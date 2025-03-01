2025 Election Questionnaire: Vicki Spellman, St. Charles City Council, Ward 3

Name: Vicki Spellman

What office are you seeking? Alderperson, 3rd Ward

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 60

Occupation and employer: Executive Vice President, Client Service, FCB Health (Advertising Agency)

What offices, if any, have you previously held? N/A

City: St. Charles

Campaign Website: https://www.facebook.com/VickiSpellmanSTC/

Education: Northwestern University, B.S.

Community Involvement: St. Charles Liquor Commission (current); PTO VP and animal shelter volunteer (past); community HOA board (expected in ‘25).

Marital status/Immediate family: Married to my husband Ed for 29 years. Three grown children, two boys and a girl, all in their 20’s, and all graduates of St. Charles North High School.

Questions:

How important is sustainability/eco friendly energy? Major factors in decision to renew IMEA contract?

Sustainable energy is vital to protecting the environment and our own health. IMEA currently gets 80% of its energy from a coal plant that is in the top 10% of all coal polluters in the US. There are better options. Experts say that sustainable energy sources can be obtained more cheaply, making them better for the planet and our pocketbooks. An expert consultant should be hired to help advise the city on its options. In my marketing role, research and scientific studies are essential tools to decision-making, and I would use those analytical skills to help assess the options. Factors in deciding to renew include: 1) Benefits to St. Charles to do so; 2) Switching to renewable energy sources on a rapid timeline; 3) Community support; 4) Advice of expert energy consultant; 5) Results of the Naperville study on the same issue.

Is keeping the dam important to you? Why?

Keeping the dam is important to me and many residents in my ward and throughout St. Charles. As a 17-year resident of the city, I have spent many days enjoying the river, especially biking the Fox River trail. The Army Corps of Engineers recommended removal of the dam based solely on wildlife considerations. While these concerns are important, the report did not account for the economic and recreational impacts, which are more significant in St. Charles than in the other towns in the original study. We have many homes along the river, a beautiful park, a golf course, walking/biking trail,s and businesses that would be affected by a change in water flow and levels. We should wait for the revised study and the Dam Commission’s recommendations, but it is hard to foresee a reason to remove the dam in St. Charles in the near or distant future.

Are there any businesses you would not accept campaign donations from?

I would not accept a donation from any business that is illegal or out of compliance with the IL State Board of Regulations.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

The IL Trust Act prohibits law enforcement agencies in the state from assisting in immigration operations without a federal criminal warrant. I will uphold this law. The St. Charles police should remain focused on their core mission of protecting the residents of St. Charles, responding to emergencies and ensuring public safety. It is also important to recognize that immigration policies and rhetoric have real impacts on families, including innocent children. As a community, we must approach these issues with compassion and respect for all individuals.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

1). Thoughtful development--in the coming term, the City Council will review proposals for the redevelopment of the Mall, the old Police Station, and the remaining Pheasant Run property. These projects have the potential to reshape our community, so I would ensure that our residents have a voice in these decisions, and that the projects add vitality to our community while also keeping within the unique character of St. Charles. I would seek projects that will attract business, encourage more young people to move in, and boost tourism to St. Charles. I would solicit community opinion and make sure all voices are heard. I would help spur long overdue movement on these projects by ensuring the infrastructure is in place, that St. Charles’ value is marketed effectively--leveraging my professional background in marketing--and that the city communicates appropriate incentives to attract high-quality developments.

2). Mental Health--supporting mental health services and resources must remain a priority, even amid budget constraints. The number of individuals struggling with mental health challenges continues to grow, and access to support is more critical than ever. One of my goals is to improve awareness and accessibility of the resources already available. While the new St. Charles website is an improvement, finding mental health resources is still not as easy as it should be. I will use my background in communications to work to ensure these services are clearly communicated and readily accessible to those who need them.

3). Bike-ability and walkability--when speaking with residents of the 3rd Ward and across St. Charles, one of the most frequent concerns I hear is the need for better bike and pedestrian infrastructure. Residents want safer, more pedestrian-friendly intersections, improved walking paths to downtown, and a well-connected bike path network. The city recently funded a Pedestrian and Biking Strategic Plan, and I would prioritize its highest-impact recommendations—even in tight budget years—because these improvements will significantly enhance the quality of life in our city, and would have a high return on our investment.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

Economic development is essential for maintaining St. Charles as a thriving and dynamic community. We can support this while prioritizing environmental sustainability by encouraging both new and existing businesses to adopt affordable and reasonable eco-friendly practices. Simple steps, like installing bike racks, using energy-efficient lighting, or promoting employee ride-sharing, can have a positive impact.

