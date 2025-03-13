March 13, 2025
Shaw Local
Podcast: St. Charles City Council Ward 3 Candidates: Vicki Spellman, Paul Lencioni, Carolyn Waibel

By John Sahly
St. Charles Ward 3 candidate forum: Paul Lencioni (incumbent), Carolyn Waibel and Vicki Spellman

St. Charles Ward 3 candidate forum: Paul Lencioni (incumbent), Carolyn Waibel and Vicki Spellman (John Sahly)

Candidates for St. Charles City Council Ward 3: Vicki Spellman, Paul Lencioni, Carolyn Waibel discussed goals for infrastructure improvements, economic development and fiscal responsibility during March 11 forum hosted by the Shaw Local News Network.

You can download the podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Listen to the audio from our forum here.

Listen to "St. Charles City Council Ward 3 Candidates: Vicki Spellman, Paul Lencioni, Carolyn Waibel" on Spreaker.

