Elizabeth Clark

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Kenneth J. Schaffer (incumbent)

    Richard Ahrens (incumbent)

    Susan Romano (incumbent)

    Autumn L. Sheppard

    Henry Fixemer

    Susan F. Harney (incumbent)

    Charity L. Drake

    Melissa Day

    Elgin Township

    Supervisor

    Kenneth C. Bruderle (incumbent)

    Verner “Vern” Tepe

    Clerk

    Karen Dowling (incumbent)

    Lois Swatscheno

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Janet Rogalla (incumbent)

    Daniel Caban

    Mark Bialek (incumbent)

    Michael J. Kenyon Sr.

    Carl Strathmann

    Juan Silva

    Janice Bennett

    Ed Hanson

    Kaneville Township

    Supervisor

    Daniel M. Koebele (incumbent)

    Marcus Withey

    Virgil Township

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Matthew W. Ekstrom

    Mary P. Kahl

    Kevin Poust (incumbent)

    Kenneth Lee Gilkey (incumbent)

    David Francis Geisen

    PARK DISTRICTS

    Fox Valley Park District

    Commissioner At Large, Vote for 1

    Joe Grisson III (incumbent)

    Edward Ash

    Commissioner District 1

    Sandra Schmitt

    Chuck Anderson (incumbent)

    Incumbent Mary Anne Cummings is running unopposed in District 2, and incumbent Marea Berkley Clement is unopposed in District 3. Incumbent Aimee Cisneros is running unopposed for a two-year term in District 3.

    LIBRARY DISTRICTS

    Aurora Public Library

    Trustee, Vote for 2

    Ram Tyagi

    Joseph Sánchez (incumbent)

    Kevin O’Neill (incumbent)

    Vincent Gaddis

    Paul LaTour (incumbent)

    Scott McCleary filed as a write-in candidate for an unexpired four-year term.

    Barrington Area Library

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Carrie F. Carr (incumbent)

    Rachel H. Forsyth-Tuerck

    Richard C. McCarthy

    Joseph A. Bosnick

    Erin Matta

    Batavia Public Library

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Christy Ford (incumbent)

    Christopher Lowe

    Marianne Fasano (incumbent)

    Kathryn L. Hubbard (incumbent)

    Jennifer Sutton

    Gail Borden Public Library

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Randy Hopp

    Hidayat Khan

    Joy Symonds (incumbent)

    Amy Prochot (incumbent)

    Elisa Lara (incumbent)

    Messenger Public Library of North Aurora

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Tanya Berley (incumbent)

    Darlene Bailey (incumbent)

    Katherine Bogle

    Keith Goode

    Francisco Medrano

    Laura McCoy

    No candidate filed for an unexpired two-year term.

    Oswego Public Library

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Lu Anne Harkins

    Peter Wallers (incumbent)

    Terry Tamblyn (incumbent)

    James Connon (incumbent)

    James T. “Jim” Marter (incumbent)

    St. Charles Public Library

    Trustee, Vote for 2

    Jane S. Shelton

    Robert T. Gephart (incumbent)

    Barbara Diepenbrock

    Joseph Gay

    SCHOOL DISTRICTS

    Aurora East School District 131

    Board member, Vote for 3

    Theodia Gillespie (incumbent)

    Annette Johnson (incumbent)

    Bruce Schubert (incumbent)

    Mayra S. Reyes

    April Fitzhugh

    Vannia Valencia

    Guy D. Bodie

    Lynda White

    Mary Fultz

    Aurora West School District 129

    Board member, Vote for 3

    Austin Fitzcorbett

    Julie Stone (incumbent)

    Ana Cuevas

    Richard A. Kerns II

    Cesar A. Valdez

    Erika Garcia

    Barrington School District 220

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Steve Wang (incumbent)

    Katie Karam (incumbent)

    Erin Chan Ding (incumbent)

    Sandra Ficke-Bradford (incumbent)

    Harathi K. Srivastava

    Deanna Stern

    Coverage: “District 220 candidates discuss change at pre-election forum”

    Batavia School District 101

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Kristin Gehrels: Candidate questionnaire

    Katherine “Katy” Swiecicki: Candidate questionnaire

    Craig S. Meadows (incumbent)

    Aaron Kilburg (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Rose McNaul: Candidate questionnaire

    Our coverage: “Kane County Chair makes pitch for $51M sales tax referendum”

    Central School District 301

    Two-year term, Vote for 1

    Andrew Dogan (41N Range 8E - Elgin)

    Junaid “J” Afeef (41N Range 7E - Plato) (incumbent)

    Four-year term, Vote for 3

    Ryan Wasson (41N Range 6E - Burlington) (incumbent)

    Dornetria Hemphill (41N Range 8E - Elgin) (incumbent)

    Scott Mrkvicka (41N Range 8E - Elgin)

    Marc A. Falk (41N Range 7E - Plato) (incumbent)

    PK Parekh (41N Range 7E - Plato)

    Roumiana McMahon (41N Range 7E - Plato)

    Micheline Welch (41N Range 7E - Plato)

    Kelli Cameron (41N Range 7E - Plato)

    Graciela Martinez (41N Range 7E - Plato)

    Not more than two board members can be elected from the 41N Range 8E Elgin area and not more than two can come from the 41N Range 7E Plato area.

    Community School District 300

    Four-year term, Vote for 3

    Christine Birkett (Dundee) (incumbent)

    Emmanuel Thomas (Dundee) (incumbent)

    Patrick Malia Jr. (Dundee): Candidate questionnaire

    Alisa “Lisa” Lindmark (Hampshire)

    Aaron Kelly (Hampshire)

    Gianena Winkler (Rutland)

    No more than two candidates can be elected from the Dundee area.

