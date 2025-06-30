Kane County company scores millions from Tollway for Mile Long Bridge work

Shaw Local file – Illinois Constructors was awarded a $20.5 million construction contract in June 2025 to rehabilitate the Mile Long Bridge, also known as the Des Plaines River Valley Bridge, on the Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355) in Lemont. (Photo provided by Illinois Tollway)

The Illinois Tollway has awarded two Kane County companies with millions of dollars in construction and engineering contracts, part of a statewide capital improvement effort.

Two contracts, exceeding $23 million, were awarded to Kane County companies Bodwé WBK Engineering, of St. Charles, and Illinois Constructors Co., of Elburn.

The Illinois Tollway awarded a $3 million engineering contract to WBK Engineering for system-wide design services upon request, according to a news release.

Illinois Constructors was awarded a $20.5 million construction contract to rehabilitate the Mile Long Bridge, also known as the Des Plaines River Valley Bridge, on the Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355) in Lemont.

The bridge is a critical piece of infrastructure on the Central Tri-State Tollway (I-294) corridor, according to the Tollway. The bridge carries drivers over two major railroads, three water resources and local roads, and over a major distribution center for UPS and Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway.

More than $38 million in tollway contracts were approved in a tollway Board of Directors meeting June 18, according to a news release.

“Construction projects are underway throughout the Tollway system, including on the Central Tri-State Tollway (I-294) and the new I-490 Tollway, as we work to deliver new and improved roadway and bridges,” Illinois Tollway Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse said. “The contracts approved today are equally important as they will enable us to keep other parts of our system in good repair.

Illinois Constructors is expected to complete the bridge construction work by Sept. 21, according to the Tollway’s contract tracker.

The Tollway has invested more than $11.8 billion in capital improvements since 2012 and plans to invest $1.15 billion in capital projects this year, per the 2025 budget approved in December 2024.

The Illinois Tollway board has approved more than $217.8 million in contracts so far this year, including $153.4 million under the Move Illinois program. Move Illinois is a 16-year, $15 billion program in its 14th year.

The board also approved $64.4 million in contracts as part of the Bridging the Future plan this year. The seven-year, $2 billion plan is in its first year.

Contracts for Illinois Tollway projects are competitively bid, as required by the Illinois Procurement Code.