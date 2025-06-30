Where to see fireworks in the Kane County area

Attendees sit and watch the Elburn Lions Club Fireworks at Lions Park in Elburn on Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

Kane County-area residents have many options for seeing fireworks display this holiday season. Most of the shows start around dusk and in many cases are preceded by festivities including food for purchase and live music. Check links for more details.

Thursday, July 3

Aurora: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, July 3, with fireworks beginning at 9:15 a.m. Launching from Veterans Island, north of RiverEdge Park. Viewing locations are the Aurora Transportation Center, 233 N. Broadway Ave., and McCullough Park, 150 W. Illinois Ave.. Free park-and-ride shuttles will be operating from 6-10 p.m. aurora.il.us.

Friday, July 4

Batavia: 5 to 10 p.m., Engstrom Park, 360 Parkview Drive. Sky Concert fireworks show will run from 9:30 to 10 p.m. bataviafireworks.org.

Elgin: Festivities start at 5 p.m. in Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., with fireworks display beginning at 9:30 p.m. The show is free; VIP tickets are available for $25. Tickets can be bought on the city’s website.

Huntley: About 9:30 p.m. at Deicke Park, 11419 Route 47, Huntley. Rain date: 9 p.m. Saturday, July 5. huntley.il.us.

St. Charles: Festivities start at 4 p.m. with fireworks at about 9:30 p.m. at Langum Park, 7th and Madison avenues with two public viewing areas offered at Langum and Mt. St. Mary parks. The display will be visible along the Fox River. Go to the city’s website for more.

Sunday, July 6

Sleepy Hollow: 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 6, at Sabatino Park, Thorobred Lane. $20 per car donation; parking opens at 7 p.m. sleepyhollowil.org.

Saturday, July 12

Elburn: Grounds open at 7 p.m. July 12 at Lions Park, 500 Filmore St. The Elburn Lions Club will launch a fireworks display at dusk. Rain date is July 13. facebook.com/ElburnFireworksShow.

Pingree Grove: 9:30 p.m., in the Cambridge Lakes community center parking lot, 1125 Wester Blvd., Pingree Grove. Parking is limited. Free. villageofpingreegrove.org.