    Two-year term, Vote for 1

    Leslie LaMarca (Rutland) (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Huntley School District 158

    Board member, 2-year term

    Dana Wiley (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Andrew Fekete: Candidate questionnaire

    Four-year term, Vote for 4

    Richard Bobby III: Candidate questionnaire

    Paul A. Troy (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Corine Burns: Candidate questionnaire

    Sean Cratty (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Andrew Martin: Candidate questionnaire

    Jim Hollich: Candidate questionnaire

    Cassie Khurana

    Melissa M. Maiorino

    Kaneland School District 302

    Board member, Vote for 3

    Addam Gonzales (40N Range 7E - Campton) (incumbent)

    Jennifer Simmons (40N Range 7E - Campton) (incumbent)

    Scott Stalcup (38N Range 7E - Sugar Grove)

    Aaron Lawler (38N Range 7E - Sugar Grove) (incumbent)

    Only one board member can come from the 38N Range 7E Sugar Grove area.

    Oswego School District 308

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Katie Heiden: Candidate questionnaire

    Rovel Pollock: Candidate questionnaire

    Erika Sieh: Candidate questionnaire

    James T. “Jim” Marter: Candidate questionnaire

    Kari Foulk: Candidate questionnaire

    Dawn Marquis

    Brandi Robinson: Candidate questionnaire

    Heather Martin: Candidate questionnaire

    St. Charles School District 303

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Heidi J. Fairgrieve (incumbent)

    Aaron White

    Jenna Hancock: Candidate questionnaire

    Elias Palacios: Candidate questionnaire

    Kimberly Rich: Candidate questionnaire

    Thomas Lentz (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Antonietta Berton-Nicklaus

    Katherine “Kate Bell (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Listen to Lentz, Hancock and Palacios on our podcast or read the transcript.

    Listen to Fairgrieve, Bell, Berton-Nicklaus and Rich on our podcast or read the transcript.

    Sycamore School District 427

    Two-year term, Vote for 1

    Christian Copple (40N Range 5E - Cortland) (incumbent)

    Four-year term, Vote for 4

    Michael DeVito (41N Range 5E - Sycamore) (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Jonathan “Cole” Regnery (41N Range 5E - Sycamore): Candidate questionnaire

    Eric Jones (41N Range 5E - Sycamore) (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Heather Tomlinson (40N Range 5E - Cortland): Candidate questionnaire

    Alan Zantout (40N Range 5E - Cortland) (incumbent)

    No more than two candidates can come from either area.

    Our coverage: “How do Sycamore school board candidates plan to address aging buildings?”

    Yorkville School District 115

    Board member, Vote for 2

    Joseph Rand

    Julie Hart

    Michael Knoll (incumbent)

    Molly Gerke

    Jeanette Norman

    Two additional board members will be elected from Bristol Township. Incumbents Leslie Smogor and Shawn A. Schumacher filed for those spots.

    Our coverage: “Yorkville school board candidates discuss DEI, ICE, and vetting classroom subjects”

    “Yorkville school board candidates defend ‘Just Mercy’ votes ahead of April 1 elections”

    “Yorkville school board candidates remark on removal of ‘Just Mercy’ at forum”

    COLLEGE DISTRICTS

    Elgin Community College

    Trustee, Vote for 2

    Shane Nowak (incumbent)

    Melissa Barbosa-Guzman

    James George Allen Jr.

    Harper College

    Trustee, Vote for 2

    Herb Johnson (incumbent)

    Eric W. Knox

    James Meyer

    Waubonsee Community College

    Trustee, Vote for 2

    Daniel Jaquez (incumbent)

    Greg Dobbins

    Tina Medlin Willson (incumbent)

    Richard “Rick” Guzman is running unopposed for an unexpired four-year term.

    FIRE DISTRICTS

    Sugar Grove Fire Protection District

    Trustee, Vote for 2

    Timothy Cicero (incumbent)

    Susan Cuomo

    David Blankenship (incumbent)

    REFERENDUMS

    Campton Township

    Shall Campton Township issue $17.2 million in bonds to finance the acquisition, maintenance, and renovation of open space lands?

    Campton Township Cemetery

    Shall Campton Township Cemetery Association be allowed to increase its property tax levy beyond the current limiting rate? It would mean taxpayers would pay an additional $7.30 per $100,000 in taxable value the first year.

    Ella Johnson Memorial Library

    Shall Ella Johnson Memorial Public Library District issue $15 million in bonds to build a new library in Pingree Grove?

    Kane County

    Shall the County of Kane be allowed to increase the local sales tax by 0.75% for public safety purposes?

    Kaneland School District 302

    Shall Kaneland School District 302 be allowed to issue $140.274 million in bonds for various building projects, including replacing roofs and updating playgrounds at the elementary school buildings and improving learning spaces, restrooms, the main entrance and athletic facilities at the Kaneland High School Building.

    Our coverage: “Kaneland referendum to improve safety, security and learning environments”

    Kaneville Fire Protection District

    Shall the Kaneville Fire Protection District be allowed to increase its property rate beyond the current limiting rate? The increase is estimated to cost $96.67 per $100,000 of value on a single-family home the first year.

    Sycamore School District 427

    Shall Sycamore School District 427 school board members be elected at large and without geographic restriction?

    Village of Sugar Grove

    Should the Village of Sugar Grove’s approval of The Grove, a development project near Interstate 88 and Route 47, be immediately reversed using all necessary and lawful measures?

