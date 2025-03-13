Podcast: St. Charles City Council Ward 3 Candidates: Vicki Spellman, Paul Lencioni, Carolyn Waibel

Candidates for St. Charles City Council Ward 3: Vicki Spellman, Paul Lencioni, Carolyn Waibel discussed goals for infrastructure improvements, economic development and fiscal responsibility during March 11 forum hosted by the Shaw Local News Network.

