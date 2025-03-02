2025 Election Questionnaire: Erika Sieh, Oswego District 308 Board of Education

Name:

Erika Sieh

What office are you seeking?

SD308 School Board

What is your political party?

Non-Partisan

What is your current age?

51

Occupation and employer:

Homemaker

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

None

City:

Aurora

Campaign Website:

facebook.com/Erika Sieh for SD308

Education:

BS in Geology, University of Illinois - Urbana Champaign

Community Involvement:

SD308 Finance and Facilities Committee member

SD308 Superintendent’s Advisory Group

Moms and More

Aurora Legion Band

Marital status/Immediate family:

Married, 18 years

Two children

Questions:

How can the district improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores?

I would like to see the district bring back the literacy specialists that had to be eliminated several years ago due to budget cuts. Also, I think the district should have a goal of reducing class sizes as the budget allows.

As diversity, equity and inclusion programs are being rolled back in organizations around the country, what role does the school district have to play in ensuring a diverse community of learners has equal opportunities for success?

As our student population becomes more diverse, we need to continue making SD308 a welcoming community for ALL students. Our goal should always be to do what is best for students. We have much to learn from each other.

Do you think the district is doing enough to ensure that schools are drug-free environments? Why or why not? And if not, what more can be done?

I think more can be done to keep our schools drug-free including working with law enforcement and district staff.

What steps can districts take to ensure students are physically safe while in the building? Is the district doing enough or would you like to see more?

I believe the school district has good policies in place to protect students. I think additional staff training could help.

If you have children, do they or did they attend public school and was that for all of their K-12 school years?

My children are now in high school and have attended SD308 schools since pre-K at Brokaw.

What do you see as the school district’s role in deciding what materials should be available in the library and in curricula?

I trust our educators to make good choices for curriculum and library materials based on their experience and training. I also believe the current policy that allows any parent to opt their student out of materials is appropriate.

Most of local residents' property taxes go to their school districts. Are taxes paid to your school district too high? What would you do to protect the interests of taxpayers?

Our property taxes are some of the highest in the country due to the way the state of Illinois funds its schools. I believe in public education and that quality schools are important to preserving property values. I firmly believe the school district needs to operate within its budget while balancing the financial needs of staff and students.

Most of the COVID relief money from the federal government is coming to an end. What spending adjustments does your school district need to make to address that?

The Covid money has already been taken out of the 2023-2024 budget and the budget is currently balanced. No spending adjustments are currently needed.

Should Title IX cover sexual orientation or gender identity? What are your views on the use of locker rooms and bathrooms by transgender students and their participating in sports?

I support all students being given the opportunity to participate in sports.

What is your stance on ICE agents accessing school grounds, and what policies would you advocate for regarding their presence on school property?

I believe the district should continue to follow the guidance issued by ISBE and our legal counsel.

What are the top three issues that the school district is facing right now?

The three issues I am most focused on are the budget, special education and transportation.

What is your position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours?

I believe the research shows that cell phones in the classroom are a distraction. I would like to see the district restrict cell phone use during class time while giving teachers the authority to set their own rules in their classrooms.

Do you think cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies or specific educational purposes? If so, how would these exceptions be defined?

Exemptions should be made for emergencies. Additionally, if a cell phone is needed for medical reasons like monitoring blood sugar, exemptions should be documented and allowed. Teachers should be given the authority to allow cell phone use in their classrooms.

What steps would you take to address concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones?

I believe the current policies listed in the Student Rights and Responsibilities are appropriate and should continue to be enforced.

Should students be able to use AI in schoolwork?

AI is quickly becoming part of everyday lives. Our students should be educated on how to use it appropriately.

What is your plan for making district financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, publicly available and easy to understand?

The school district has been more transparent by posting many of the financial documents on the district’s website. School finance is a complicated topic. I would like to see the district add concise, simple to understand information on school finances to the website so that taxpayers can have a better understanding. While serving on the Finance Committee I was surprised to learn about the legal restrictions school districts have on how their money is spent as well as all the different things they are mandated to do.

How would you involve parents and community members in the decision-making process for curriculum or policy changes?

The current process of approving curriculum or policy changes is appropriate. It allows for the public’s input for 30 days before final approval.

What is your position on banning books in school libraries or classrooms, and how do you define the criteria for such decisions?

I trust our educators to choose materials that provide educational value and are age appropriate. I support the policy that allows parents to opt their own children out of certain materials. While I generally do not support banning books, I recognize there are materials that are not appropriate for public schools.

How would you balance maintaining appropriate class sizes with the current teacher staffing levels?

The current class size ratios were established in order to make cuts to the budget. I would like to see the district in a financial situation where class sizes could be reduced again.

Do you believe the district is allocating enough resources toward hiring and supporting teachers, and if not, what changes would you make?

As the wife of an educator, I know the sacrifice of time and energy teachers make to educate our students and they deserve to be paid appropriately. Our budget has not allowed the district to pay our educators a competitive wage when compared to neighboring school districts. Progress has been made and I would like to see this continue. I also appreciate the work that has been done by the human resources department to provide innovative benefits packages to prospective employees while controlling costs.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

As a board member I will be available by email. If an issue is in need of a more timely or nuanced response than can be provided by an email, I can arrange a phone call or a meeting.