I will work to provide businesses with education and resources to help them implement these sustainable practices and demonstrate how they can benefit from doing so via improved customer and employee relations. Additionally, I would explore offering incentives to support more significant investments, such as installing solar panels or transitioning to electric vehicles. By collaborating with local business leaders, we can develop an actionable plan that fosters both economic growth and environmental responsibility.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

I would advocate for expanding the Pace bus routes in St. Charles to include a line through downtown. This would increase foot traffic, support local businesses, and provide residents and visitors with a convenient way to access work, the library, and other downtown amenities. This could also help ease traffic, parking, and noise and air pollution in our downtown. I would also explore the possibility of a free or low-cost trolley service as an alternative to the new Pace route.

I also support the recommendations in the new Pedestrian and Bike plan. I would prioritize the highest impact improvements to improve walkability in St. Charles, and connect our bike paths together. For example I support improving the crosswalks at Kirk and 64, and Kirk and Dunham, among other key intersections, and connecting the IL Prairie Path with the Great Western trail.

Regarding insfrastructure, St. Charles must prioritize upgrading its lead pipe water service lines and adding a sewer trunk to the east side to allow redevelopment of the mall area. These investments will be significant, but delaying them will result in even larger repair costs down the road. I will use my expertise in efficiently managing large budgets to help address these investments without deprioritizing essential services, key new priorities, or adding to the existing burden on taxpayers. I would also seek funding from all available sources, such as state or federal grants.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

City Council can have a vital role in supporting local business and economic growth. As Alderperson, I would provide continued support to the Business Alliance, even in the face of tighter budgets in the future, as based on its recent report, its efforts in growing business in St. Charles are successful. I would do all I could to help businesses establish themselves in St. Charles--from actively promoting and advocating for them to assisting them with grant applications, creating strategic TIFs, and offering training and mentorship.

I am also excited about exploring the creation of a business incubator in St. Charles. It could include affordable shared office space; training and mentorship; and networking support. I would like to consider creating pop-up shops to help new retail entrepreneurs test their ideas with less risk. This program has been successful in Batavia, where 50% of the pop-up shop entrepreneurs have gone on to sign leases with brick-and-mortar locations in town. Pop-up shops also increase foot traffic and business among other nearby retailers, depending on their location. This concept could be a great addition to the Police Station or Mall redevelopment plans.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

St. Charles is fortunate to have a low crime rate, and as Alderperson, I would continue to support our Police Department in the important work they do to protect our residents and property. One area I would focus on is reducing speeding in our neighborhoods to ensure the safety of pedestrians, especially children, as well as pets. Improving crosswalks, as identified in the Pedestrian/Bike Plan, should be a priority to increase safety at key intersections. Additionally, issues related to drugs, alcohol, and smoking/vaping are impacting our youth, and I would work closely with schools and community organizations to promote healthier, safer lifestyles for the next generation. Key strategies could include expanding access to mental health services and supporting programs that help build stronger connections for kids within our community.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

Equity and inclusion are core values that help build a stronger, more connected community. I support the recently appointed Equity & Inclusion Commission and will work with City Council to implement its recommendations. It’s important to realize that the Commission’s mission extends to a wide range of residents, including individuals with mental or physical disabilities, as well as people from different religious, cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds, among others.

Key priorities of the Commission include promoting education, fostering open communication, and creating opportunities for residents to connect in person—allowing them to build relationships and share ideas. These are important and achievable goals that will enhance our city, and I will make them a priority on City Council.

In addition, I strongly support efforts to bring more attainable housing to St. Charles. My own children, now in their 20s, work in St. Charles or nearby and would love to live here, but finding affordable housing has been a challenge. If we want to keep our city vibrant and growing, we need to make it possible for young individuals and families to put down roots here.

On City Council, I will work with developers to ensure that attainable housing is a priority, rather than allowing them to opt out through fees or loopholes. I will also make sure residents are informed about valuable programs like the St. Charles First-Time Homebuyer Program and other resources that can help make homeownership more accessible.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes, governmental officials should disclose conflicts of interest and recuse themselves from the issue under consideration. The state of IL has a law requiring this, and St. Charles has a similar ordinance. Government officials need to be beyond reproach; integrity and ethics are non-negotiable in the City Council or any elected office.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

Accessibility is one of my core values as a client service professional, and I will bring that same commitment to serving the residents of St. Charles. I will be available through multiple channels, including email (VickiSpellmanSTC@gmail.com), Facebook (facebook.com/VickiSpellmanSTC/), and my personal cell phone (630-578-0083)—feel free to text, call, email, or message me anytime. Try me today and let me know what’s on your mind!

Beyond being accessible, I want to create new ways to engage with residents. I will host monthly meetups at a local coffee shop, offering an opportunity for informal conversations. Additionally, I would love to launch a bi-weekly Third Ward newsletter and quarterly survey for those who opt-in. Ongoing citizen input, feedback, and open communication will help me be a more informed and effective City Council member, ensuring that your voices shape the decisions that impact our community.