Yorkville school board candidates discuss DEI, ICE, and vetting classroom subjects

Candidates for Yorkville 115 Board of Education pitched their platforms at a community forum on Feb. 27 at Congregational United Church of Christ in Yorkville. Pictured, Joseph Rand (far left), Julie Hart, incumbent Michael Knoll, Molly Gerke, and Jeanette Norman (far right.) (Joey Weslo)

With the partisan temperature of public education rising, candidates for Yorkville 115 board fielded audience questions on political topics ranging from diversity, equity and inclusion, the districts policy regarding Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and teaching curriculum.

The candidates spoke to a packed audience at Congregational United Church of Christ in Yorkville, in preparation for the April 1 election.

Five candidates are vying for two seats, including incumbent Mike Knoll, and challengers, Joseph Rand, Julie Hart, Molly Gerke, and Jeanette Norman. Two other incumbents, Leslie Smogor and Shawn Schumacher, are running unopposed.

During the forum, Rand said the district should promote respecting each person’s point of view, their feelings, and their identities.

“I am all about inclusion, I’m about respecting somebody for who they are,” Rand said.

Rand said he feels confident in the district’s current immigration plan.

“Immigration can’t come into the school without a federal warrant, we don’t keep information on who is illegal or their immigration status,” Rand said. “We’re not taking political sides on this. Kids are safe while they’re in school and on school property.”

Regarding classroom subjects, Rand said he trusts the teachers.

“Teachers write the curriculum, they decide on the books, but the board ultimately will approve that,” Rand said. “We have to discuss it and make sure it is appropriate.”

Hart said promoting diversity means treating everyone with respect and making sure they have what they need to be successful. She said she trusts the district’s plan to keep students safe if ICE comes around. Hart said when it comes to classroom subjects, the teachers are well-prepared to make decisions.

“We need to follow state guidelines on what curriculum needs to be taught, that’s not for the board to decide,” Hart said.

Knoll said upholding diversity means respecting every student. He said the district is closely monitoring a neighboring district where a lawsuit is targeting their eight DEI employees and their $1 million salary tab. Knoll suggested District 115 could save money by not supporting a DEI program.

“I don’t see where that would fit in with the importance of paying teachers and building schools,” Knoll said.

Regarding community concerns about immigration, Knoll said he feels assured knowing the superintendent has a plan with the district’s security.

“ICE is going after the biggest and baddest criminals,” Knoll said. “I feel comfortable about our administration that we’ve got all the people in-place making good choices.”

Touching upon classroom topics that can be deemed controversial, Knoll said the superintendent has a good handle on what’s going on in the buildings.

“If we’re going to change any of that, it has to be presented to us, then we’ve got to put it under a 30-day community review period,” Knoll said. “We’ll go look at the book, look at the material. Let us know if you don’t like the book. We’re going to listen to you.”

Incumbents Leslie Smogor and Shawn Schumacher are running unopposed for their seats on the Yorkville 115 board. Pictured, the candidates speak at a candidate forum at Congregational United Church of Christ in Yorkville on Feb. 27, 2025. (Joey Weslo)

Smogor said diversity means protecting the needs of the students and being inclusive to all. Regarding immigration concerns, Smogor said she trust’s the district’s plans.

“There’s fear, but our students have to know that we have a plan in place, students cannot just be taken out of the building, they can’t be approached within our buildings, we’re keeping them safe” Smogor said.

Smogor said the board should trust the teachers to teach proper subjects, while maintaining board policy and all state standards.

“Illinois is not going to back off different things just because there is chatter in the federal government,” Smogor said. “We have state mandates in place and that’s what we adhere to.”

Gerke said the board must allow the teachers the space and time to develop the curriculum they need.

“My job as a board member is to make sure we are supporting the success of our students,” Gerke said. “That’s fostering a positive culture, that’s making sure kids feel safe, that’s making sure parents feel safe sending their kids to our buildings, that they trust us.”

Norman said she trusts the administration’s plans regarding immigration. In promoting diversity, she said it comes down to teaching value and respect.

“Give respect from the get-go and have them prove themselves, especially when it comes to diversity and inclusion, we are all made to be unique,” Norman said.

Schumacher said the district is doing everything they can regarding immigration to ensure kids are safe. He said the teachers are experts in their fields and should be trusted by the board to form a proper curriculum. He said the board must vet the curriculum to follow policy. Regarding DEI, Schumacher, like many of the candidates, was ambiguous whether he supports DEI positions.

“We’ve always had this incredibly diverse, inclusive community long before DEI ever came about,” Schumacher said. “We’ve always been that way and I think we’ll always be that way.”