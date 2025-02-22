2025 Election Questionnaire: Larry Furnish, Geneva City Council, Third Ward

Name:

Larry Furnish

What office are you seeking?

Geneva Third Ward Alderman

What is your political party?

None

What is your current age?

71

Occupation and employer:

Retired Manufacture Rep

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

No offices with the City of Geneva

City:

Geneva Illinois 35 year resident. Same address in Third Ward.

Campaign Website:

No

Education:

College degree in Business. Marketing.

Community Involvement:

Geneva High School Gymnastics Team - Team Founder, 20 year award for volunteering with the team.

Geneva Chamber of Commerce - 16 year volunteer at Swedish Days, Festival of the Vine, Christmas Walk.

Chamber award as “Volunteer of the Year.”

Becky Funish Foundation - Founder and President for the last four years.

Geneva Academic Foundation. Seven years as treasurer.

Marital status/Immediate family:

Widower. My wife Becky Furnish was a teacher in Geneva for 27 years. Two Daughters raised in Geneva. Happily married and living on the west side of Geneva with three grandchildren.

Questions:

City officials have made it clear that Geneva’s facilities need to be either replaced or extensively remodeled. With the withdrawal of the referendum for this year, do you support a new ballot question for 2026 to get voter support to meet these needs? Why or why not?

Once I am elected, I will evaluate the facility needs. Working on the police and fire stations first.

Discuss how you would implement the Geneva Strategic Plan Advisory Committee plan, which measures the city’s goals and prioritizes its resources.

The Geneva Strategic Plan is divided into many different committees with a target date of 2030. It is a feel good plan but needs to be jump started. Each committee needs to input their priority to reach the city’s overall goal. No need to wait till 2029. Capital can be from the city budget or outside resources such at the state budget.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

This question is answered by the TRUST Act. Local law is generally prohibited from assisting in immigration enforcement.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

Rebuild State Street on the East side of Geneva. Has been going on for 20 years. Always wait till next year.

Downtown Geneva with boarded up properties. - Attach new businesses to Geneva.

Address the building of a new police and fire station.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

Instead of a steady stream of empty warehouse space, leave the land for parks and open space.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

Continue the replacement of city lead water pipes .We educate the public and use the services that are available.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

Meet with the Geneva Chamber of Commerce on a regular basis to see how the city can support the Chamber.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

With the construction of State Street on the East side of Geneva, a lot of traffic will be diverted onto East Side Drive and Division. More traffic studies will be needed to evaluate before construction begins.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

Geneva has a Strategic plan that everyone is welcome.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Geneva has a code of conduct. It is only applies to city employees and contractors. The code of conduct should be expand to elected officials also.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

On the city website, city alderman have a phone number for citizens to call. I would have the number forwarded to my home phone number.