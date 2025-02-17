2025 Election Questionnaire: Lauren Duddles, St. Charles City Council, Ward 5

Name:

Lauren Duddles

What office are you seeking?

City Council, Ward 5, Saint Charles

What is your political party?

Independent

What is your current age?

48

Occupation and employer:

Unemployed

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

N/A

City:

Saint Charles

Campaign Website:

laurenduddles.com/

Education:

Bachelor’s degree- Political Science teaching certification- High School, Social Studies

Master’s Degree- Curriculum and Instruction

Community Involvement:

I am currently serving my second year as a Youth Commissioner for Saint Charles, I am also a governing board member for FSA. I volunteer yearly to clean up the river.

I attend the River Corridor Foundation river clean-up yearly, volunteer with the Northern Illinois Food Bank and participate in Random Acts of Kindness week!

Marital status/Immediate family:

I am married wth 2 daughters.

Questions:

How important is sustainability/eco friendly energy? Major factors in decision to renew IMEA contract?

Sustainability and eco-friendly energy are major factors in the decision to renew the IMEA contract or find a new provider to contract with, along with cost for Saint Charles residents and reliability. As we consider options we need to consider all these factors.

Is keeping the dam important to you? Why?

The dam is an integral part of our city both historically and presently. A lot has been made about what should be done with the dam, and like many things in life and leadership, decisions need to be made with as much information as possible. The past Army Corp report didn’t consider many factors that would result from actions taken regarding the dam. I am happy to see they are conducting a more thorough study that will better prepare the council, the city, and the residents in our area for the options available to us. To declare one way or another without the information would be a disservice to the residents of our city. However, whatever is done with the dam, it will have to be done in the best interests of all our residents moving forward.

Are there any businesses you would not accept campaign donations from?

I am a big supporter of the small businesses in our community and regularly use my social media platform to promote them, but I don’t have personal connections with any business owners and have not received any donations from any businesses.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Illinois law states that local law enforcement cannot cooperate with ICE in identifying and deporting immigrants who do not have legal status. Local law enforcement and community leaders should be working together to ensure that immigrants know their rights in these situations and that resources are in place to help with the trauma associated with the deportation of immigrants in our community.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

1. I want to improve walkability and safe passage from the neighborhoods in the 5th ward to the restaurants, stores, post office, and pool. We have many areas within walking distance but with disconnected sidewalks and unsafe crossings.

2. Engaging and outreach to the residents in the 5th ward. If elected, I will have quarterly in-person events to update residents on current projects, answer questions, and listen to concerns. I will also use social media, email, and text messages (when available) to communicate with the residents in real time.

3. Maintaining and improving city services, with fiscal responsibility and transparency. As we make decisions regarding infrastructure and service providers/contracts, providing that information to the residents in an understandable format.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

I will balance economic development with environmental sustainability by making sure that we are following and exceeding environmental standards, investing in renewable energy sources whenever possible, and partnering with developers that build energy-efficient buildings and use renewable materials. I will support environmental impact studies to be conducted for new developments as we repurpose older buildings.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

I would like to see Saint Charles become more walkable and bikeable, and improve accessibility. I would like to have alternative transportation available. I think we should have trolleys running through our city on the weekends and for special events like the Scarecrow Fest and Saint Patrick’s Day parade, and expand into an everyday mode of transportation.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

A big part of what makes Saint Charles such a charming city to visit and live in is the small businesses. City Council should be meeting with business owners to listen to their needs and connect them with the resources to assist. The Saint Charles Business Alliance has been doing an amazing job promoting business and tourism. The City Council members should contribute by using their public platforms to promote and encourage patronage of businesses.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

1. Traffic and pedestrian safety, which can be addressed with improved sidewalks, pathways, and crosswalks, ADA-compliant traffic signals, and educating the public about driving safely and being a steward of safe passage for people walking or biking.

2. Mental health issues, can be addressed by promoting open conversation about mental health, coping mechanisms, mental health services, community involvement, and collaborating with local organizations to provide workshops and encourage community events that prioritize well-being.

3. Overall reduction of crime, can be addressed by working effectively with police to ensure our community is safe.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

We need more attainable housing in Saint Charles for young people, families, and our aging population, and ensure every resident has access to quality living conditions and services.

It is also necessary to ensure public spaces, buildings, and digital services are accessible to people with disabilities.

The City Council should be working closely with the E&I commission, and actively engaging with diverse community groups to learn about needs that can be addressed through the City Council or provide connections to other government services to meet these needs.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes, I do support government officials publicly disclosing potential conflicts of interest. Enforcing this will be tricky. To some extent, it would be relying upon elected officials to disclose the conflicts of interest and recuse themselves from voting on issues that are impacted. Since the City Council works as a body, it is up to the other members to hold each other accountable if a member does not have the integrity to be transparent about their conflicts of interest.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

Being accessible to the constituents of Ward 5 is a big part of why I am running for City Council. Most people I talk to want to be informed about local government, but they don’t have the bandwidth to attend the City Council meetings and stay on top of everything themselves. I will use my social media to inform residents about upcoming meetings, city projects, and developments and follow up when contacted through social media or email with concerns or questions. In addition, I will hold regular in-person events to provide communication with constituents.